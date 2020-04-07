KSTAR’s new ‘KSG’ grid-tied PV inverter series offers improved flexibility and reliability

The KSG series is simple and easy to use, having high efficiency power generation, high reliability and greater adaptability. This is due to low temperature resistance, reactive power control, optional DC Switch / WiFi Plug / GPRS Plug and natural cooling. Image KSTAR

KSTAR has introduced its new KSG grid-tied PV inverter KSG-3000S / KSG-3000D / KSG-3600D / KSG-4000D / KSG-4600D /KSG-5000D / KSG-6000D series for residential and commercial rooftop applications. The grid-tied inverters are designed to accurately match the voltage and phase of the grid sine wave AC waveform. According to KSTAR, there are more than 1000 tests, covering individual components, individual products and total systems conducted to maximise reliability and safety.

Problem

Solar system costs gradually decline as manufacturing scale increases, many residential and commercial rooftop PV systems become economically viable and popular. The off-grid inverters require the batteries for the installation, but the installation process is complicated. On the other hand, the grid-tied inverters for households are easier to install as these do not need batteries.

Solution

KSTAR’s KSG-3000S / KSG-3000D / KSG-3600D / KSG-4000D / KSG-4600D /KSG-5000D / KSG-6000D PV inverters provide a smart inverter solution which is intelligent and elegant for residential & commercial PV applications. For system monitoring and remote O&M, customers have multiple options such as WIFI plug, GPRS plug, DC Switch. With the datalogger installed, customers can have access to KSTAR online smart service platform for reporting issues and troubleshooting, greatly reducing maintenance cost. Moreover, features including DC power up to 1.35 ratio, IP65 and DC/AC surge protection enhance the safety and high efficiency of the inverters. The KSG series is simple and easy to use, having high efficiency power generation, high reliability and greater adaptability. This is due to low temperature resistance, reactive power control, optional DC Switch / WiFi Plug / GPRS Plug and natural cooling.

Applications

Residential and commercial and industrial rooftops.

Platform

KSTAR’s new inverter series weighs approximately 10kg, much lighter when compared with older series inverters. The design provides better protection against water and dust while being aesthetically pleasing. Internally the inverter has invisible cable routing. Its smart technology and advanced internal design are optimized for its working environment, so that the inverter can work under harsh conditions, such as –25℃~ +60℃ temperatures, salty air and humid conditions.

Availability

May 2020 onwards.