PODCAST: What’s driving the n-type revolution and solar surges as the US prepares for summer grid disruption

TOPCon modules dominated the show floor at SNEC 2021. Image: PV Tech.

The latest episode of the Solar Media Podcast, sponsored by Honeywell, is now available to stream as we discuss the rise of new solar technologies and the drivers behind the n-type revolution.

We review the latest products to be unveiled at this month’s SNEC exhibition in Shanghai and reflect on recent news regarding the materials supply chain as the industry plots a course for TOPCon, heterojunction and beyond.

Liam Stoker and Andy Colthorpe also take a look at new projections for solar installations in the US – just in time for the difficult fire season – and how energy storage continues to proliferate in both the US and a slew of new markets.

The podcast can be streamed below:

Alternatively, you can subscribe and listen to the podcast on the Solar Media Editor’s Channel, which is now on all popular audio channels, including;

This episode of the Solar Media Podcast is brought to you by Honeywell.