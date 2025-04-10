PowerChina halts 51GW PV module tender, largest in industry history

The corporation said that owing to recent adjustments in renewable energy pricing policies, among other factors, the tenderer’s procurement requirements had changed, leading to the termination of this procurement project. All bidders may contact the tender agency to process refunds of their bid bonds.

As previously reported by PV Tech, PowerChina launched this 51GW centralised procurement tender in November 2024. With a total procurement scale of 51GW, it is the largest centralised PV module procurement tender in China’s history.

The tender was divided into three lots, procuring n-type TOPCon and HJT modules. Among them, the estimated procurement volume for n-type TOPCon monocrystalline silicon modules for investment and construction projects was 12GW, while the estimated procurement volume for EPC projects was 36GW. Additionally, 3GW of n-type HJT monocrystalline silicon modules were required, with the cell size specified as 182mm or larger for all modules.

Lot No. Subject Matter Estimated Procurement Volume Notes Lot 1 N-type TOPCon monocrystalline silicon modules for investment and construction projects 12GW Cell size requirement: 182mm or larger Lot 2 N-type TOPCon monocrystalline silicon modules for EPC projects 36GW Lot 3 N-type HJT monocrystalline silicon modules for projects 3GW The breakdown of PowerChina’s now terminated 51GW module tender. Source: PowerChina

The bidding for the module tender commenced on 9 December 2024, with a total of 58 companies participating. The lowest bid for the TOPCon lot was RMB0.62/W (US$0.085), the highest was RMB0.76/W and the average price was RMB0.68/W. For the HJT lot, the lowest bid was RMB0.74/W, the highest was RMB0.807/W and the average price was RMB0.773/W.

Additionally, the winning bidders for the 51GW inverter procurement tender launched on the same day were announced in February 2025.

PV Tech will report further details as they become available.