Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

European Council passes vote in favour of Net-Zero Industry Act, to come into force in June

By JP Casey
Markets & Finance, Policy
Europe

Latest

European Council passes vote in favour of Net-Zero Industry Act, to come into force in June

News

N-type dominates and HJT maintains a premium in 16GW China Datang module tender

News, Editors' Blog, Features

Under the microscope

Features, Editors' Blog, Interviews

Maxeon: Dutch court rejects ABC cell patent lawsuit against Aiko Solar

News

Recurrent Energy secures €674 million financing for solar and storage projects

News

Ørsted, JP Morgan close US$680 million financing for US solar and solar-plus-storage projects

News

Entergy Louisiana gets approval to add 3GW solar PV

News

Waaree to supply 445MW of modules to Statkraft for Indian project

News

Indian solar capacity up 400% in Q1 2024

News

Reviewing the performance of China’s big-five PV module producers

News, Editors' Blog, Features
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
European Parliament building
“The act creates the best conditions for those sectors that are crucial for us to reach net-zero by 2050,” said Ursula von der Leyen. Image: Guillaume Périgois via Unsplash

The European Council (EC) has adopted the EU’s Net-Zero Industry Act (NZIA) after just over a year of discussion, as the EU looks to bolster its clean energy manufacturing industries.

This week’s vote by the EC is the final step in the legislative process for the NZIA, which looks to encourage investment in clean energy manufacturing by setting a target for European manufacturers to meet at least 40% of the EU’s annual renewable energy deployment needs by 2030. The act will enter into force one day after its publication in an EC journal, which is expected towards the end of June.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Other policies under the NZIA include the establishment of ‘Net-Zero Industry Academies’ to train 100,000 workers for the renewables manufacturing sector within three years and the establishment of what the European Commission called “regulatory sandboxes”, aimed at encouraging more investment in European manufacturing through flexible regulatory frameworks favourable to developing and testing new technologies.

“The act creates the best conditions for those sectors that are crucial for us to reach net-zero by 2050,” said European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen. “Demand is growing in Europe and globally, and we are now equipped to meet more of this demand with European supply.”

The act was first proposed by von der Leyen in February 2023, and the EU Parliament approved the regulations last month. The new programme aims to address an increasingly dramatic imbalance in the European renewables manufacturing sector, which has had a significant impact on the solar industry in particular.

Figures from EUPD research suggest that Europe imported 87GW worth of PV modules from China in 2023, with EU member states purchasing 8.3 million items, at a cost of US$612.4 million, in December rendered European manufacturing all but financially unviable, with Swiss company Meyer Burger announcing plans to close a module manufacturing plant in Germany due to unfavourable economics for locating upstream production on the continent.

This is to say nothing of growing tensions between China and the US with regard to the import of solar products, which has left Europe literally and figuratively caught between the two leaders of the solar manufacturing sector.

Industry reaction

Earlier this year, Johan Lindahl, secretary general of the European Solar Manufacturing Council (ESMC) warned PV Tech Premium that “we’re about to lose the whole European PV manufacturing industry,” and those in the European solar manufacturing sector have welcomed the EC’s vote as a means to address this decline in the industry.

“ESMC and our member companies anticipate swift action, as the EU PV manufacturing industry urgently needs the first procurements and auctions with NZIA non-price and pre-qualification criteria in place,” said the ESMC in a statement, referring to a requirement, agreed by the European Parliament and EU Council, that 30% of the capacity of clean energy auctioned in the EU each year will include qualification criteria beyond availability of financial capital.

“The subsequent Implementation Act of the NZIA must ensure that these new ‘non-price criteria’ are applied consistently and sensibly across the EU,” added Anett Ludwig, head of supply chains at trade body SolarPower Europe.

“That means they must be technology-specific, phased in gradually and applied as award criteria instead of pre-qualifications. This is important to avoid delayed or undersubscribed public auctions negatively impacting the EU’s energy transition.”

The ESMC and SolarPower Europe have already collaborated on measures to improve the European solar sector, including the signing of the European Solar Charter in April. Members from 23 EU states signed the charter, which includes a recommendation from the ESMC to set quantitative targets for new solar deployments, and note the percentage of new solar projects that will be facilitated by products made in Europe, to help ensure “a sustainable supply of high-quality solar PV products in Europe”.

Despite these efforts, Ludwig noted that the EU solar sector is still in need of “emergency support” and a “structural EU fund” for scaling European solar manufacturing in the short-term.

“Some manufacturers have weeks left of survival, this emergency requires urgent action from EU and national authorities,” said Ludwig. “SolarPower Europe requests to set up an additional EU financing tool like a Solar Manufacturing Facility under the Innovation Fund.”

esmc, eupd, europe, european commision, european council, European Solar Manufacturing Council, european union, legislation, manufacturing, net zero industry act, nzia, policy, solarpower europe

Read Next

waaree in india

Waaree to supply 445MW of modules to Statkraft for Indian project

May 24, 2024
Waaree Energies has signed an agreement to supply 445MW of modules to Statkraft India for a project in Bikaner, Rajasthan.
Imeon Energy inverter

‘More work needed on cyber- and data security,’ says ESMC

May 22, 2024
The European Solar Manufacturing Council (ESMC) has called on increasing work around inverters’ cyber- and data security.
rer24 - policy and market design

‘Giving some of that forward vision’: the role of policy and market design in driving clean power investment

May 22, 2024
Government has a “significant” role in providing routes to market, according to speakers at Solar Media’s Renewable Energy Revenues Summit.
tsi
Premium

Soaring silver prices: how PV developers can tackle a new cost challenge

May 22, 2024
The global price of silver has continued to rise, with the average price increasing to RMB8,211/kilogram (US$32.03/ounce), a historical high.
avintia energia

Avintia Energía and Plenitude to build 850MW solar portfolio in Spain

May 20, 2024
Avintia Energía plans to build an 850MW portfolio of greenfield solar projects with Italian oil giant Eni's subsidiary Plenitude in Spain.
greenyellow and gem leadership

GreenYellow acquires Grow Energy Management and 120MW Polish and Portuguese portfolio

May 17, 2024
GreenYellow has bought Grow Energy Management (GEM), acquiring its 120MW portfolio of PV projects in Portugal and Poland.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Maxeon: Dutch court rejects ABC cell patent lawsuit against Aiko Solar

News

Reviewing the performance of China’s big-five PV module producers

News, Editors' Blog, Features

European renewable ambitions on track as green hydrogen era beckons

News

ANALYSIS: BP world energy review highlights the need for solar to pick up the pace

Editors' Blog

Under the microscope

Features, Editors' Blog, Interviews

Indian solar capacity up 400% in Q1 2024

News

Upcoming Events

Solar trackers: rapid installation and algorithmic optimisation

Upcoming Webinars
May 29, 2024
11am (EDT) / 5pm (CEST)

Advancing TOPCon PV Technology: The innovation behind ASTRO N7 and N7s modules

Upcoming Webinars
May 30, 2024
11am (CEST)

UK Solar Summit 2024

Solar Media Events
June 4, 2024
London, UK

Overcoming the hurdles in ramping-up solar cell production to maximum efficiency with MES

Upcoming Webinars
June 11, 2024
3:00 PM (BST) / 4:00 PM (CEST)

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
July 2, 2024
Athens, Greece
© Solar Media Limited 2024