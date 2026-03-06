Subscribe To Premium
Portland General Electric finalises agreements for 1GW renewables and BESS

By April Bonner
March 6, 2026
Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Americas

The Bakeoven Solar PV project from Avangrid in the US state of Oregon began commercial operations.
These projects were procured through PGE’s 2023 all-source request for proposals (RFP), power purchase agreement (PPA) procurements, and the 2025 RFP. Image: Avangrid.

Portland General Electric (PGE) has finalised agreements for more than 1,000MW of new renewable energy and battery energy storage system (BESS) projects in the US state of Oregon.

These projects were procured through PGE’s 2023 all-source request for proposals (RFP), power purchase agreement (PPA) procurements, and the 2025 RFP. The utility said it represents the largest renewables acquisition in its history.

The Oregon Public Utility Commission (OPUC) supervises these processes with the intended goal of all bids being assessed in a fair, impartial, and transparent manner.

Following the completion of contract negotiations, PGE and third-party developers will initiate construction planning for new renewables and BESS projects totalling 1015MW, with 42% utility-owned and 58% under PPAs. These resources are projected to start serving customers in 2027 and 2028.

NameLocationCapacityTarget operation dateOwnership
Biglow OptimisationSherman County, Oregon125MW solar PV, 125MW BESSLate 2027PGE-owned; approximately US$540 million investment
Wheatridge ExpansionMorrow County, Oregon240MW solar PV, 125MW BESSLate 2027Joint-ownership with a third-party; PGE owns 110MW of solar, 65MW of storage. Approximately US$490 million investment
Meadowlark BatteryWashington County, Oregon200MW BESSLate 2027, pending OPUC approvalThird-party owned, PGE to serve customers through long-term PPA.
Nottingham BatteryWashington County, Oregon200MW BESS2028, pending OPUC approvalThird-party owned; PGE to serve customers through a long-term PPA

The projects collectively represent 650MW of energy storage and 365MW of solar PV capacity. Biglow and Wheatridge are advancing into development using existing transmission and interconnection infrastructure to reduce costs.

The full version of this story first appeared on our sister site, Energy-storage.news. Read the full story here.

bess, energy storage, oregon, portland general electric, pv power plants, solar pv, us

