Potentia Energy completes module installation at 98MW Quorn Park hybrid project

By George Heynes
March 5, 2026
Why the Middle East crisis could prompt a doubling down on solar

Maxwell develops perovskite/HJT cell with 32.5% conversion efficiency

Arevon powers 430MW Missouri PV project, boosts state solar capacity by 50%

Trinasolar launches Vertex S+ G3 and Vertex N G3 ranges of i-TOPCon modules

Enery closes US$534 million in finance for Romanian solar-plus-storage project

Europe’s ‘Made in EU’ plans draw mixed reactions from solar industry

China’s VAT change confirms scale alone no longer defines competitiveness in PV manufacturing

PPA prices in North America set to rise ‘in the short-term’, according to kWh Analytics

EU puts up €54.9m for solar under third round of cross-border tender

The project is scheduled for completion in late 2026. Image: Potentia Energy.

Australian renewable energy developer Potentia Energy has completed the installation of nearly 161,000 solar modules at its Quorn Park hybrid solar-plus-storage project, following six months of construction.

The 98MW solar facility, located near Parkes in New South Wales, represents a major step forward in Australia’s renewable energy transition and marks substantial progress towards what Potentia describes as one of the country’s most advanced hybrid renewable energy projects.

Working alongside construction partner Beon Energy Solutions, the project has demonstrated a strong commitment to local employment, with 63% of the mechanical workforce sourced from the surrounding region at peak construction.

The development has also prioritised gender diversity through its Women in Solar pre-employment program, achieving approximately 30% female participation in the workforce and creating new career pathways into the renewable energy sector.

Scheduled for completion in late 2026, Quorn Park will become the first large-scale hybrid project, which includes solar and battery energy storage system (BESS) components, to connect to Australia’s main electricity grid.

The project’s hybrid configuration is designed to address grid stability challenges by storing solar energy generated during daylight hours and dispatching it during evening peak demand periods.

This approach aligns with Potentia Energy’s broader renewable energy strategy, as the company continues to expand its portfolio across Australia. The developer previously secured a 1.2GW renewable energy portfolio spanning multiple states, positioning itself as a significant player in the country’s clean energy transformation.

australia, new south wales, potentia, Potentia Energy, solar pv, solar-plus-storage

