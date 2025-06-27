Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Premier Energies commissions 1.2GW TOPCon solar cell line

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Manufacturing, Cell Processing
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia

Latest

Premier Energies commissions 1.2GW TOPCon solar cell line

News

UK government will not sign CfD for 11.5GW Xlinks Morocco-UK interconnector

News

Nexwell Power signs second 109MW PPA with unnamed US tech firm

News

Statkraft, Better Energy sign 64GWh PPAs in Poland

News

Lightsource bp signs 115MW PV-fishery PPA in Taiwan

News

New policies and hybrid projects: looking ahead to the Clean Power 2030 Summits

News

Building on a ‘transformational’ year for UK energy

Features, Interviews

Japanese retailer Ryohin Keikaku, JERA form JV to build solar PV plants in Japan

News

US ROUND-UP: Akuo’s first solar VPPA, Invenergy-Meta 791MW deals and RWE’s Kentucky solar launch

News

KAUST develops cooling technology that increases solar cell longevity by 200%

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The plant will achieve over 25% cell efficiency, using a 16-busbar design that enhances power output. Image: Premier Energies.
The plant will achieve over 25% cell efficiency, using a 16-busbar design that enhances power output. Image: Premier Energies.

Indian solar manufacturer Premier Energies has commissioned a 1.2GW TOPCon solar cell manufacturing line at Fab City, Hyderabad, Telangana. 

According to the firm, the plant will achieve over 25% cell efficiency, using a 16-busbar design that enhances power output. This facility brings Premier’s annual cell production capacity from 2GW to 3.2GW. 

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The facility will leverage “AI-enabled architecture,” confirmed CEO of Premier Energies, Chiranjeev Saluja. 

Moreover, in a bid to “diversify the key equipment supply chain”, chief strategy officer of Premier Energies, Sudhir Reddy said that 60% of the equipment for this line has been sourced from Europe.  

The New Delhi-headquartered company aims to scale up its annual nameplate capacity to 8.4GW in solar cells and 11.1GW in modules, more than doubling its current capacities by June of next year. In a conversation with PV Tech last month, Premier Energies’ chief business officer Vinay Rustagi outlined the company’s strategy (Premium access), noting that they clearly understand the government’s direction for solar cells, modules, wafers and ingots to be made in India, for India and beyond and are aligning their plans accordingly. 

Recently, Premier Energies teamed up with Mono and multicrystalline wafer producer Sino-American Silicon Products Inc (SAS) to establish a 2GW per annum silicon wafer manufacturing facility in Naidupeta, Andhra Pradesh, India.  

The companies formed a 74:26 joint venture, with Premier holding the majority stake, to slice polysilicon ingots into wafers for use in solar PV cells and modules, combining Premier Energies’ production capacity with SAS’s semiconductor wafer capabilities. The plant is expected to begin commercial operations in June 2026. 

Additionally, the company has launched a 1GW solar factory in the Maheshwaram industrial zone in Hyderabad, Telangana. Currently, Premier Energies has an annual nameplate capacity of 3.2GW and 5.4GW for solar cells and modules, respectively.

cell manufacturing, india, premier energies, pv modules, telangana, topcon

Read Next

Scheduled for completion by early 2027, the two sites are expected to generate 1,158GWh of clean electricity each year. Image: ACEN.

ACEN, UPC to build 540MW renewable projects in India

June 26, 2025
ACEN has partnered with UPC Renewables to build two renewable projects in Rajasthan and Karnataka, India. 
Image: Halocell Energy.

Halocell Energy launches ‘Australian-made’ perovskite PV module for low-light conditions

June 26, 2025
PV solar cell manufacturer Halocell Energy has launched its first perovskite-based product called the Halocell Ambient Modules.
The modules will be manufactured at Emmvee’s facilities in Dabaspet and Sulibele, Karnataka and installed at KPI Green’s facility in the western state of Gujarat, India. Image: Emmvee.

Emmvee inks US$174 million module supply agreement with KPI Green Energy

June 25, 2025
Emmvee has secured INR15 billion (US$174 million) order for TOPCon bifacial solar modules from KPI Green Energy. 
Solar panels in India.

SECI launches 1.2GW/3.6GWh solar-plus-storage tender in India

June 25, 2025
State-owned firm Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) has launched a solar-plus-storage tender seeking 1.2GW of solar PV.
image
Sponsored

Jolywood unveils Niwa Home Super Residential Energy Solution

June 25, 2025
LONGi offices.

LONGi to build 1.4GW BC solar module factory with Indonesia’s Pertamina

June 24, 2025
Chinese solar manufacturing giant LONGi has signed an agreement with Indonesia’s Pertamina New & Renewable Energy to build a 1.4GW module assembly plant in West Java, Indonesia.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

REC Silicon shareholders order investigation into Hanwha, Moses Lake closure

News

US ROUND-UP: Akuo’s first solar VPPA, Invenergy-Meta 791MW deals and RWE’s Kentucky solar launch

News

GameChange Solar to ship 715MW trackers to ‘challenging environments’ across LATAM

News

First Solar sells US$311.8 million in 45X manufacturing tax credits

News

Halocell Energy launches ‘Australian-made’ perovskite PV module for low-light conditions

News

France rejects moratorium on solar, wind

News

Upcoming Events

Transmission planning 101 for project developers

Upcoming Webinars
June 30, 2025
10am PST / 6pm BST

UK Solar Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

Green Hydrogen Summit UK

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

ASIA Sustainable Energy Week 2025 (ASEW)

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
July 2, 2025
Bangkok, Thailand

Intersolar Mexico

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
September 2, 2025
Mexico City, Mexico
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.