PV Tech Power 44 out now: The evolution of PV quality assurance

The latest edition of our print journal, PV Tech Power, is out today and available to download. This issue leads with a close look at quality assurance and reliability in advanced PV module technologies.
This year has seen a steady stream of stories, studies and reports of issues arising with the new generation of n-type solar technologies, particularly TOPCon. Within a couple of years, the technology has gone from an emerging prospect to becoming the mainstream force in the solar industry.
The cover story of issue 44 delves into the challenges the industry faces as the technological changes continue apace.
We also look at the emerging solar manufacturing industry in India, as the country sets its sights on becoming a global production hub. As well as meeting domestic demand, Indian manufacturers are looking to expand their reach internationally, but certain headwinds are starting to blow.
Other features in this issue include:
- Inside the US solar supply chain labyrinth
Unpicking the impacts of 2025’s US policy and tariff upheaval.
- From standalone to storage
How Australia’s utility-scale solar sector embraced the hybrid imperative
- Solar tracker giants bet on integration
What Nextracker’s rebirth as Nextpower means for the evolution of the PV tracker business
- Misaligned from the start: how quality assurance gaps in tracker and racking systems put solar projects at risk
Field failures in PV power plants are increasingly being traced to tracking and racking hardware
- AI data centre energy surge: an ideal use case for the US BESS industry to help solve
The US data centre boom is creating new opportunities for battery energy storage
