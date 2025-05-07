JA Solar inks 100MW DeepBlue 4.0 Pro module supply deal in Australia

JA Solar’s DeepBlue 4.0 Pro modules have been used in numerous large-scale solar PV power plants worldwide, including the 2GW Suji Sandland agrivoltaics (agriPV) project in Inner Mongolia, China, and the 1GW Abydos II solar-plus-storage project in Egypt.

In March 2025, the Chinese company also penned a module supply agreement with Mexican distributor Exel Solar that will see 260MW of the DeepBlue 4.0 Pro modules supplied.

The group recently unveiled its DeepBlue 5.0 series of modules, claiming a levelised cost of electricity (LCOE) up to 4.3% lower than the modules’ previous generation.

According to PV Tech Market Research, the Chinese module manufacturer ranked third in 2024 for module supply volume worldwide. In 2012, it established an Australian subsidiary, aiming to capitalise on the growing interest in solar PV.

Rooftop solar PV, in particular, has rapidly expanded in the country, with Australia now ranked the top country per capita for rooftop solar PV installations. In terms of installed capacity, rooftop solar PV recently surpassed 25GW.

JA Solar’s president for East Asia and South Pacific region, Steven Chen, emphasised that the partnership with YES Group is a part of its “long-term strategy in Australia.”

“Partnering with leading enterprises is key to deepening our presence in the Australian market. With our industry-leading products and localised service capabilities, we aim to create long-term value for our partners and customers,” Chen said.

Last year, PV Tech reported that JA Solar inked a 1GW solar PV module distribution agreement with Australia’s One Stop Warehouse, covering the European, US and Asia-Pacific markets.

The distribution agreement, signed on 23 September in Sydney, Australia, will cover the 2025 to 2027 period and build on an existing relationship between JA Solar and one of Australia’s largest PV module distributors.