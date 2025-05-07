Subscribe To Premium
JA Solar inks 100MW DeepBlue 4.0 Pro module supply deal in Australia

By George Heynes
Manufacturing, Modules
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

JA Solar inks 100MW DeepBlue 4.0 Pro module supply deal in Australia

JA Solar unveiled the latest generation of DeepBlue Pro modules earlier this year. Image: YES Group (via LinkedIn).

Chinese module manufacturer JA Solar has penned a 100MW supply agreement with YES Group to provide its DeepBlue 4.0 Pro PV modules in Australia.

The two parties signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enable YES Group, a vertically integrated PV developer, to utilise the JA Solar’s n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) product within its operations in Australia.

JA Solar’s DeepBlue 4.0 Pro modules have been used in numerous large-scale solar PV power plants worldwide, including the 2GW Suji Sandland agrivoltaics (agriPV) project in Inner Mongolia, China, and the 1GW Abydos II solar-plus-storage project in Egypt.

In March 2025, the Chinese company also penned a module supply agreement with Mexican distributor Exel Solar that will see 260MW of the DeepBlue 4.0 Pro modules supplied.

The group recently unveiled its DeepBlue 5.0 series of modules, claiming a levelised cost of electricity (LCOE) up to 4.3% lower than the modules’ previous generation.

According to PV Tech Market Research, the Chinese module manufacturer ranked third in 2024 for module supply volume worldwide. In 2012, it established an Australian subsidiary, aiming to capitalise on the growing interest in solar PV.

Rooftop solar PV, in particular, has rapidly expanded in the country, with Australia now ranked the top country per capita for rooftop solar PV installations. In terms of installed capacity, rooftop solar PV recently surpassed 25GW.

JA Solar’s president for East Asia and South Pacific region, Steven Chen, emphasised that the partnership with YES Group is a part of its “long-term strategy in Australia.”

“Partnering with leading enterprises is key to deepening our presence in the Australian market. With our industry-leading products and localised service capabilities, we aim to create long-term value for our partners and customers,” Chen said.

Last year, PV Tech reported that JA Solar inked a 1GW solar PV module distribution agreement with Australia’s One Stop Warehouse, covering the European, US and Asia-Pacific markets.

The distribution agreement, signed on 23 September in Sydney, Australia, will cover the 2025 to 2027 period and build on an existing relationship between JA Solar and one of Australia’s largest PV module distributors.

australia, DeepBlue 4.0, ja solar, pv modules, solar pv, supply, topcon, YES Group

Anthony Albanese

Renewables handed boost as Anthony Albanese’s Labor Party wins 2025 Australian federal election

May 6, 2025
Australia's Labor Party, led by Anthony Albanese, secured a landslide victory and a second consecutive term, in the 2025 federal election.
Cypress Creek Renewables’ Zier solar-plus-storage facility, Texas. Hybrid projects offer greater dispatch flexibility. Image: Cypress Creek Renewables.

Cypress Creek Renewables closes US$150 million financing for 104MW Washington solar project

May 6, 2025
Independent power producer (IPP) Cypress Creek Renewables has secured $150 million in financing to advance the construction of its 104MW Ostrea Solar project in northeast Yakima County, Washington. 
GettyImages-598156726_750_413

Global solar installations set for slow 2025 as Europe falters and US hits ‘inflexion point’

May 6, 2025
The global solar market will continue to slow in 2025 after 2024 saw the total capacity growth rate decrease by over 50%, according to a report from SolarPower Europe (SPE).
Prices of n-type modules in Europe increased in April - sun.store

Tight supply sends European module prices upwards in April, says sun.store

May 6, 2025
Continued supply strain has sent module prices on an upward trend in Europe during the month of April, according to the latest pv.index report from solar trading platform sun.store.
Solar's ascendancy: how crystalline silicon will dominate global energy by 2050

May 6, 2025

While other technologies exist, c-Si solar PV technology is the leading candidate for large-scale energy production, writes Radovan Kopecek.

Solar’s ascendancy: how crystalline silicon will dominate global energy by 2050

May 6, 2025
While other technologies exist, c-Si solar PV technology is the leading candidate for large-scale energy production, writes Radovan Kopecek.
The 110MW Moura solar PV plant (pictured) ranked second in Rystad's leaderboard. Image: OX2.

Australia: Queensland dominates best-performing utility-scale solar PV assets in April 2025

May 6, 2025
Research firm Rystad Energy has revealed that the top five utility solar PV plants in terms of AC capacity factor in April were all located in Queensland.

