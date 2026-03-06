Portland General Electric finalises agreements for 1GW renewables and BESS

Portland General Electric (PGE) has finalised agreements for more than 1,000MW of new renewable energy and battery energy storage system (BESS) projects in the US state of Oregon.
These projects were procured through PGE’s 2023 all-source request for proposals (RFP), power purchase agreement (PPA) procurements, and the 2025 RFP. The utility said it represents the largest renewables acquisition in its history.
The Oregon Public Utility Commission (OPUC) supervises these processes with the intended goal of all bids being assessed in a fair, impartial, and transparent manner.
Following the completion of contract negotiations, PGE and third-party developers will initiate construction planning for new renewables and BESS projects totalling 1015MW, with 42% utility-owned and 58% under PPAs. These resources are projected to start serving customers in 2027 and 2028.
|Name
|Location
|Capacity
|Target operation date
|Ownership
|Biglow Optimisation
|Sherman County, Oregon
|125MW solar PV, 125MW BESS
|Late 2027
|PGE-owned; approximately US$540 million investment
|Wheatridge Expansion
|Morrow County, Oregon
|240MW solar PV, 125MW BESS
|Late 2027
|Joint-ownership with a third-party; PGE owns 110MW of solar, 65MW of storage. Approximately US$490 million investment
|Meadowlark Battery
|Washington County, Oregon
|200MW BESS
|Late 2027, pending OPUC approval
|Third-party owned, PGE to serve customers through long-term PPA.
|Nottingham Battery
|Washington County, Oregon
|200MW BESS
|2028, pending OPUC approval
|Third-party owned; PGE to serve customers through a long-term PPA
The projects collectively represent 650MW of energy storage and 365MW of solar PV capacity. Biglow and Wheatridge are advancing into development using existing transmission and interconnection infrastructure to reduce costs.
