Subscribe
Group Licence
News

NextEra Energy reveals decarbonisation strategy with 2045 ‘Real Zero’ target of 90GW solar PV, 50GW battery storage

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Financial & Legal, Policy, Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Americas

Latest

NextEra Energy reveals decarbonisation strategy with 2045 ‘Real Zero’ target of 90GW solar PV, 50GW battery storage

News

BP acquires stake in 26GW green hydrogen project in Australia

News

How energy sector neo-colonialism is holding Africa back from its net zero goals

Editors' Blog, Features, Interviews

US solar remains beset by underperformance issues as capex costs on the rise

News

PV cleaning robots: new test methods for a new technology

Features, Guest Blog

Manufacturers urged to bolster inventories amid ‘extremely fragile’ supply chains

News

‘Much stronger’ hydrogen policies needed as world risks missing vital opportunity, climate goals

News

TotalEnergies to acquire 25% stake in Adani New Industries in green hydrogen push

News

Investor FitzWalter partners with European solar group to pursue 5GW capacity target

News

Azure Power strikes ‘first-of-its-kind strategic partnership’ with investment in solar manufacturer

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
NextEra Energy intends to increase its solar PV capacity more than 20-fold by 2045. Image: NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy has announced its new decarbonisation strategy, dubbed Zero Carbon Blueprint, which includes eliminating all scope 1 and 2 emissions from its operations by 2045 without the use of carbon offsets and a massive increase in solar PV to 90GW by 2045.

Reaching the “Real Zero” goal, which NextEra has described as “the most ambitious carbon emissions reduction goal ever set by an energy producer”, will require “significant investment” in wind, solar, battery storage, nuclear, green hydrogen and other renewable sources, the company said in a statement.

It said the Real Zero target was dependent, however, on “no incremental cost to customers relative to alternatives” and its efforts being “supported by cost-effective technology advancements and constructive governmental policies and incentives”, despite its old CEO saying government support such as the Build Back Better was not essential to its goals.

The company has set interim milestones every five years to help support its progress to Real Zero, with it planning to reach a carbon emissions reduction rate of 70% by 2025, higher than its previously commitment. This would then increase to 82% in 2030, 87% by 2035 and 94% by 2040, before hitting Real Zero no later than 2045.

“We’ve worked hard in developing Real Zero to ensure we have a credible technical pathway to achieve our goals and well-defined milestones every five years so we and all stakeholders can track our progress,” John Ketchum, president and CEO of NextEra Energy.

Aside from scope 1 and 2 emissions – those related to an entity’s own operations and not linked to the operations of suppliers – NextEra has also pledged to make its scope 3 emissions, which derive from activities along its supply chain, more transparent.  

It intends to do so by “working with supply chain partners as well as customers on solutions to reduce and, ultimately, eliminate these emission sources”.

The Florida-based US utility also said that on top of its internal Real Zero goal, the Zero Carbon Blueprint will seek to help decarbonise more of the US power sector through investments in renewable technologies as well as targeting a broader decarbonisation of the US economy.

Florida Power & Light Company fulcrum of strategy

Breaking down the plan even further, a “significant portion” is intended to take place at Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), which NextEra said was the US’s largest electric utility serving over 12 million Floridians.

FPL’s goal is to significantly accelerate the transformation of its generation mix, reaching 36% decarbonised by 2025, 52% by 2030, 62% by 2035 and 83% by 2040, culminating in 100% decarbonised by no later than 2045. 

And it plans to do so through a massive increase of solar PV and battery storage. Currently, FPL generates almost 4GW of power from solar and NextEra wants to increase this number to 90GW by 2045. When it comes to battery storage, FLP is seeking to add more than 50GW of battery storage to FPL’s grid, up from 500MW today.

Additionally, there would be space for more nuclear power, while the present natural gas use of 16GW would be replaced by green hydrogen in a process that would “not result in any stranded generation assets,” NextEra said, which is seeking to become a “leader in green hydrogen production”.  

“This isn’t a plan to plant trees or purchase offsets, but rather would be a complete elimination of our incremental carbon emissions in Florida to the benefit of our customers,” said Eric Silagy, chairman and CEO of FPL.

Overall, NextEra said its strategy was a “clear vision with real impact” and that it “has a clear head start due to decades of investments in and deployment of clean energy technologies”.

“We intend to leverage our playbook and our competitive advantage as a world leader in low-cost renewables and energy storage to drive the US economy toward a cleaner, more sustainable future,” added Ketchum.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

Solar & Storage Finance USA

4 October 2022
Solar & Storage Finance USA, the only event that connects developers to capital and capital to solar and storage projects, will be back in November 2022.
decarbonisation, nextera, nextera energy, NextEra Energy Resources, pv power plants, solar pv, solar strategy, us, usa

Read Next

‘No plans’ to change India’s BCD amid module shortage, investment needing to double to hit climate targets

June 13, 2022
The Indian solar sector looks set for significant levels of disruptions over the next two years, with the government’s drive to establish a domestic manufacturing base risking deployment and investments needing to double if it is to meet its climate targets, according to industry analysts.

Global renewables capacity to double this decade but fall well short of targets: Fitch

June 9, 2022
Global renewables capacity will more than double this decade but almost every leading market will still miss deployment targets.

GE to triple solar and battery capacity at new Indian factory

June 9, 2022
US conglomerate General Electric (GE) is looking to triple its solar and battery energy storage manufacturing capacity at its newly launched Renewable Hybrids factory in India by the end of 2022 to 9GW per annum. 

Svea Solar gets US$100m+ investment from CarVal to fund utility-scale growth

June 9, 2022
Global investment manager CarVal has invested €100 million (US$107 million) in Swedish solar company Svea Solar to support its expansion of utility-scale solar plants in Europe.

Volatile European power markets may be obscuring huge cannibalisation risk

June 8, 2022
High power prices in Europe may be obscuring the impacts of price cannibalisation that threatens the future profitability of renewable energy on the continent, with a ‘belt of doom’ observed in Germany and Spain at risk of 30% cannibalisation rates by 2030.

US DOE launches i2X initiative to solve the country’s grid connection problem

June 8, 2022
The US Department of Energy (DOE) has launched an initiative to ease the US’ massive interconnection queues, reduce wait times and lower grid connection costs as it strives to unlock the huge amount of bulk power currently sat dormant in the US.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

European renewable ambitions on track as green hydrogen era beckons

News

India adds 883MW of rooftop solar in first nine months of 2020 despite COVID-19

News

Manufacturers urged to bolster inventories amid ‘extremely fragile’ supply chains

News

Azure Power strikes ‘first-of-its-kind strategic partnership’ with investment in solar manufacturer

News

How energy sector neo-colonialism is holding Africa back from its net zero goals

Editors' Blog, Features, Interviews

US solar remains beset by underperformance issues as capex costs on the rise

News

Upcoming Events

How installers can meet surging consumer demand for holistic home solar, storage and EV charging systems

Upcoming Webinars
June 15, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

Large Scale Solar USA

Solar Media Events
June 22, 2022
Sheraton Austin Hotel at the Capitol, Austin, Texas

3D solar PV design software to optimise your rooftop solar and energy storage sales process

Upcoming Webinars
July 21, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA

PV CellTech Online

Solar Media Events
October 11, 2022
Virtual event
© Solar Media Limited 2022