Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Octopus acquires California solar-plus-storage project as part of US$1 billion investment

By JP Casey
February 18, 2026
Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Europe, Americas

Latest

Octopus acquires California solar-plus-storage project as part of US$1 billion investment

News

Solar needs ‘high-resolution data’ to manage weather and grid curtailments, says expert

News

Utility-scale solar and wind curtailment exceeds 7TWh in NEM in 2025

News

UL Solutions releases cybersecurity certification programme for PV inverters

News

How can AI enhance solar and storage synergy to tackle the duck curve?

Features, Guest Blog

‘No way around’ AI for European solar

News

Lyra Energy secures PPAs for 255MW Thakadu solar project in South Africa

News

Nextpower signs three-year deal to provide Jinko Solar with US-made steel module frames

News

Fraunhofer ISE achieves two efficiency records for III-V tandem PV modules

News

Intertek bolsters PV inspection capabilities with Aerial PV acquisition

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
California governor Gavin Newsome visits Octopus' UK headquarters.
California governor Gavin Newsome (centre-left) visited Octopus’ UK headquarters this week. Image: Octopus.

UK-based energy supplier Octopus Energy has announced an investment of “nearly” US$1 billion into California’s clean energy sector, including a solar PV and battery energy storage system (BESS) project that will begin commercial operation by July.

Octopus did not specify the capacity of the solar-plus-storage project, nor how much of the total investment will go towards the facility, and PV Tech has asked the company for details on these points. The US is experiencing a boom in new BESS additions, with the country adding more new BESS capacity in the first three quarters of 2025 than the entirety of 2024.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

Much of this growth has been in the residential sector, in particular, with figures from Wood Mackenzie showing that the attachment rate of solar and BESS projects in the residential sector increasing from 6% at the start of 2020 to 25% at the start of 2024. As the scale of the new Octopus project is unknown, it is unclear if this project will contribute to this trend.

Octopus did, however, note that its California investment would also go towards two carbon removal companies and heat batteries as it looks to invest in what it called “next-gen innovation” in the energy transition.

“Octopus and California are both leading the way in clean energy innovation,” said Octopus Energy Generation CEO Zoisa North-Bond. “We’re excited to expand Octopus internationally, backing the booming US clean tech sector while bringing innovation, growth and returns to the UK.”

The announcement coincided with California governor Gavin Newsome’s visit to Octopus’ UK headquarters yesterday, and is the latest in a series of international agreements signed by the UK-based company. In January, it signed a deal with UAE state-owned renewable energy developer Masdar, and entered the Chinese market through a joint venture with PCG Power.

americas, california, europe, investment, Octopus Energy, projects, solar-plus-storage, uk, us

Read Next

SQS data forecasting panel
Premium

Solar needs ‘high-resolution data’ to manage weather and grid curtailments, says expert

February 18, 2026
Data collection and analysis in solar PV installations is increasingly sophisticated, particularly relating to grid interaction and weather forecasting.
Image: FRV Australia.

Utility-scale solar and wind curtailment exceeds 7TWh in NEM in 2025

February 18, 2026
Utility-scale solar and wind curtailment in Australia’s NEM reached a record high of over 7TWh in 2025, according to analyst Rystad Energy.
UL Solutions and the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory announced testable requirements for energy storage and energy generation technologies on the distribution grid, including requirements for photovoltaic inverters, electric vehicle chargers, wind turbines, fuel cells and other resources essential to advancing grid operations.

UL Solutions releases cybersecurity certification programme for PV inverters

February 18, 2026
Testing and Certification company UL Solutions has launched a new cybersecurity certification programme for distributed energy resources (DER) and inverters.
A solar PV project in Austria.

How can AI enhance solar and storage synergy to tackle the duck curve?

February 18, 2026
'Advanced forecasting tools are already improving solar and demand predictions by over 30%,' writes Schneider Electric's Frédéric Godemel.
Image: Solar Media

‘No way around’ AI for European solar

February 18, 2026
There is ‘no way around AI’ for solar companies or Europe’s solar industry as a whole, according to Walburga Hemetsberger, CEO of SolarPower Europe.
A Jinko manufacturing facility.

Nextpower signs three-year deal to provide Jinko Solar with US-made steel module frames

February 17, 2026
US solar equipment provider Nextpower has signed a three-year deal to supply Jinko Solar with solar PV module frames, made in the US.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Lyra Energy secures PPAs for 255MW Thakadu solar project in South Africa

News

Axis Energy, GRIDCO partner to develop 5GW of renewables projects in Odisha

News

Sungrow and Huawei achieve AAA rating in new PV InverterTech bankability report

Features, Guest Blog

Australia’s UNSW reveals atomic-scale self-repair mechanism in silicon solar cells

News

From standalone to storage: how Australia’s utility-scale solar sector embraced the hybrid imperative

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

US Treasury’s first interim FEOC guidance met with some relief

News

Upcoming Events

How Radiance Solar Unified Early Design and Engineering in Autocad

Upcoming Webinars
February 18, 2026
9am PST / 5pm GMT

SolarPLUS USA 2026

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Dallas, Texas

SolarPLUS Europe

Solar Media Events
April 15, 2026
Milan, Italy

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA

PV CellTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
October 13, 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA