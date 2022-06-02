Subscribe
PV Tech Insights: How Europe can move beyond REPowerEU aim and hit 1TW by 2030

By Liam Stoker
Europe

PV Tech Insights: How Europe can move beyond REPowerEU aim and hit 1TW by 2030

EU putting energy transition ‘on turbocharge’ as national strategies boost renewables

TOPCon, heterojunction and BIPV: The year so far in major solar module launches and innovations

Huawei’s Smart String ESS provides secure, efficient residential energy solutions with built-in energy optimiser

Rallies expected in California as CPUC meets to discuss NEM3.0

US plans to halve rents and fees for solar projects on public lands

Accelerating solar deployment through robotics

SWEPCO seeking authority to buy 200MW solar project in Louisiana

Ørsted CEO calls for faster renewables deployment as Gazprom halts gas supply to Danish firm

Soltec backing IPP switch, vertical integration to offset supply chain risks

Europe can go above and beyond the 740GWdc solar target set within the REPowerEU plan, but stakeholders remain split on the strategy.

This week PV Tech’s Insights webinar series continued with a fireside chat with Naomi Chevillard, head of regulatory affairs at trade body SolarPower Europe, who discussed the general perception that even at 740GWdc, the 2030 target for solar deployment set within the European Commission’s power plan could prove pessimistic.

Many stakeholders, SPE included, had called for that target to be set at 1TW. However a poll of attendees of the webinar showed that just 16% were confident that the contents of the plan were sufficient to hit the 740GWdc target.

Chevillard discussed the specifics of the plan, revealing the substance of what constitutes a ‘go-to area’ for utility-scale solar projects and how there is a desire from the industry to bring forward the dates of the solar rooftop mandate.

The full webinar can be streamed below.

