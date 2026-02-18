Octopus acquires California solar-plus-storage project as part of US$1 billion investment

Much of this growth has been in the residential sector, in particular, with figures from Wood Mackenzie showing that the attachment rate of solar and BESS projects in the residential sector increasing from 6% at the start of 2020 to 25% at the start of 2024. As the scale of the new Octopus project is unknown, it is unclear if this project will contribute to this trend.

Octopus did, however, note that its California investment would also go towards two carbon removal companies and heat batteries as it looks to invest in what it called “next-gen innovation” in the energy transition.

“Octopus and California are both leading the way in clean energy innovation,” said Octopus Energy Generation CEO Zoisa North-Bond. “We’re excited to expand Octopus internationally, backing the booming US clean tech sector while bringing innovation, growth and returns to the UK.”

The announcement coincided with California governor Gavin Newsome’s visit to Octopus’ UK headquarters yesterday, and is the latest in a series of international agreements signed by the UK-based company. In January, it signed a deal with UAE state-owned renewable energy developer Masdar, and entered the Chinese market through a joint venture with PCG Power.