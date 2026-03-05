Potentia Energy completes module installation at 98MW Quorn Park hybrid project

Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled

Working alongside construction partner Beon Energy Solutions, the project has demonstrated a strong commitment to local employment, with 63% of the mechanical workforce sourced from the surrounding region at peak construction.

The development has also prioritised gender diversity through its Women in Solar pre-employment program, achieving approximately 30% female participation in the workforce and creating new career pathways into the renewable energy sector.

Scheduled for completion in late 2026, Quorn Park will become the first large-scale hybrid project, which includes solar and battery energy storage system (BESS) components, to connect to Australia’s main electricity grid.

The project’s hybrid configuration is designed to address grid stability challenges by storing solar energy generated during daylight hours and dispatching it during evening peak demand periods.

This approach aligns with Potentia Energy’s broader renewable energy strategy, as the company continues to expand its portfolio across Australia. The developer previously secured a 1.2GW renewable energy portfolio spanning multiple states, positioning itself as a significant player in the country’s clean energy transformation.