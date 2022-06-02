PV Tech Insights: How Europe can move beyond REPowerEU aim and hit 1TW by 2030

Europe can go above and beyond the 740GWdc solar target set within the REPowerEU plan, but stakeholders remain split on the strategy.

This week PV Tech’s Insights webinar series continued with a fireside chat with Naomi Chevillard, head of regulatory affairs at trade body SolarPower Europe, who discussed the general perception that even at 740GWdc, the 2030 target for solar deployment set within the European Commission’s power plan could prove pessimistic.

Many stakeholders, SPE included, had called for that target to be set at 1TW. However a poll of attendees of the webinar showed that just 16% were confident that the contents of the plan were sufficient to hit the 740GWdc target.

Chevillard discussed the specifics of the plan, revealing the substance of what constitutes a ‘go-to area’ for utility-scale solar projects and how there is a desire from the industry to bring forward the dates of the solar rooftop mandate.

The full webinar can be streamed below.