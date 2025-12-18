Subscribe To Premium
PV Tech Power 44 out now: The evolution of PV quality assurance

By PV Tech
December 18, 2025
PV Tech Power 44 out now: The evolution of PV quality assurance

The solar industry is playing perpetual catch-up on module reliability

Voltalia begins construction works at 43MW/135MWh solar-plus-storage in French Guiana

Pivot Energy raises US$225 million for community solar, CleanCapital secures US$185 million

AMEA Power commissions 120MW solar PV plant in Tunisia, country’s largest

Unlocking maximum value from G12 modules on tracker systems

Grenergy secures funding for 172MW Ayora solar PV plant in Spain

Petrobras acquires 49.9% stake in Lightsource bp’s Brazilian subsidiaries

T1 Energy begins construction at 2.1GW TOPCon cell manufacturing facility in Texas

Ib vogt sells 95.18MW Baobab solar PV plant in Spain

2025 has seen the industry focus on emerging issues with n-type solar technologies. Image: Kiwa PVEL.

The latest edition of our print journal, PV Tech Power, is out today and available to download. This issue leads with a close look at quality assurance and reliability in advanced PV module technologies.

This year has seen a steady stream of stories, studies and reports of issues arising with the new generation of n-type solar technologies, particularly TOPCon. Within a couple of years, the technology has gone from an emerging prospect to becoming the mainstream force in the solar industry.

The cover story of issue 44 delves into the challenges the industry faces as the technological changes continue apace.

We also look at the emerging solar manufacturing industry in India, as the country sets its sights on becoming a global production hub. As well as meeting domestic demand, Indian manufacturers are looking to expand their reach internationally, but certain headwinds are starting to blow.

Other features in this issue include:

  • Inside the US solar supply chain labyrinth
    Unpicking the impacts of 2025’s US policy and tariff upheaval.
  • From standalone to storage
    How Australia’s utility-scale solar sector embraced the hybrid imperative
  • Solar tracker giants bet on integration
    What Nextracker’s rebirth as Nextpower means for the evolution of the PV tracker business
  • Misaligned from the start: how quality assurance gaps in tracker and racking systems put solar projects at risk
    Field failures in PV power plants are increasingly being traced to tracking and racking hardware
  • AI data centre energy surge: an ideal use case for the US BESS industry to help solve
    The US data centre boom is creating new opportunities for battery energy storage

You can download the digital edition of PV Tech Power 44 via our subscription service. PV Tech Premium subscribers have access to every edition as soon as it’s available.

