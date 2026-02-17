Subscribe To Premium
News

Nextpower signs three-year deal to provide Jinko Solar with US-made steel module frames

By JP Casey
February 17, 2026
Manufacturing, Modules
Americas

Lyra Energy secures PPAs for 255MW Thakadu solar project in South Africa

Fraunhofer ISE achieves two efficiency records for III-V tandem PV modules

Intertek bolsters PV inspection capabilities with Aerial PV acquisition

Jupiter International commissions 1GW PERC cell line at Himachal facility

Fixed-tilt and bifacial PV modules best positioned for Arctic deployment, says IEA

Sungrow and Huawei achieve AAA rating in new PV InverterTech bankability report

ACEN Australia integrates 400MW Stubbo solar PV plant into AU$750 million financing pool

Contact Energy seeks US$316 million equity raise to lead New Zealand’s renewable energy transition

Axis Energy, GRIDCO partner to develop 5GW of renewables projects in Odisha

A Nextpower manufacturing facility.
The deal will see Nextpower deliver up to 3GW of US-made steel module frames over the next three years. Image: Nextpower.

US solar equipment provider Nextpower has signed a three-year deal to supply Jinko Solar with solar PV module frames, made in the US.

The deal, signed with the US subsidiary of the Chinese solar giant, will see Nextpower initially supply more than 1GW of steel frames over the period, with the potential to scale up shipments to 3GW.

Nextpower said that its steel frames would be built in the US, but did not specify the particular facility at which they would be built; the company did note, however, that the deal is part of its plans to expand its steel frame manufacturing work in the south-eastern US, plans that include the doubling of steel tracker manufacturing capacity in the state of Tennessee.

“Improving module durability and strengthening domestic supply chains are closely linked priorities,” said Jinko Solar US general manager Nigel Cockroft, who described the company as a “leader” in this regard.

“Partnering with Nextpower to integrate domestically produced steel frames into our US modules is a natural extension of that leadership, aligning with US manufacturing priorities, while delivering greater durability at scale for customers and the broader solar industry,” Cockroft continued.

The supply deal is good news for the US solar supply chain, where there have been several efforts made to stimulate local manufacturing of solar products, such as modules. Figures from PV Tech Market Research show that US PV manufacturing capacity increased by more than 800% between the launch of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) in 2022 and August 2025.

A solar developer can receive tax adders of up to 10% for using a certain quantity of domestically made products and components in its projects—Imperial Star spoke to PV Tech Premium last year about its development of a robust domestic content calculator to work out these quantities—and Nextpower argues that the use of US-made steel frames could add 6% to a tracker project’s domestic content calculation.

“[The Nextpower-Jinko Solar deal] reinforces how the US solar industry is industrialising, aligning domestic manufacturing, policy incentives and proven technology at gigawatt scale,” added Nextpower CEO and founder Dan Shugar.

americas, frames, jinko, manufacturing, modules, nextpower, supply chain, us

