Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
Premium
Features, Editors' Blog

Quality inspections reveal US solar modules among those with the highest defect rates

By Ben Willis
Manufacturing, Cell Processing, Fab & Facilities, Materials, Modules
Americas, Africa & Middle East, Asia & Oceania, Europe

Latest

Risen Energy claims 30.99% ‘record’ HJT-perovskite cell efficiency

News

Quality inspections reveal US solar modules among those with the highest defect rates

Features, Editors' Blog

US community solar adds record 1.7GW in 2024, up 35% YoY

News

India advises co-location of energy storage with solar PV

News

SolarEdge 2024 financials show ongoing challenges in inverter market

News

China’s state energy actors embrace DeepSeek AI to accelerate digital transformation

Editors' Blog

Talon PV to provide US-made cells to SEG Solar modules

News

Renewables and co-located storage exist as ‘two business units sharing an address’

News

Heliene, Origami Solar sign steel frame PV module supply agreement

News

Data-driven techniques and robotics are among key trends in O&M

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
pi berlin
The PV industry has been playing a game of ‘whack a mole’ in tackling module defects over the past decade. Image: Kiwa PI Berlin.

Solar modules manufactured in countries such as the United States, India and Laos display some of the highest defect rates, according to PV quality assurance provider Kiwa PI Berlin.

In a webinar yesterday discussing its recently published ‘2025 PV Module Manufacturing Quality Report’, experts from Kiwa PI Berlin offered insights into changing patterns in PV module quality worldwide.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

One notable finding was that countries that have seen a rapid recent ramp in manufacturing capacity have struggled with quality control, as revealed by higher defect rates.

“This can be attributed to the rapid increase in manufacturing capacity over the past year, which has created a challenge in quality control, operational stability and workforce training,” said Matthew Lu, vice president of Kiwa PI Berlin’s global factory service.

Countries including China, Indonesia, Vietnam and Turkey, on the other hand, report only “moderate” defect rates, reflecting their more “stable” operations, Lu said. Others, such as Thailand, Cambodia and Malaysia, also showed relatively low defect rates given their “robust quality protocols and efficient supply chains”.

“So, actually [this] shows how experience and infrastructure maturity affect defect rates, and also why it’s so important to stabilise operations as new capacities are added,” he said.

The most common defects

Based on data from its quality assurance and factory inspection activities wordlwide, Kiwa said 40% of defects were related to cell processing and soldering. The ratio of these findings has increased due to the introduction of new cell and module technologies.

Looking more closely, Lu said cell defects specifically accounted for 22% of the total. “This has been the industry’s most consistent and long-standing challenge over the past decades,” he said.

The most prevalent cell-level issue was metallisation, accounting for 39% of all cell defects. “This has become particularly problematic with the industrialisation of TOPCon cells, where metallisation-related issues frequently arise during production,” Lu explained.

“Then another significant concern is cell cracks, which represent a serious challenge in both cell quality and process control. In fact, cracks can greatly affect the structural integrity of the cells, compromising the overall reliability and performance of the modules,” he added.

To address these issues, Lu said the solution was to put enhanced quality control measures and additional factory audits to extend the quality insurance to the cell production facilities.

Frame damage had “surprisingly” become the second most common defect category, Lu said, accounting for 17.82% of the total. Kiwa PI Belin said the recent high level of module breakage in the field was possibly linked to frame damage, which was itself a consequence of the increasing size of solar modules.

“Our hypothesis is that the issues with the framing machine, process control and the sealant application are being impacted by the increasing size of the modules,” Lu said.

Glass damage was another issue of growing importance for the industry, one, again, most likely linked to the increasing size of modules. “Scratches or bubbles on the glass can weaken its mechanical strength and also significantly increase the likelihood of the breakage in the field, so this defect poses a serious risk to the long-term durability of the modules, especially in extreme weather conditions,” he said.

‘Whack-a-mole’

Don Cowan, Kiwa PI Berlin’s director of sales and marketing, highlighted how over the past decade, the overall module quality picture has fluctuated in step with the appearance of new technologies.

“In 2016 the industry achieved a fairly low defect rate, largely due to the maturity of polycrystalline modules. With the increasing shift towards monocrystalline, in 2017 and 2018, there were different changes in materials, processes and different production equipment. These advancements drove technological progress, which, of course, is great news, but they did introduce different quality training challenges and bumped up some of those defect rates.

“Moving into 2019, monocrystalline technology became more refined, and defect rates started to slightly decline. But in 2020, we had the influence of really large wafers, multi-busbar technology, increased module sizes and, of course, the various challenges posed by the pandemic and supply chain shortages.

“In 2021 and 2022, we saw those rates start to stabilise; some improvements in manufacturing automation, implementation of advanced quality control measures, such as wider adoption of automated soldering and also in-line defects detection systems. Most recently, 2023-24, the industry faced challenges arising from many shifting policies, increased requirements for supply chain traceability and the expansion of manufacturing into really new regions.”

Cowan said the industry had “essentially been playing ‘whack-a-mole’ when it comes to managing quality and constant change over the years”.

“Therefore, as the industry evolves, it’s really key for buyers and anyone in ther procurement process to stay the course, when it comes to managing quality with their suppliers. This really is an essential part of the current process,” he concluded.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

The Battery Show Europe 2025

3 June 2025
Messe Stuttgart Stuttgart, Germany
Meet battery manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, thought leaders and decision-makers for a conference and battery tech expo focused on the latest developments in the advanced battery and automotive industries. Stay plugged in for all the latest information on The Battery Show Europe 2024 including: Keynote Speakers & Conference Overview Show Features Floor Plan & Exhibitor News Travel & Transport information
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2025

7 October 2025
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 7-8 October 2025 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023 and 2024 were a sell out success and 2025 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

25 November 2025
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2026. PV ModuleTech Europe 2025 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info
c-si manufacturing, china, europe, pv modules, quality assurance, quality control, solar pv, topcon, us

Read Next

A perovskite tandem solar cell with an area of 1 cm²

Risen Energy claims 30.99% ‘record’ HJT-perovskite cell efficiency

February 20, 2025
Risen said the cell was certified by the Chinese National Photovoltaic Product Quality Supervision and Inspection Center.
A Nexamp community solar project.

US community solar adds record 1.7GW in 2024, up 35% YoY

February 20, 2025
US community solar has installed a record of 1.7GW in 2024, a 35% increase from 2023, according to a report from Wood Mackenzie and trade body the Coalition for Community Solar Access.
A SolarEdge event stand.

SolarEdge 2024 financials show ongoing challenges in inverter market

February 20, 2025
The firm posted net losses (in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP)) of US$1.81 billion over 2024 .
Longyuan Power
Premium

China’s state energy actors embrace DeepSeek AI to accelerate digital transformation

February 20, 2025
Chinese state-owned energy enterprises have been quick to integrate the DeepSeek AI platform into their operations, reports Carrie Xiao.
The Talon PV and SEG Solar signing ceremony.

Talon PV to provide US-made cells to SEG Solar modules

February 20, 2025
Talon PV and SEG Solar have signed a deal that will see the former provide US-made n-type cells for the latter’s modules.
Speakers at Solar Media's Energy Storage Summit.

Renewables and co-located storage exist as ‘two business units sharing an address’

February 19, 2025
Renewable energy and battery storage assets are best thought of as 'two business units sharing an address'.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Renewables and co-located storage exist as ‘two business units sharing an address’

News

Co-location and standalone storage both ‘good hedges’ for renewable power projects

News

Sunnova to cut 300 jobs amid ‘high interest rates’ and ‘policy uncertainty’

News

Why ES Foundry chose PERC over TOPCon for US solar cell factory

Features, Interviews

LONGi files lawsuit against Jinko Solar in the US

News

Gurīn Energy completes 75MW solar PV plant in the Philippines

News

Upcoming Events

PV CellTech Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
March 11, 2025
Frankfurt, Germany

Solar IPC technology for reliable and high-performance utility-scale solar projects

Upcoming Webinars
March 17, 2025
4pm GMT / 11am EST

Energy Storage Summit Australia 2025

Solar Media Events
March 18, 2025
Sydney, Australia

Large Scale Solar Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
March 25, 2025
Lisbon, Portugal

Energy Storage Summit USA 2025

Solar Media Events
March 26, 2025
Renaissance Dallas Addison Hotel, Dallas, Texas
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.