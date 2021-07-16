Solar Media
News

PODCAST: US ratchets up polysilicon scrutiny; Global solar must pick up the pace

By Liam Stoker
Cell Processing, Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Materials, Operations & Maintenance, Power Plants, Projects
Americas, Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia, Europe

Latest

PODCAST: US ratchets up polysilicon scrutiny; Global solar must pick up the pace

News

Quercus seeks investor to build and operate 800MW Spanish pipeline

News

US aims to reduce barriers to rooftop solar with instant permitting platform

News

AEMO chief wants Australia’s grids prepared for 100% renewables by 2025

News

California ISO has 80GW of solar and 148GW of storage in its queue, smashing last year’s figures

News

New PV technologies in new manufacturing regions: has the PV industry finally grown up?

Editors' Blog, Features

US ROUND-UP: SEIA backs long-duration storage plan, patent success for LONGi, 20MW of PV installed at airport

News

New NREL LCOE data highlights US potential for super-cheap solar and co-located energy storage

Editors' Blog

Electricity demand outpacing renewable energy supply, with fossil fuels filling the gap

News

US Energy Committee votes in favour of US$100 billion clean energy act

News
Solar wafer production underway. Image: LDK Solar.

The July 2021 episode of the Solar Media Podcast, sponsored by Honeywell, is now available to stream, as we delve into everything you need to know about recent polysilicon trade sanctions in the US.

Liam Stoker and Andy Colthorpe discuss both the US withhold and release order (WRO) on polysilicon manufacturers and passage of the Uyghur Forced Labour Prevention Act through the US Senate, exploring how the two measures are likely to impact on solar manufacturing and the US market.

Meanwhile, Andy Colthorpe explores the ever-growing amount of interest and investment in long-duration energy storage technologies and Liam Stoker takes a look at recent reports which highlight how the clean energy transition simply isn’t happening fast enough. 

You can stream the podcast below:

Alternatively, you can subscribe and listen to the podcast on the Solar Media Editor’s Channel, which is now on all popular audio channels, including;

This episode of the Solar Media Podcast is brought to you by Honeywell.

biden, forced labour, hoshine, long-duration storage, Marco Rubio, polysilicon, us senate, vanadium flow, WRO, xinjiang

Read Next

New PV technologies in new manufacturing regions: has the PV industry finally grown up?

July 16, 2021
Finlay Colville, head of market research at PV Tech Research, explores the critical themes behind the solar industry’s transition from p-type to n-type cell production before previewing PV CellTech Online 2021.

US ROUND-UP: SEIA backs long-duration storage plan, patent success for LONGi, 20MW of PV installed at airport

July 15, 2021
A round-up of the latest stories from the US solar market, featuring proposals to support long-duration energy storage, patent successes from LONGi and the completion of a microgrid at Pittsburgh International Airport that features 20MW of solar.

US Energy Committee votes in favour of US$100 billion clean energy act

July 15, 2021
The US Senate Energy and Natural Resource Committee has voted in favour of advancing a bipartisan energy infrastructure bill that would see US$100 billion of investment in renewable energy systems

US Senate passes bill to ban all products originating from Xinjiang

July 15, 2021
Legislation that would ban the import of all products from China’s Xinjiang region into the US has taken a critical step forward, passing the US Senate.

US government extends Entity List to more companies

July 9, 2021
The US government has added a host of new China-based solar companies to its Entity List, effectively banning imports of their products into the country.
PV Tech Premium

Margin pressure, closer partnerships and order book flexibility: Inside JinkoSolar’s response to Q1 pricing volatility

July 1, 2021
Reporting its Q1 2021 results last week, JinkoSolar provided a snapshot of the pressures solar module manufacturers have faced in the opening exchanges of the year by way of spiralling material and freight costs. Liam Stoker analyses how the company has responded, laying the groundwork for a return to normality towards the end of the year.

