US ROUND-UP: EDPR NA, DESRI grid-scale solar projects, Microsoft backs Nexamp’s 300MW clean energy rollout

By Shreeyashi Ojha
The Scarlet II Solar Energy Park currently features 200MW of solar capacity paired with a 40MW/160MWh BESS.
The Scarlet II Solar Energy Park currently features 200MW of solar capacity paired with a 40MW/160MWh BESS. Image: EDP Renewables North America.

In a week of notable updates from the US clean energy market, DESRI and EDPR NA kicked off construction of solar farms in Michigan and California respectively, while Nexamp partnered with Microsoft to develop around 100 distributed solar projects across the country. 

EDPR NA opens 200MW solar energy park in California 

Houston, Texas headquartered EDP Renewables North America (EDPR NA) has opened its 200MW Scarlet II Solar Energy Park in Fresno County, California. 

The solar PV plant’s first phase, Scarlet I, began operations in 2024 featuring an initial 200MW of solar capacity paired with a 40MW/160MWh battery energy storage system (BESS). While Scarlet II’s solar generation capacity is equivalent to its predecessor’s, the new system is co-located with a larger 150MW/600MWh BESS.

EDPR NA has contracted Scarlet II’s 200MW solar output through a 15-year virtual power purchase agreement (PPA), while its 150MW battery system is backed by long-term contracts, with Community Choice Aggregator (CCA) energy suppliers Ava Community Energy and San José Clean Energy. Scarlet II is expected to create 140 jobs and generate over US$1.5 million in in-state spending. 

“After our successful launch of Scarlet I, we are thrilled to add Scarlet II to our portfolio and build on our record of delivering energy reliability and resiliency for Fresno County and the Golden State,” said Sandhya Ganapathy, CEO of EDPR NA. “We are proud that our meaningful partnerships and investments in the community helped generate strong local support for the expansion of Scarlet Solar Energy Park.” 

EDPR NA has over 1.1GW of operational solar, wind, and storage projects throughout California. 

DESRI, Ranger Power break ground on 290MW Michigan Solar Projects 

Renewable energy developer D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments (DESRI), in partnership with Ranger Power, is constructing two solar projects in Michigan. 

Heartwood Solar, a 150MW facility in Hillsdale County, and White Tail Solar, a 140MW facility in Washtenaw County, mark DESRI’s eleventh and twelfth projects in the state.

Heartwood has a PPA with utility Consumers Energy and is slated to begin commercial operations in 2026, employing up to 300 workers. Meanwhile, White Tail has PPAs with the Lansing Board of Water & Light and the Michigan Public Power Agency (MPPA) and is expected to open by the end of this year. 

“These projects, which will provide in excess of US$62 million in property tax payments throughout their lives, will generate low cost, reliable, and domestic energy supporting farming and economic development throughout the region,” said president of Ranger Power, Paul Harris.  

“As neighbours, we will continue to look for ways to support the communities our projects call home. We have and will continue to invest in local causes like our contributions to the Hillsdale Community Foundation and partnership to secure an additional $732,950 for Augusta and York Townships through the Michigan’s Renewable Ready Communities Fund.” 

Moreover, the New York-based DESRI successfully closed a funding round led by Fifth Third Bank and Zions Bancorporation as coordinating lead arrangers, with Bank of America, Commerzbank, and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank as joint lead arrangers. The amount secured has not been disclosed. 

Nexamp, Microsoft sign 300MW solar pact 

Solar developer Nexamp has partnered with US tech giant Microsoft to develop around 100 distributed solar projects across the country, adding approximately 300MW of clean energy capacity. 

As per the agreement, Microsoft will buy renewable energy certificates (RECs) from these projects in a bid to meet its carbon negative goal by 2030, while Nexamp develops constructs, and operates projects across five independent system operator regions, including New England, New York, Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, and Western states. 

Scheduled over the next four years, the projects will support several low- and moderate-income households by reducing energy costs. Additionally, the partnership will work towards workforce development through training skilled workers in renewable energy. 

CEO of Nexamp Zaid Ashai said, “This collaboration with Microsoft accelerates our mission to make solar accessible to everyone – regardless of income or homeownership – while also creating local jobs and economic opportunity. Microsoft’s support enables us to scale up solar in many communities across the country, connecting thousands of new households to the clean energy revolution while also advancing American energy independence.”

battery energy storage system, bess, california, desri, edp renewables north america, michigan, microsoft, nexamp, pv modules, pv power plants, ranger power, solar pv, us, usa

