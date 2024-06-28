Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

NZIA to come into force on 29 June after publication in journal

By Simon Yuen
Markets & Finance, Cell Processing, Manufacturing, Modules, Policy
Europe

Latest

NZIA to come into force on 29 June after publication in journal

News

Utility-scale solar accounts for 6.1% of US electricity generation in April, according to EIA

News

Renewable energy led EU electricity production in 2023

News

Green hydrogen production: a catalyst for solar PV growth in Southeastern Europe

Features, Guest Blog

New South Wales achieves ‘significant milestone’ for Central-West Orana REZ

News

Queensland government reveals second ‘Local REZ’ to aid solar PV deployment

News

AEMC publishes final rule to accelerate grid connections in Australia

News

Akcome Technology on HJT cell production and copper plating processes

News, Features, Interviews

‘Grid upgrades crucial to integrating solar’: Global Capital Finance on the challenges of building PV systems in Southern Europe

Features, Interviews, News

EDP Renewables signs PPA to sell 176MWp power to undisclosed technology firm

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
ESMC urges member states of the EU to implement the NZIA in public procurement and auctions. Image: Flickr.

The EU has published the Net-Zero Industry Act (NZIA) in the Official Journal of the European Union, meaning the act will come into force on 29 June 2024 for all 27 member states.

Member states of the EU can apply the NZIA provisions in public procurement, auctions and other forms of public intervention. The NZIA states that the EU’s annual capacity for the production of net zero products, such as solar panels, should meet at least 40% of the bloc’s annual deployment needs by 2030.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The NZIA also stipulates that the EU needs to ensure a regulatory environment for solar PV manufacturers to increase their competitive edge and improve the security of supply perspectives, reaching at least 30GW of operational PV manufacturing capacity by 2030 across the full PV value chain.

Other policies under the NZIA include setting up national programmes to support the massive deployment of rooftop solar, and the deployment of European Net-Zero Industry Academies to develop education and training programmes to upskill and reskill people required for key net zero technology value chains.

During Intersolar Europe 2024, Dutch investment platform EIT InnoEnergy launched the European Solar Academy to help train 65,000 people to work in the European PV sector. The academy is one of the Net-Zero Academies, implemented by the European Commission (EC). The academy will be operated by the InnoEnergy Skills Institute.

In a statement, the European Solar Manufacturing Council (ESMC) said it “strongly advocates” for the early implementation of NZIA provisions in member states public procurement and auctions.

“From now on, the competitiveness of the European PV manufacturing industry will be in the hands of the member states. As the legal instrument has already been launched, we are highly expecting that the member states will turn on the green light for sustainable and resilient European-made solar modules in public procurement, auctions, and other national schemes,” said the ESMC.

The NZIA was adopted by the European Council on 27 May 2024, after a European Parliament vote on 25 April 2024.

The act was first proposed by European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen in February 2023.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
europe, european union, net zero industry act, nzia, pv modules, solar pv

Read Next

Credit: SolarPower Europe

Renewable energy led EU electricity production in 2023

June 28, 2024
Renewable energy sources provided 44.7% of the EU’s electricity consumption in 2023, according to data from Eurostat, the European Commission’s statistical office.
Solar panels at Moree Solar Farm. Moree, NSW.

New South Wales achieves ‘significant milestone’ for Central-West Orana REZ

June 28, 2024
New South Wales, Australia, has received planning approval for the Central-West Orana REZ transmission project.
queensland-rooftop-solar-dept-of-energy-and-climate-via-LinkedIn-768x576

Queensland government reveals second ‘Local REZ’ to aid solar PV deployment

June 28, 2024
Townsville, Queensland, will be the latest local renewable energy zone (LREZ) in Australia as the state expands its solar PV capabilities.
Image: Shutterstock

AEMC publishes final rule to accelerate grid connections in Australia

June 28, 2024
AEMC has published a ‘final rule’ claiming it will “create a more clear and pragmatic grid connection process” and aid solar deployment.
akcome
Sponsored

Akcome Technology on HJT cell production and copper plating processes

June 27, 2024
PV Tech spoke with Moses Zhang, vice president of Chinese solar manufacturing company Akcome Technology.
A hybrid solar-wind project in Portugal.

EDP Renewables signs PPA to sell 176MWp power to undisclosed technology firm

June 27, 2024
EDP Renewables has signed PPAs with a US-based tech company to offer power through its 176MWp solar projects.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Saudi Arabia to identify renewable energy project sites via ‘unprecedented’ geographical survey

News

Akcome Technology on HJT cell production and copper plating processes

News, Features, Interviews

New South Wales achieves ‘significant milestone’ for Central-West Orana REZ

News

Enel Colombia 240MW solar PV plants reach commercial operation

News

Queensland government reveals second ‘Local REZ’ to aid solar PV deployment

News

NorSun to build 5GW ingot and wafer manufacturing plant in Oklahoma

News

Upcoming Events

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
July 2, 2024
Athens, Greece

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
July 9, 2024
Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Singapore

Reliability and durability of heterojunction modules

Upcoming Webinars
July 10, 2024
9am (BST) / 10am (CEST)

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Solar Finance & Investment Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Singapore, Asia
© Solar Media Limited 2024