Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

PODCAST: Lightsource bp reveals methods behind 25GW target, Ukraine and Europe’s energy landscape explored

By PV Tech
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Operations & Maintenance, Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Americas, Europe

Latest

PODCAST: Lightsource bp reveals methods behind 25GW target, Ukraine and Europe’s energy landscape explored

News

Azure Power making ‘steady improvements’ as operational capacity exceeds 2.5GW

News

Vietnam’s planned solar capacity deemed ‘too high’ by government

News

Polysilicon production costs, wafer factory utilisation rates weigh down Daqo Q4 performance

News

US solar generation up 25% in 2021, renewables’ share of power mix set to exceed coal in 2022

News

Waaree Energies increasing exports amid rising demand for India-made modules

News

Daqo ‘sold out’ of polysilicon for 2022 after new 30,000MT deal

News

Australian billionaire to invest AU$3bn in Queensland renewables hub

News

Revenue record helps Soltec reduce full-year net loss as development pipeline grows

News

ReNew sees 25% revenue jump but net losses soar due to NASDAQ listing

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Around 50 veterans supported the construction of the Elm Branch project through an apprenticeship programme. Image: Lightsource bp.

Liam Stoker and Andy Colthorpe return for the February 2022 episode of the Solar Media Podcast, starting with discussion around the situation in Ukraine and how Russia’s invasion, and subsequent geopolitical turbulence, could affect Europe’s energy landscape this year and beyond.

Meanwhile, we speak to Lightsource bp CEO Nick Boyle and COO Ann Davies about the solar developer’s target of deploying 25GW by 2025, getting the inside track of how the company intends to reach such an ambitious aim, and there’s coverage of the key topics from our publisher Solar Media’s Energy Storage Summit EU 2022.

Alternatively, you can subscribe and listen to the podcast on the Solar Media Editor’s Channel, which is now on all popular audio channels, including;

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
energy storage, europe, gas, germany, lightsource bp, nordstream 2, podcast, renewables, russia, solar media podcast, ukraine

Read Next

Lightsource bp expanding into Asian solar markets as 25GW plans progress

February 24, 2022
Lightsource bp is eyeing solar opportunities throughout Asian markets as it progresses towards its target of deploying 25GW of solar PV by 2025.

Neoen boosted by PV project commissioning but low irradiation in Australia dampens performance

February 23, 2022
French independent power producer Neoen’s 2021 revenue jumped 12% year-on-year thanks to the contribution of new solar projects in France and Argentina.

Singapore’s G8 to install 65MW floating solar project in Ghana

February 22, 2022
Singapore-based renewables developer and engineering company G8 Subsea has secured a deal to install a 65MW floating PV (FPV) plant at a dam in Ghana.

Solar marketplace EnergySage sells controlling stake to Schneider Electric

February 21, 2022
French electrical equipment group Schneider Electric has acquired a controlling stake in EnergySage that will see the US-based solar marketplace provider look to scale its business globally.

Enel, Comal to set up 1GW tracker manufacturing plant in Italy

February 18, 2022
Italian utility Enel is partnering with engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor Comal to set up a solar tracker manufacturing plant with an annual production of up to 1GW.
PV Tech Premium

Enphase’s EV push to benefit solar installers and ease grid pressure, co-founder says

February 18, 2022
Having completed its entry into the electric vehicle (EV) sector, microinverter supplier Enphase Energy is now accelerating efforts to develop bi-directional charging to offer a package that benefits homeowners and its installer partners while easing pressure on the grid.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

PV Talk: Belectric Kuloglu on their plans for the Turkish market

Features, Interviews

ReNew sees 25% revenue jump but net losses soar due to NASDAQ listing

News

As polysilicon prices rise further, to what extent could regionalised manufacturing ease volatility?

Editors' Blog, Features

US residential solar platform raises US$375m for business expansion

News

Lightsource bp expanding into Asian solar markets as 25GW plans progress

News

Worley, ABB and IBM partner to offer energy firms green hydrogen solutions

News

Upcoming Events

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
March 8, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 22, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal

PV HeterojunctionTech

Solar Media Events
April 6, 2022
This is a Virtual Conference

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
April 25, 2022
Berlin, Germany
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021