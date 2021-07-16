PODCAST: US ratchets up polysilicon scrutiny; Global solar must pick up the pace

Solar wafer production underway. Image: LDK Solar.

The July 2021 episode of the Solar Media Podcast, sponsored by Honeywell, is now available to stream, as we delve into everything you need to know about recent polysilicon trade sanctions in the US.

Liam Stoker and Andy Colthorpe discuss both the US withhold and release order (WRO) on polysilicon manufacturers and passage of the Uyghur Forced Labour Prevention Act through the US Senate, exploring how the two measures are likely to impact on solar manufacturing and the US market.

Meanwhile, Andy Colthorpe explores the ever-growing amount of interest and investment in long-duration energy storage technologies and Liam Stoker takes a look at recent reports which highlight how the clean energy transition simply isn’t happening fast enough.

