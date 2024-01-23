Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Octopus Energy acquires 143MW solar PV portfolio in Germany

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance
Europe

Latest

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Octopus Energy plans to invest over €1 billion in renewables by 2027 in Germany. Image: Octopus Energy.

UK-based energy group Octopus Energy has acquired its first solar PV portfolio of 142.8MW projects in Germany.

Through its generation arm, the company has bought the 122MW Schiebsdorf solar farm in the eastern state of Brandenburg, its largest renewables project in Europe. The project is currently under construction and is expected to be completed later this year.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The other project acquired is a 20.8MW plant, operational since March 2023 and located in the western state of Saarland, near Luxembourg.

Both solar farms were acquired by the Sky (ORI Corp) fund managed by Octopus Energy Generation.

In the past 18 months, the UK company closed seven renewables deals – with this one the first for solar PV – in Germany and plans to invest over €1 billion (US$1.1 billion) in renewables by 2027 in the European country.

Zoisa North-Bond, CEO of Octopus Energy Generation, said: “We’ve reached a major milestone with these investments – they are not only our first move into solar in Germany, but Schiebsdorf will also become the largest solar farm in our European generation portfolio.”

Aside from increasing its solar portfolio in Germany, the UK company expanded its portfolio in the country with the acquisition of Shell Energy – both in the UK and Germany – last September, as covered by our sister site Current±.

PV CellTech Europe

12 March 2024
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.

PV ModuleTech Europe

26 November 2024
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
brandenburg, germany, Octopus Energy, Octopus Energy Generation, project acquisition

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Upcoming Events

© Solar Media Limited 2024