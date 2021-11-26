Solar Media
News

PV Price Watch: 182mm wafer prices fall sharply as other costs remain stubbornly high

By Liam Stoker
Fab & Facilities, Manufacturing, Materials
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

PV Price Watch: 182mm wafer prices fall sharply as other costs remain stubbornly high

News

Developers to accelerate hybrid solar-storage deployment as costs fall

Editors' Blog, Features

DNV aims to boost cyber security in energy sector through Applied Risk acquisition

News

New German coalition sets enhanced energy goals, doubles solar PV target to 200GW by 2030

News

CSI Solar signs strategic partnership agreement to focus on renewables and battery energy storage

News

Solar PV developer Cox Energy America targets dual listing on Spanish stock exchange

News

USITC recommends extension of Section 201 tariffs on solar cells, modules

News

South African mining industry to build 3.9GW of renewables, eases pressure on public utility Eskom

News

Tata Group to establish 4GW solar cell facility in Tamil Nadu – report

News

Inside ADT’s plans to rollout residential solar across vast customer base following Sunpro acquisition

Interviews, News
182mm solar wafer prices dropped nearly 7% this week. Image: PV Tech.

Average market prices for 182mm solar wafers fell by nearly 7% this week, falling to levels not seen in almost two months, however other material and component costs have remained high.

Earlier this week LONGi signed a major two-year wafer supply deal with DAS Solar, agreeing to ship some 1.2 billion M10 182mm wafers over the next two years. In doing so, LONGi quoted current industry prices of around RMB6.87 per piece to suggest the deal would be worth just over RMB7 billion (US$1.1 billion).

However prices for 182mm wafers have slid materially this week, down 6.8% to RMB6.4/pc on the back of falling demand. Indeed, the slide in 182mm wafer prices seen this week is the most material reduction in average price since mid-July, when prices fell just over 2% to RMB5.8/pc.

The chart below details the pricing volatility witnessed in 166mm, 182mm and 210mm wafers this year, driven upwards predominantly by two considerable hikes throughout May and again in late September and early October, the latter relating to China’s rationing of power in the wake of a coal shortage.

While the rationing of power is now ending, prices elsewhere have remained stubbornly stable. Prices for 210mm wafers have remained at the same level – RMB9.1/pc – for seven consecutive weeks now, while 166mm wafer prices fell just 0.7% this week.

Polysilicon pricing also remained at the average market price of RMB269/kg (US$42.11/kg – or US$37.25 when removing China’s 13% VAT rate).

The prospects for wafer capacity expansion in China are also uncertain against a backdrop of pricing volatility and reduced demand. Last week Canadian Solar revealed that it was to tweak capacity expansion plans, halting new investment in wafer and cell expansion to redirect Capex towards module manufacturing capacity. It now intends to finish next year with 32GW of module capacity, and just 11.5GW of wafering capacity.

By means of comparison LONGi, the clear market leader in PV wafers, is expected to finish this year with 105GW of solar wafer capacity, with Zhonguan Semiconductor (TZS) in second place with 85GW.

Additional reporting by Carrie Xiao.
PV ModuleTech

1 December 2021
Join this virtual conference on 1-2 December 2021 for expert presentations covering PV Module Technology, Supply & Site Optimisation for Utility-Scale. Delegates can access streamed presentations, session recordings and chat/messaging tools to connect with fellow delegates and speakers. Speakers include leading developers, manufacturers, testing and research institutes, including: NREL, Silicon Ranch, Sonnedix, Heliene, Powertis, LONGi Solar, JinkoSolar, PVEL, Risen Energy, Seraphim, STS, Trina Solar, Eternalsun Spire, QEERI, Fraunhofer, Estuary Capital Partners and VDE
longi solar, polysilicon, PV Price Watch, solar wafers, wafers

PV Tech Premium

Deciphering CBP’s WRO guidance: What the updated FAQ changes and what uncertainty remains

November 17, 2021
Following the US Customs and Border Protection's updated guidance on its WRO on silicon metal products, PV Tech Premium speaks to legal experts on what’s changed for solar imports.

US solar module prices expected to normalise following AD/CVD petition verdict

November 17, 2021
Prices for solar modules in the US are expected to normalise following last week’s rejection of a petition surrounding alleged anti-circumvention of anti-dumping and countervailing duties (AD/CVD).

USITC recommends extension of Section 201 tariffs on solar cells, modules

News

Enel to add 43GW of solar by 2030 as part of US$191bn plan

News

DNV aims to boost cyber security in energy sector through Applied Risk acquisition

News

Tata Group to establish 4GW solar cell facility in Tamil Nadu – report

News

New German coalition sets enhanced energy goals, doubles solar PV target to 200GW by 2030

News

‘Mystery’ behind perovskite resilience revealed, paves way for higher efficiency of solar PV modules

News

