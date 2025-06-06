Eternal Sun acquires simulator provider Wavelabs

“With Wavelabs joining the Eternal Sun family, we can offer our customers an unmatched range of cell and module testing solutions,” said Florian van Rijn van Alkemade, CEO of Eternal Sun, who noted that the acquisition will build on what Eternal Sun called its “expertise” in the testing space. “Both companies share a passion for precision, innovation and service.”

The news follows Wavelabs’ launch of its Sinus-1000 Advanced mini-module, a testing platform for thin-film technologies at an earlier stage of development, including perovskites. The company showcased the platform at this year’s Intersolar Europe trade show in Germany, following considerable discussions of the potential of the technology held at last year’s event, and the importance of investing in new technologies discussed at this year’s edition.

There has also been increased scrutiny of the quality of cell and module testing in recent days. This week, research from Kiwa PVEL found that 83% of module manufacturers returned at least one test failure in its 2025 Module Reliability Scorecard, up from 66% in the previous year. Tristan Erion-Lorico, VP of sales and marketing at Kiwa PVEL, told PV Tech Premium that manufacturers’ efforts to “remove costs from those modules” had contributed to this fall in module reliability.