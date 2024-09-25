Origis Energy, TVA sign 200MW solar-plus-storage PPA in Mississippi

The company is aiming to begin commercial operation at the project at the end of 2028, pending completion of all environmental and developmental permits and approvals.

This marks the latest collaboration between the two companies, with the firms collaborating on three other solar-plus-storage projects in Mississippi. Golden Triangle II reached commercial operation earlier this year and has a solar PV capacity of 150MW, paired with 50MW/200MWh of BESS, and is located in Lowndes County.

The remaining two projects are under construction, with Golden Triangle I located in the same county as Golden Triangle II. Commercial operation is expected in 2025 and, once operational, will have a solar PV capacity of 200MW and a 50MW/200MWh BESS. The third project, Optimist, is located in the neighbouring Clay County and is expected to be operational in early 2026. Optimist will have a solar PV capacity of 200MW alongside a 50MW/200MWh BESS.

The two companies have signed PPAs regarding all four projects. Similar to the Hope Solar + Storage project, the three other projects have a four-hour battery duration.

Jeremy Fisher, SVP of strategy and commercial officer at TVA Commercial Energy Solutions, said: “This project is an example of American-led energy innovation that creates avenues of opportunity, providing economic benefits to communities and our customers while enhancing our nation’s energy security.”

Among the economic benefits of the project is a US$182 million investment in near-term construction and hirings in the area, while providing nearly US$7.2 million in estimated regional economic benefits during the lifetime of the solar-plus-storage project.

Earlier this year, Origis secured a US$300 million corporate financing facility to support its US solar and storage development and construction pipeline.