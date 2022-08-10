Subscribe
OMERS takes US$100 million stake in ‘world’s largest’ solar O&M business NovaSource

By Tom Kenning
Origami’s steel solar panel frame surpasses aluminium in independent testing

FTC Solar’s revenue plummets from 2021 as it blames US import restrictions for dampening demand

Borrego signs first utility-scale PV O&M contracts

Clearway Energy sees renewable sales rise 31%, while sale of thermal business provides massive cash injection

FTC Solar, AUI Partners team up to offer faster tracking services to sub-20MW DG projects in the US

How to properly protect you solar PV assets from theft and vandalism, now and in the future

Exus acquires 1GW of Brazilian solar projects

Leeward breaks ground on 196MW Ohio PV plant using First Solar thin-film tech

City of Chicago to buy 100% renewable power by 2025, starting with 593MW PV project

Image: Novasource

OMERS Private Equity, an arm of Ontario-focused pension fund OMERS, has acquired a minority stake in the Arizona-headquartered solar operations & maintenance (O&M) provider NovaSource Power Services.

NovaSource, which is owned by Canadian investor Clairvest, provides global O&M services and has more than 20GW of solar and storage assets under management including residential, commercial, industrial and utility-scale power plants across North America, South America, EMEA, Asia and Australia.

It became the world’s largest O&M business after acquiring US manufacturer First Solar’s O&M business last year. This came after Clairvest also bought the asset management unit of module manufacturer Sunpower leading to the creation of NovaSource.

NovaSource will remain the majority equity holder and proceeds from the OMERS investment will be used to finance NovaSource’s continued growth.

OMERS already has a large and growing number of sustainable investments in solar, wind and EV battery assets. For example, OMERS Infrastructure acquired a 49% interest in the Australian renewable energy platform of utility-scale solar developer Fotowatio Renewable Ventures (FRV) in October last year. It also acquired project developer Leeward Renewable Energy in 2018.

In January, NovaSource acquired aerial inspections and site data services provider Heliolytics – a company that it had already collaborated with – to expand its digital platform capabilities and support international expansion.

Angus Cole, managing director of Clairvest, said “OMERS brings expertise and relationships in the industry which will complement nicely with Clairvest’s deep knowledge in the renewable energy sector. Together, we will help management build an asset of strategic significance in the solar O&M space.”

In a recent feature for PV Tech, Timo Moeller, president of International NovaSource Power Services and head of NovaSource in Europe, warned that short-term thinking by investors in the solar industry was leading to companies cutting down costs. He also called for expertise at every step of a PV project’s lifecycle to maintain long-term standards.

Designed for success: Bifacial PV power plants built to last and to provide lowest LCoE

15 September 2022
Bifacial PV modules will be the dominant solar PV technology globally within one or two years; in the utility-scale sector, their market share is already above 70%. This webinar will provide a clear view on the successful implementation of bifacial technology, maximizing system performance and minimising LCoE.
