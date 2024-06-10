Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

NextEra and Entergy to develop 4.5GW of solar and storage capacity

By JP Casey
Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

NextEra and Entergy to develop 4.5GW of solar and storage capacity

News

Mondragon Assembly to develop 150MW agriPV module turnkey line in Greece

News

Buyer beware: Examining failures in the 2024 PV Module Reliability Scorecard

Features, Guest Blog

Global Solar Council unveils new strategic vision, focusing on advocacy, networking and standards

News

USITC continues Southeast Asia AD/CVD investigation

News

Solatio to develop 4GW solar PV project in Brazil

News

Community solar boosts access to solar PV adoption

News

Research suggests new testing standards for PV modules in desert regions

News

Peak Energy, Digital Edge to build 500MW renewables for data centres

News

LONGi faces questions over Southeast Asian factories as Biden’s AD/CVD waiver expires

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
nextera energy
NextEra Energy added 1.2GW of new solar capacity in 2023. Image: NextEra Energy.

US power companies NextEra Energy and Entergy have announced plans to develop 4.5GW of solar and storage projects as part of a five-year joint development agreement.

While the companies did not specify where the projects will be built, and when they expect to commission the projects, both boast significant renewable power portfolios in the US. Entergy, for instance, has a portfolio of 14 operating solar projects in the US, with a combined capacity of 585MW, alongside two solar-plus-storage projects in operation with a capacity of 101MW.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

“We’re excited about this joint development agreement, which will enable Entergy to provide our customers with low-cost, renewable energy as demand grows across Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas,” said Rod West, group president of utility operations for Entergy.

All four states rank in the top half of US states in the forecasts made by the Solar Energy Industry Association (SEIA) for capacity additions over the next five years. This group is led by Texas, which the SEIA expects to add 50.5GW of capacity, while Louisiana, Arkansas and Mississippi are set to add 4.7GW, 3.9GW and 2.5GW, respectively.

The two companies already have 1.7GW of renewable energy projects under development, and Entergy alone expects to add 2.9GW of new solar capacity by 2028. The company has also invested in co-located projects, with four solar-plus-wind projects in its pipeline, with a combined capacity of 4.9GW, which Entergy expects to commission by 2029.

NextEra, meanwhile, already has battery energy storage systems (BESS) in operation and development in 19 US states, including Arkansas and Texas, and reported strong growth in its solar portfolio in its 2023 financial reporting. The company added 1.2GW of new solar capacity in 2023, and posted net income of US$112 million in the fourth quarter of the year, and the new deal with Entergy will continue this expansion.

“We believe the power sector is at an inflection point, and growing electricity demand will be met by low-cost, renewable generation and storage,” said Rebecca Kujawa, president and chief executive officer of NextEra Energy.

Both solar and storage projects in the US have received legislative support in recent years, with the Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) proposing new regulations for tax credit eligibility for solar and storage projects.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
americas, department of treasury, energy storage, entergy, internal revenue service, nextera energy, solar plus storage, tax credits, us

Read Next

The US has been blocking the import of some solar imports from China since the UFLPA come into effect last June Image: Port of Los Angeles.

USITC continues Southeast Asia AD/CVD investigation

June 10, 2024
The US International Trade Commission has decided to continue its investigation into the imports of crystalline silicon PV cells from Southeast Asia.
One of the community solar projects completed by the partners in Illinois as part of the Illinois Shines program. Image: Castillo Engineering

Community solar boosts access to solar PV adoption

June 7, 2024
Community solar has expanded access to solar adoption to communities struggling to adopt rooftop PV, according to research from the Lawrence Berkeley Lab (LBL) and the National Renewable Energy Lab (NREL).
LONGi headquarters

LONGi faces questions over Southeast Asian factories as Biden’s AD/CVD waiver expires

June 7, 2024
Chinese solar manufacturing giant LONGi Green Energy has addressed rumours it is planning to shut down production at its facilities in Southeast Asia in response to US import tariffs coming into force.
A large-scale solar PV plant in New South Wales, Australia. Image: RWE.

CEC: Australia’s 82% by 2030 renewable energy target a doubt despite recovery

June 7, 2024
Australia’s Clean Energy Council has signaled that Q1 2024 saw signs of recovery for the nation’s renewable energy generation sector.
A solar facility in the US state of Massachusetts. Credit: Greg M. Cooper via Borrego Solar and SEIA

US breaks Q1 record to add 11.8GWdc solar capacity in previous quarter

June 6, 2024
The US installed 11.8GWdc of capacity in the first quarter of 2024 and added more than 40GW of solar capacity last year, according to SEIA.
The North Fork project is Recurrent Energy's first facility in Oklahoma. Image: Recurrent Energy

Recurrent Energy makes initial closing on BlackRock investment

June 6, 2024
Recurrent Energy, the solar project development subsidiary of global solar manufacturer Canadian Solar, has made an initial closing on BlackRock’s investment.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Solatio to develop 4GW solar PV project in Brazil

News

LONGi faces questions over Southeast Asian factories as Biden’s AD/CVD waiver expires

News

Warning over TOPCon and HJT reliability

News

Bill of materials key to solving next-generation solar module failures

Features, Long Reads, News

Research suggests new testing standards for PV modules in desert regions

News

IEA: Solar PV investment to surpass all technologies combined in 2024

News

Upcoming Events

Overcoming the hurdles in ramping-up solar cell production to maximum efficiency with MES

Upcoming Webinars
June 11, 2024
3:00 PM (BST) / 4:00 PM (CEST)

Inside the PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings report: what’s needed to be high up in the Pyramid?

Upcoming Webinars
June 27, 2024
9am BST

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
July 2, 2024
Athens, Greece

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
July 9, 2024
Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Singapore

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland
© Solar Media Limited 2024