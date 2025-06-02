Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
Premium
News

Meyer Burger on the edge following German cell production insolvency

By Will Norman
Manufacturing, Cell Processing, Companies, Fab & Facilities, Markets & Finance, People
Europe

Latest

Arctech, ACME sign 175MW solar tracker supply in Oman

News

Fraunhofer ISE and KAUST develop ‘hybrid’ method for perovskite-silicon cell production

News

National Grid Renewables rebrands to Geronimo Power

News

Meyer Burger on the edge following German cell production insolvency

News

LECO process can increase resistance of TOPCon cells by ‘orders of magnitude’

News

US DOE downsizes loan to Sunnova from US$3 billion to US$372 million

News

Indonesian government ratifies plans for 42.6GW of renewable energy capacity

News

Jacana Energy contracts 45MW of solar PV in the Northern Territory, Australia

News

Aquila Clean Energy starts construction at 52MW agriPV project in Italy

News

US adds 7.4GW new renewable capacity in Q1 2025, mostly in Republican states

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Meyer Burger's Thalheim facility in Germany.
Taken together, the two German subsidiaries employ over 600 people. Image: Meyer Burger.

Following the announcement of insolvency at its German subsidiaries, struggling Swiss solar manufacturer Meyer Burger’s position looks increasingly precarious. This weekend’s announcement of a lack of funds for its solar cell production facility in Thalheim, Germany, may leave the company with no manufacturing capacity anywhere, a development which could exemplify long-term headwinds facing the European PV manufacturing industry.

Meyer Burger Industries and Meyer Burger Germany – subsidiaries of Meyer Burger Technology AG – have both filed for insolvency following the company’s ongoing “restructuring” efforts.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Meyer Burger Industries operates the Thalheim solar cell production plant, which has been the company’s only operational manufacturing facility since the end of its module production in Arizona, US, last week. The company has not yet confirmed the plant’s fate, though the likelihood of sustained operation seems slim. PV Tech has contacted Meyer Burger for confirmation of the plant’s future.

Taken together, the two German subsidiaries employ over 600 people: 331 at the Thalheim manufacturing plant and 289 in “mechanical engineering and technology development” in Hohenstein-Ernstthal, in Saxony.

Meyer Burger Switzerland – the company’s headquarters, in the city of Thun, which employs 60 people – and Meyer Burger Americas, which recently laid off all its staff, will apparently continue to exist as companies.

Meyer Burger also said it is requesting an extension of the deadline for its 2024 financial report, which was due on 31st May. It already asked for an extension earlier this year.

What’s left of Meyer Burger?

A slow decline which began last year accelerated into collapse last week. On Thursday, following sustained net losses over the first half of 2024, PV Tech reported that Meyer Burger had laid off employees at its module manufacturing facility in Goodyear, Arizona. The following day, the company confirmed the end of operations at the site and the termination of its US jobs.

With the insolvency of its German subsidiaries, and crucially the Thalheim cell production plant, Meyer Burger has a very small footprint remaining. With no employees at the US business (though it will remain in existence), the company may soon effectively just have its headquarters in Switzerland to its name.

Meyer Burger’s downfall reflects difficult solar manufacturing conditions in both the US and the EU. In recent months, uncertain tariff and trade policies, as well as the possible rollback of Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) incentives by the Trump administration, have made the future of US solar manufacturing uncertain, where until recently it was a favourable investment environment.

However, some see Meyer Burger’s loss as a specifically European problem. Former CEO of the company, Gunter Erfurt, said that the news of German insolvencies left him “shocked, deeply moved and very sad”.

In a post on LinkedIn, Erfurt said: “With great courage, energy and creative drive, a unique team from Saxony and Saxony-Anhalt has set out to rewrite an important European chapter: the reconstruction of its own, resilient solar industry.

“However, this courage and determination was once again countered by political hesitation in Berlin and Brussels. Despite widespread agreement in the solar industry, it has once again not been possible to effectively counter China’s market-distorting efforts for dominance in the solar industry with a clever industrial policy and to support the development of its own strong industry.

“At Meyer Burger, this led to the closure of what was then Europe’s largest solar module production facility – brand new, state-of-the-art, fully automated. All other European competitors also had to give up or take a break.”

The European Commission recently announced additions to its Net Zero Industry Act (NZIA) legislation to support domestic clean energy manufacturing, including solar PV.

Last week, the Commission confirmed that state renewables auctions must include “non-price criteria” for the equipment they procure, with a mandate for 30% of annual auction volumes to be met by “resilient” supply. The head of the European Solar Manufacturing Council (ESMC) called this a “major step forward” towards rebuilding European solar supply.

But the European industry is still floundering, with little meaningful solar manufacturing capacity. Meyer Burger’s cell and, formerly, module facilities in Germany had historically been a leading light of the European PV manufacturing industry; its collapse will be a blow.

PV Tech will follow this story with any developments.

UPCOMING EVENT

The Battery Show Europe 2025

3 June 2025
Messe Stuttgart Stuttgart, Germany
Meet battery manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, thought leaders and decision-makers for a conference and battery tech expo focused on the latest developments in the advanced battery and automotive industries. Stay plugged in for all the latest information on The Battery Show Europe 2024 including: Keynote Speakers & Conference Overview Show Features Floor Plan & Exhibitor News Travel & Transport information
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

2 December 2025
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2026. PV ModuleTech Europe 2025 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2026

10 March 2026
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
c-si manufacturing, cell manufacturers, europe, germany, insolvency, meyer burger, solar pv

Read Next

Perovskite-silicon research from Fraunhofer ISE.

Fraunhofer ISE and KAUST develop ‘hybrid’ method for perovskite-silicon cell production

June 2, 2025
A new manufacturing method has produced tandem perovskite-silicon tandem solar cells with a conversion efficiency of 27.8%.
Image: TotalEnergies.

Indonesian government ratifies plans for 42.6GW of renewable energy capacity

June 2, 2025
Indonesia has ratified the PLN Electricity Supply Business Plan 2025–2034, targeting 42.6GW of renewable energy generation.
Image: The Northern Territory government.

Jacana Energy contracts 45MW of solar PV in the Northern Territory, Australia

June 2, 2025
Government-owned electricity retailer Jacana Energy has contracted 45MW of solar PV from utility-scale projects in the Northern Territory, Australia.
Covering an area of about 100 hectares, the project is scheduled for completion in March 2026.

Aquila Clean Energy starts construction at 52MW agriPV project in Italy

May 30, 2025
Independent power producer (IPP) Aquila Clean Energy has started construction on a 52MW agrivoltaics (agriPV) project in Italy.
A solar project in Germany.

Solar, wind curtailment in California up 29% in 2024

May 30, 2025
Solar and wind curtailment have increased by 29% between 2023 and 2024 in California, according to the US Energy Information Administration.
Meyer Burger's Thalheim facility in Germany.

Meyer Burger confirms end of Arizona module production

May 30, 2025
Swiss solar manufacturer Meyer Burger has abandoned module production activities at its manufacturing facility in Goodyear, Arizona, US.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Aquila Clean Energy starts construction at 52MW agriPV project in Italy

News

Meyer Burger confirms end of Arizona module production

News

US delays or cancels US$14 billion in clean energy investments under Trump presidency

News

Indonesian government ratifies plans for 42.6GW of renewable energy capacity

News

Grenergy puts hybrid solar-storage projects in Spain, Chile at heart of €3.5 billion investment plan

News

Jacana Energy contracts 45MW of solar PV in the Northern Territory, Australia

News

Upcoming Events

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

Solar Media Events
June 17, 2025
Napa, USA

Transmission planning 101 for project developers

Upcoming Webinars
June 30, 2025
10am PST / 6pm BST

UK Solar Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

Green Hydrogen Summit UK

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2025

Solar Media Events
July 8, 2025
Asia
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.