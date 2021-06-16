Solar Media
News

PODCAST: What’s driving the n-type revolution and solar surges as the US prepares for summer grid disruption

By Liam Stoker
Cell Processing, Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Materials, Modules, Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Americas, Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

PODCAST: What’s driving the n-type revolution and solar surges as the US prepares for summer grid disruption

News

Meyer Burger shifts cell strategy to keep production in-house and accelerate expansion plans

News

EQT acquires controlling stake in Solarpack, eyes full takeover

News

Azure Power reports fall in cost per deployed megawatt but still slips to loss

News

How Seraphim is planning for solar’s ‘post-PERC’ phase

Features

Exceptional online auction of solar cell production lines

News

Xinte Energy plots share issue to pay down new polysilicon facility

News

US solar hits 100GW milestone but supply issues could hinder growth prospects

News

‘The status quo is no longer going to cut it’: Investor confidence sky high but ACORE calls on solar funds go further still

News

SNEC 2021 product spotlight: N-type steals the show as distributed solar products and BIPV continue to grow

Editors' Blog, Features
TOPCon modules dominated the show floor at SNEC 2021. Image: PV Tech.

The latest episode of the Solar Media Podcast, sponsored by Honeywell, is now available to stream as we discuss the rise of new solar technologies and the drivers behind the n-type revolution.

We review the latest products to be unveiled at this month’s SNEC exhibition in Shanghai and reflect on recent news regarding the materials supply chain as the industry plots a course for TOPCon, heterojunction and beyond.

Liam Stoker and Andy Colthorpe also take a look at new projections for solar installations in the US – just in time for the difficult fire season – and how energy storage continues to proliferate in both the US and a slew of new markets.

The podcast can be streamed below:

Alternatively, you can subscribe and listen to the podcast on the Solar Media Editor’s Channel, which is now on all popular audio channels, including;

This episode of the Solar Media Podcast is brought to you by Honeywell.

n-type, podcast, seia, snec 2021, solar media podcast, topcon, US market

PV Tech Premium

How Seraphim is planning for solar’s ‘post-PERC’ phase

June 16, 2021
As more traditional PERC cells and modules reach their limitations, Seraphim president Polaris Li discusses his company’s strategy for what he dubs the ‘post-PERC’ era of solar PV.

US solar hits 100GW milestone but supply issues could hinder growth prospects

June 15, 2021
The US installed more than 5GWdc of solar capacity in Q1 2021, taking its cumulative capacity past the 100GW barrier, but supply chain constraints could pose a major barrier to further growth.

SNEC 2021 product spotlight: N-type steals the show as distributed solar products and BIPV continue to grow

June 15, 2021
PV Tech’s Carrie Xiao provides an extensive overview of the solar modules on display at this year’s SNEC PV Power Expo in Shanghai, comparing all of the major product launches, exhibitions and technologies that took centre stage.
PV Tech Premium

TOPCon presents immediate n-type advantages as JinkoSolar keeps IBC, tandem cells on its R&D radar

June 14, 2021
PV Tech speaks to Xinyu Zhang, R&D director at JinkoSolar, to discuss the company's approach to all things n-type, including TOPCon, IBC and tandem cell technologies.
PV Tech Premium

Tackling solar’s polysilicon crisis, part two: No blind price cuts, technology is king and collaborate to reduce waste

June 10, 2021
In the second part of a two-part feature on the solar industry’s response to polysilicon price increases, Carrie Xiao hears from industry leaders about the importance of technology innovation, efforts to reduce waste and the need to avoid cutting prices blindly just to appease customers.

SNEC 2021: Jiang Tai on the role of insurance to offset rising materials prices

June 9, 2021
In the face of rising materials costs and natural disasters impacting output, solar manufacturers should heighten their focus on insurance placement to protect against large losses, a Chinese insurance broker has told PV Tech.

Built solar assets are ‘chronically underperforming’ and modules degrading faster than expected, research finds

News

Exceptional online auction of solar cell production lines

News

TOPCon presents immediate n-type advantages as JinkoSolar keeps IBC, tandem cells on its R&D radar

Features

FTC Solar expecting significant loss in Q2 as tracker market headwinds rack up

News

SNEC 2021 product spotlight: N-type steals the show as distributed solar products and BIPV continue to grow

Editors' Blog, Features

US solar hits 100GW milestone but supply issues could hinder growth prospects

News

Solar & Storage Finance Asia

Solar Media Events
July 6, 2021

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 24, 2021

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
October 6, 2021
