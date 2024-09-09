Subscribe To Premium
OX2 sells 119MW solar PV project in Victoria, Australia, to unnamed bidder

By George Heynes
Managing seasonality impacts and optimising O&M planning to secure favorable insurance terms

PV manufacturing in US up nearly fourfold since IRA introduction

Silfab Solar launches n-type Utility NTC module series ahead of RE+

DOE publishes draft roadmap and asks for feedback on grid connections

Polysilicon prices rise across the board, silicon material companies all suffer losses

Queensland selects Powerlink as the state’s Renewable Energy Zones Delivery Body

OX2 sells 119MW solar PV project in Victoria, Australia, to unnamed bidder

Tigo Energy files lawsuit against Zhejiang Benyi for rapid shutdown copyright infringement

Nevados launches all-terrain tracker to broaden usable land for solar

Texas outpaces California as US state with most utility-scale PV capacity

The project is believed to be OX2’s Horsham Solar Farm. Image: Victoria Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action.

Last week, Swedish solar developer OX2 agreed to sell a 119MW solar PV project in Victoria, Australia, to an undisclosed bidder.

Under the terms of the agreement, OX2 will manage the construction of the solar PV project, which is expected to be operational in 2027, on behalf of the buyer. Once the project has been commissioned, the developer will also manage the site’s operations under a five-year agreement, including technical and commercial aspects of the project to optimise work at the facility.

Although not specifically mentioned by OX2 in their media statement, the undisclosed project in Victoria is believed to be its Horsham Solar Farm, situated around 5km east of the city’s central business district. The project is also anticipated to feature a 50MW/100MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) on site, and t annual production from the solar PV project is estimated to be 242GWh.

‘A solid project development portfolio’

Rachel Watson, country manager for OX2 Australia, said that since the company’s entry into Australia, it has enhanced its team and is making significant progress with late-stage projects aimed at financial closure.

“Since our entry to Australia last year, we have strengthened our local team, and a lot of work has gone into getting the late-stage projects ready for financial close. We have a solid project development portfolio and there is currently a lot of activity both in our solar and energy storage projects.” Watson said.

Following the transaction, OX2’s project development portfolio in Australia consists of solar projects of around 1GW of capacity and energy storage projects of 230MW.

One of the projects is also located in Victoria, 9km east of Kyabram in the northern region of the state. The 106MW Lancaster Solar Farm is currently under development and will sit across 172 hectares of land.

The developer also has a 130MW solar PV project, named Glenworan Solar Farm, currently in operation, and situated 2km south-west of Glenworan. CIMIC Group company UGL finished construction of the project, and it went into full operation in March 2024. OX2 remains involved in the project via long-term technical and commercial management services.

Paul Stormoen, CEO of OX2, believes opportunity is rife in the Australian market due to its commitment to a net zero target by 2050 and significant infrastructure investments in renewable energy developments.

“I see considerable potential for value creation for OX2 in Australia through extension of the product offering and expansion of the development portfolio,” Stormoen added.

australia, bess, OX2, pv power plants, solar pv, victoria

