Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

PowerChina halts 51GW PV module tender, largest in industry history

By Carrie Xiao
Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Modules
Asia & Oceania

Latest

PowerChina halts 51GW PV module tender, largest in industry history

News

Oxford PV, Trinasolar enter perovskite-silicon tandem patent licensing agreement

News

German coalition treaty proposes including international carbon ‘offset’ credits in EU emissions targets

News

India adds 11.6GW/25.3GW solar cell and module nameplate capacity in 2024

News

TOPCon UV tests ‘exaggerate’ degradation issues – Fraunhofer ISE

News

COMMUNITY SOLAR ROUND-UP: Altus acquires projects, Castillo and NSE deliver EPC work, CCSA publishes report

News

Victoria’s SEC begins construction on 119MW state-owned solar-plus-storage site in Australia

News

Midsummer receives €2.8 million grant for CIGS-perovskite cell research

News

RWE, PPC Renewables to build 567MW of PV in Greece

News

Atlantica, Greening to build 1GW solar-plus-storage portfolio in the US

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
PowerChina’s 51GW module tender had attracted bids from 58 suppliers. Image: Tongwei

Power Construction Corporation of China (PowerChina), the state-owned engineering and construction body, has halted a 51GW centralised module procurement tender, the largest in the country’s history.

On April 9, PowerChina issued an announcement titled “Termination of the 2025 PV Module Framework Shortlisting and Centralised Procurement Project”

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The corporation said that owing to recent adjustments in renewable energy pricing policies, among other factors, the tenderer’s procurement requirements had changed, leading to the termination of this procurement project. All bidders may contact the tender agency to process refunds of their bid bonds.

As previously reported by PV Tech, PowerChina launched this 51GW centralised procurement tender in November 2024. With a total procurement scale of 51GW, it is the largest centralised PV module procurement tender in China’s history.

The tender was divided into three lots, procuring n-type TOPCon and HJT modules. Among them, the estimated procurement volume for n-type TOPCon monocrystalline silicon modules for investment and construction projects was 12GW, while the estimated procurement volume for EPC projects was 36GW. Additionally, 3GW of n-type HJT monocrystalline silicon modules were required, with the cell size specified as 182mm or larger for all modules.

Lot No.Subject MatterEstimated Procurement VolumeNotes
Lot 1N-type TOPCon monocrystalline silicon modules for investment and construction projects12GWCell size requirement: 182mm or larger
Lot 2N-type TOPCon monocrystalline silicon modules for EPC projects36GW
Lot 3N-type HJT monocrystalline silicon modules for projects3GW
The breakdown of PowerChina’s now terminated 51GW module tender. Source: PowerChina

The bidding for the module tender commenced on 9 December 2024, with a total of 58 companies participating. The lowest bid for the TOPCon lot was RMB0.62/W (US$0.085), the highest was RMB0.76/W and the average price was RMB0.68/W. For the HJT lot, the lowest bid was RMB0.74/W, the highest was RMB0.807/W and the average price was RMB0.773/W.

Additionally, the winning bidders for the 51GW inverter procurement tender launched on the same day were announced in February 2025.

PV Tech will report further details as they become available.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

2 December 2025
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2026. PV ModuleTech Europe 2025 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2026

10 March 2026
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
c-si manufacturing, china, epc, hjt, powerchina, solar pv, tender, topcon

Read Next

Image: Oxford PV

Oxford PV, Trinasolar enter perovskite-silicon tandem patent licensing agreement

April 10, 2025
British perovskite solar company Oxford PV and Chinese solar manufacturer Trinasolar have entered into a patent licensing agreement for perovskite-based PV technologies.
Image: Flickr.

German coalition treaty proposes including international carbon ‘offset’ credits in EU emissions targets

April 10, 2025
Germany's proposal to allow international carbon credits to reach EU decarbonisation targets “risks undermining the target’s credibility”, according to think tank Agora.
Grafik_TOPCon-Module-Ergbnisse-UV-Tests-mit-Stabilisierung

TOPCon UV tests ‘exaggerate’ degradation issues – Fraunhofer ISE

April 10, 2025
Concerns over the performance of TOPCon solar cells following UV exposure may be exaggerated, according to research by Germany’s Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (ISE).
Image: SEC.

Victoria’s SEC begins construction on 119MW state-owned solar-plus-storage site in Australia

April 10, 2025
The State Electricity Commission (SEC), a state-owned energy company in Victoria, Australia, has confirmed that construction has started on the 119MW SEC Renewable Energy Park.
Midsummer is aiming to build an annual cell production capacity of 250MW. Image: Midsummer

Midsummer receives €2.8 million grant for CIGS-perovskite cell research

April 9, 2025
Swedish thin-film solar cell company Midsummer has been awarded €2.8 million to research tandem perovskite cell technology.
Image: Photo by American Public Power Association on Unsplash

Maryland passes act standardising ‘onerous’ solar zoning laws

April 8, 2025
The state of Maryland has passed a law to streamline the approval process for solar PV and energy storage projects.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Midsummer receives €2.8 million grant for CIGS-perovskite cell research

News

Europe’s renewable energy procurement market shows record growth amidst new challenges

News

Victoria’s SEC begins construction on 119MW state-owned solar-plus-storage site in Australia

News

Trump tariffs to have limited effect on US solar imports from Asia – report

News

Sunnova issued non-compliance letter from NYSE over low stock price

News

‘We want it to feel like magic’: Sunnova on saving time with AI rooftop solar designs

Features, Interviews

Upcoming Events

Intersolar Summit Brasil Nordeste 2025

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
April 23, 2025
Fortaleza, Brazil

Large Scale Solar USA 2025

Solar Media Events
April 29, 2025
Dallas, Texas

Intersolar Europe 2025

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
May 7, 2025
Munich, Germany

Renewables Procurement & Revenue Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
May 21, 2025
London, UK

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

Solar Media Events
June 17, 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.