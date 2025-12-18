PV Tech Power 44 out now: The evolution of PV quality assurance

Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled

Full premium access for the first month at only $1

The cover story of issue 44 delves into the challenges the industry faces as the technological changes continue apace.

We also look at the emerging solar manufacturing industry in India, as the country sets its sights on becoming a global production hub. As well as meeting domestic demand, Indian manufacturers are looking to expand their reach internationally, but certain headwinds are starting to blow.

Other features in this issue include:

Inside the US solar supply chain labyrinth

Unpicking the impacts of 2025’s US policy and tariff upheaval.

Unpicking the impacts of 2025’s US policy and tariff upheaval. From standalone to storage

How Australia’s utility-scale solar sector embraced the hybrid imperative

How Australia’s utility-scale solar sector embraced the hybrid imperative Solar tracker giants bet on integration

What Nextracker’s rebirth as Nextpower means for the evolution of the PV tracker business

What Nextracker’s rebirth as Nextpower means for the evolution of the PV tracker business Misaligned from the start: how quality assurance gaps in tracker and racking systems put solar projects at risk

Field failures in PV power plants are increasingly being traced to tracking and racking hardware

Field failures in PV power plants are increasingly being traced to tracking and racking hardware AI data centre energy surge: an ideal use case for the US BESS industry to help solve

The US data centre boom is creating new opportunities for battery energy storage

You can download the digital edition of PV Tech Power 44 via our subscription service. PV Tech Premium subscribers have access to every edition as soon as it’s available.