Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Canadian Solar halts solar cell expansions, ramps up module assembly plans in response to looming overcapacity

By Liam Stoker
Cell Processing, Companies, Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Materials, Modules
Americas, Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

Canadian Solar halts solar cell expansions, ramps up module assembly plans in response to looming overcapacity

News

Michigan utility set to add 375MW of solar across three projects as part of renewables strategy

News

Maxeon turns to air, rail freight as shipping ‘logjam’ contributes to Q3 shipments miss

News

NextEnergy Capital reportedly looking to sell Italian solar assets

News

8minute Solar hires new CFO, tasks him with capitalising on the green transition

News

AtlasInvest backs new platform targeting 2.7GW of renewables in Europe

News

Hanwha buys large stake in REC Silicon, looks to restart US polysilicon production

News

Prospect14 sells 1GWdc development portfolio of PV, solar-plus-storage in PJM

News

Enphase Energy moves into EV charging with ClipperCreek acquisition

News

Trina Solar unveils new packing solution aimed at cutting shipping costs

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Canadian Solar chief executive Shawn Qu has warned of solar cell overcapacity issues next year. Image: Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar has warned of solar cell overcapacity next year, slamming the breaks on its own cell manufacturing expansion plans while accelerating on its module assembly roadmap.

Reporting its Q3 2021 results yesterday, Canadian Solar chief executive Shawn Qu said the company’s manufacturing division was to respond to a projected overcapacity of solar cells next year, while Yan Zhuang, president at CSI Solar, would limit investment in certain areas of the manufacturing chain to “avoid falling into the overcapacity trap”.

In an updated capacity expansion plan provided yesterday, Canadian Solar said it expected to finish the year with around 13.9GW of solar cell manufacturing capacity, up from the 13.3GW of cell capacity it finished Q3 on. However this figure is now not expected to rise at all next year.

Likewise, CSI expects to finish the year with 11.5GW of solar wafering capacity, a figure it also currently expects to finish 2022 on.

The division had, however, ramped up its module assembly capacity plans and expected to add nearly 10GW of module assembly between the end of Q3 2021 and the end of 2022, taking its overall module assembly capacity to 32GW by the end of next year. Just over 8GW of module assembly capacity is expected to be added next year.

Meanwhile, CSI also expects to almost double is solar ingot capacity next year, taking it from a projected capacity of 5.4GW at the end of 2021 to around 10.1GW by the end of next year.

Canadian Solar had already recalibrated its capacity expansions once this year, as covered by PV Tech Premium in August.

Qu did suggest to analysts that the company’s Capex budget would remain broadly in line with this year’s despite the adjusted plans, but stressed final Capex levels had not yet been firmly set.

Warnings of overcapacity will serve as yet another headwind for solar manufacturers to contend with, having spent the past year battling consistent cost increases and logistics challenges.

Qu told analysts yesterday the operational environment “remains challenging”, with a combination of higher prices, logistics bottlenecks and power curtailment issues in China impacting its operations this year. While power curtailment is now easing in China, costs have spiked again since September, Canadian Solar said, prompting a more “aggressive” attitude to module price increases.

In Q3, Canadian Solar shipped 3.9GW of modules – up 22% year-on-year and 6% sequentially – in line with guidance. Its revenue of US$1.23 billion was also in line with guidance, however its gross margin of 18.6% outperformed the top end of guidance (16%), indicating the price increases passed onto customers during the quarter.

While higher module average selling prices (ASPs) recorded by the firm helped offset falling revenues from Canadian Solar’s projects business, operating expenses rose by 11.4% sequentially to US$176 million on the back of high shipping costs.

Canadian Solar’s manufacturing division reported revenue of US$1.149 billion, down 2.8% sequentially, however the division’s gross and operating margins both increased on Q2’s figures, reaching 15.1% and 2.6% respectively.

Qu said the business had snubbed low-priced orders in order to protect its margins, which the CEO said was reflected in the business’s Q4 guidance.

“We believe the adverse macro conditions of higher material costs and global logistics bottlenecks are temporary. As we look forward to next year, our focus is on improving Canadian Solar’s long-term position and competitiveness, and our strategy is to further expand our solar module market share, invest in technology and upstream capacity, while benefiting from overcapacity in the wafer and cell manufacturing levels,” he said.

Canadian Solar expects Q4 shipments to be in the range of 3.7GW – 3.9GW, with revenues of US$1.5 – 1.6 billion. Its gross margin is forecasted to be between 14 – 16%.

Conference call transcript from SeekingAlpha.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

PV ModuleTech

1 December 2021
Join this virtual conference on 1-2 December 2021 for expert presentations covering PV Module Technology, Supply & Site Optimisation for Utility-Scale. Delegates can access streamed presentations, session recordings and chat/messaging tools to connect with fellow delegates and speakers. Speakers include leading developers, manufacturers, testing and research institutes, including: NREL, Silicon Ranch, Sonnedix, LONGi Solar, JinkoSolar, PVEL, Risen Energy, Seraphim, STS, Trina Solar , Eternalsun Spire, QEERI and VDE
canadian solar, freight, logistics, overcapacity, polysilicon, shipping, solar cell, solar manufacturing, supply chain

Read Next

Maxeon turns to air, rail freight as shipping ‘logjam’ contributes to Q3 shipments miss

November 19, 2021
Maxeon Solar Technologies is revamping its logistics strategy after a shipping “logjam” attributed to the module maker missing its Q3 shipments guidance.

Hanwha buys large stake in REC Silicon, looks to restart US polysilicon production

November 18, 2021
Hanwha Solutions Corporation has agreed to buy a 16.67% stake in Norwegian polysilicon manufacturer REC Silicon in a deal worth around US$160 million, with the South Korean chemical company looking to reopen REC Silicon’s 20,000MT polysilicon factory in the US

Trina Solar unveils new packing solution aimed at cutting shipping costs

November 17, 2021
Trina Solar has revealed a new freight packing solution for its larger modules that it said will reduce the costs associated with shipping that have soared since the start of the pandemic
PV Tech Premium

Deciphering CBP’s WRO guidance: What the updated FAQ changes and what uncertainty remains

November 17, 2021
Following the US Customs and Border Protection's updated guidance on its WRO on silicon metal products, PV Tech Premium speaks to legal experts on what’s changed for solar imports.

BayWa AG lauds ‘flourishing’ PV components sales as renewables unit picks up the pace

November 12, 2021
German conglomerate BayWa AG has witnessed “flourishing” sales of solar PV components take its renewables segment to new heights in the first nine months of 2021.

Array Technologies laments margin ‘trough’ as profits fall 65%

November 12, 2021
Array Technologies’ profits plummeted 65% amid high material and logistical costs as the solar tracker supplier claimed it was experiencing a margin "trough", weighed down by legacy orders signed at low prices.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Trina Solar unveils new packing solution aimed at cutting shipping costs

News

Hanwha buys large stake in REC Silicon, looks to restart US polysilicon production

News

NextEnergy Capital reportedly looking to sell Italian solar assets

News

US solar module prices expected to normalise following AD/CVD petition verdict

News

Solar PV installations to jump 20% in 2022 as market defies high production costs

News

Enphase Energy moves into EV charging with ClipperCreek acquisition

News

Upcoming Events

Trackers boosting economic viability: Assessing the bankability of a 1P vs 2P solar PV project

Upcoming Webinars
November 24, 2021

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
December 1, 2021

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
February 1, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit 2022

Solar Media Events
February 23, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 23, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021

Black November

Final sale!

Beat the price rise

35% off

View Offer
Valid until 30 November
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes