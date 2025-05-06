Subscribe To Premium
Cypress Creek Renewables closes US$150 million financing for 104MW Washington solar project

By Shreeyashi Ojha
The 811 acres project will include more than 190,000 solar PV panels and is scheduled to open by mid-2026.
The 811 acres project will include more than 190,000 solar PV panels and is scheduled to be operational by mid-2026. Image: Cypress Creek Renewables.

Independent power producer (IPP) Cypress Creek Renewables has secured US$150 million in financing to advance the construction of its 104MW Ostrea Solar project in northeast Yakima County, Washington. 

The financing round was led by MUFG Bank, with participation from BNP Paribas, DNB Bank ASA, and Santander.  

The project, spanning over 811 acres, was approved by the Washington State Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council (EFSEC) in April 2023 and began construction in February this year. 

According to the Californian firm, the project will include more than 190,000 solar PV panels and is scheduled to reach commercial operations by mid-2026. It is being built by construction company PCL Solar and will generate 250 local jobs. Ostrea Solar expects to generate US$15 million in tax revenue for the county. 

CEO of Cypress Creek Renewables, Sarah Slusser said: “We’re thrilled to have secured financing for Ostrea, our first project to reach this milestone in Washington State. Thanks to our strong partnerships, we’re fulfilling our commitment to the state and bringing the benefits of this project – and the ones in our pipeline – to the communities that will host them.” 

According to trade body the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), the state of Washington has installed a total of 864.79MW of solar capacity, including 180.16MW added in 2024 alone. With 138 companies operating in the state, SEIA forecasts Washington will add 2.2GW of solar capacity over the next five years. 

Ostrea Solar is being developed alongside Cypress Creek’s High Top solar project which is yet to break ground. Being developed separately, Ostrea will connect to the Bonneville Power Administration’s Moxee-to-Midway 115 kV line, while High Top is expected to tie into PacifiCorp’s Union Gap-to-Midway 230 kV line. Currently the company owns more than 2GW of solar PV and has a solar and energy storage pipeline of 20GW.

BNP Paribas, cypress creek renewables, financial close, mufg bank, pv power plants, santander, solar pv, us, washington, washington state

Read Next

Anthony Albanese

Renewables handed boost as Anthony Albanese’s Labor Party wins 2025 Australian federal election

May 6, 2025
Australia's Labor Party, led by Anthony Albanese, secured a landslide victory and a second consecutive term, in the 2025 federal election.
GettyImages-598156726_750_413

Global solar installations set for slow 2025 as Europe falters and US hits ‘inflexion point’

May 6, 2025
The global solar market will continue to slow in 2025 after 2024 saw the total capacity growth rate decrease by over 50%, according to a report from SolarPower Europe (SPE).
The 110MW Moura solar PV plant (pictured) ranked second in Rystad's leaderboard. Image: OX2.

Australia: Queensland dominates best-performing utility-scale solar PV assets in April 2025

May 6, 2025
Research firm Rystad Energy has revealed that the top five utility solar PV plants in terms of AC capacity factor in April were all located in Queensland.
Image: APA Group.

Western Australia’s Mid West ‘well-placed’ for green hydrogen production and export

May 6, 2025
Western Australia’s Mid West region is “well-placed” to export green hydrogen to the EU, owing to the area’s vast solar PV resources.
Sunraycer Renewables' solar projects in Texas.

Sunraycer, Meta sign 310MW solar PV EAPA in Texas

May 2, 2025
Sunraycer Renewables has signed two Environmental Attribute Purchase Agreements (EAPAs) with Meta for 310MW of solar PV in Texas, US.
Ilmatar's Joroinen airport solar farm in Finland. Image: Ilmatar.

EU awards 445MW of renewable power capacity in cross-border auction

May 2, 2025
The European Commission (EC) has allocated €52 million to nine renewable energy projects as part of its cross-border auction process.

