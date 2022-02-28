PODCAST: Lightsource bp reveals methods behind 25GW target, Ukraine and Europe’s energy landscape explored

Around 50 veterans supported the construction of the Elm Branch project through an apprenticeship programme. Image: Lightsource bp.

Liam Stoker and Andy Colthorpe return for the February 2022 episode of the Solar Media Podcast, starting with discussion around the situation in Ukraine and how Russia’s invasion, and subsequent geopolitical turbulence, could affect Europe’s energy landscape this year and beyond.

Meanwhile, we speak to Lightsource bp CEO Nick Boyle and COO Ann Davies about the solar developer’s target of deploying 25GW by 2025, getting the inside track of how the company intends to reach such an ambitious aim, and there’s coverage of the key topics from our publisher Solar Media’s Energy Storage Summit EU 2022.

