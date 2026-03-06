Portland General Electric finalises agreements for 1GW renewables and BESS

Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled

The Oregon Public Utility Commission (OPUC) supervises these processes with the intended goal of all bids being assessed in a fair, impartial, and transparent manner.

Following the completion of contract negotiations, PGE and third-party developers will initiate construction planning for new renewables and BESS projects totalling 1015MW, with 42% utility-owned and 58% under PPAs. These resources are projected to start serving customers in 2027 and 2028.

Name Location Capacity Target operation date Ownership Biglow Optimisation Sherman County, Oregon 125MW solar PV, 125MW BESS Late 2027 PGE-owned; approximately US$540 million investment Wheatridge Expansion Morrow County, Oregon 240MW solar PV, 125MW BESS Late 2027 Joint-ownership with a third-party; PGE owns 110MW of solar, 65MW of storage. Approximately US$490 million investment Meadowlark Battery Washington County, Oregon 200MW BESS Late 2027, pending OPUC approval Third-party owned, PGE to serve customers through long-term PPA. Nottingham Battery Washington County, Oregon 200MW BESS 2028, pending OPUC approval Third-party owned; PGE to serve customers through a long-term PPA

The projects collectively represent 650MW of energy storage and 365MW of solar PV capacity. Biglow and Wheatridge are advancing into development using existing transmission and interconnection infrastructure to reduce costs.

