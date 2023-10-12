Origis and TVA start construction on 550MW/150MW of Mississippi solar-plus-storage

The first project expected to reach commercial operations is the 150MW/50MW Golden Triangle II solar-plus-storage project, which is forecast to be online in Spring 2024. Golden Triangle I, a 200MW/50MW site is expected online in Summer 2024; both projects are in Lowndes County. The third project – ‘Optimist’ – is a 200MW/50MW solar-plus-storage site in Clay County expected online in mid-2025.

Origis said that the projects represent the largest battery storage portfolio and the largest under-construction solar portfolio in the state of Mississippi.

Around 1.5 million solar modules will be deployed across the sites, with construction support provided by REC. Mitsubishi Power Americas will supply the battery storage systems.

Origis has a supply agreement in place with solar module manufacturer Boviet Solar for 700MW of bifacial PERC modules, with delivery set for this year.

Both Origis and TVA also have standing orders with US cadmium telluride (CadTel) thin film solar manufacturer First Solar for the supply of its Series 6 and Series 7 modules to their operations in the US. Earlier this year, Origis expanded its original 750MW supply deal by a further 2GW for delivery in 2026-27.

“TVA is a clean energy leader, and we’re working with partners, like Origis, to add solar power to our system to meet customer demand,” said Jeremy Fisher, SVP commercial energy solutions at TVA. “Projects like these ensure we can continue to provide affordable, reliable, resilient and sustainable energy to fuel the region’s economic growth.”

Johan Vanhee, chief commercial and procurement officer of Origis Energy expressed similar sentiments: “By helping companies meet their renewable goals, it becomes very attractive to locate or expand in Mississippi. We are pleased to partner with the Tennessee Valley Authority to use sustainability as an economic development tool, and what’s good for the environment is also good for business.”

In March, Origis closed a US$750 million credit facility to develop and build out its US solar and storage pipeline.