R.Power issues €122 million in green bonds for solar and storage

The issuance has already drawn interest in the energy sector, with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) investing up to PLN127.8 million (€30 million, US$30.1 million) into the project. The bank noted that, as part of the deal, R.Power will commit an equivalent to the bank’s investment into battery energy storage systems (BESS) in projects in which the EBRD operates.

“Despite market challenges and a record number of competing issuances, we successfully conducted our largest bond issuance to date,” said Tomasz Sęk, member of the management board and co-founder of R.Power. “This result not only confirms investors’ confidence in our strategy and financial stability but also strengthens our position as a leader in the renewable energy sector.”

While the company did not specify which projects would benefit from the financing, it noted that the bonds have a term of five years. R.Power currently has a portfolio of 839MW of solar generation capacity in operation or under construction, with a further 29GW of capacity under development, across six European countries.

European investors are showing increased demand for green bonds, with panelists at Solar Media’s Solar Finance & Investment Europe event earlier this year noting that such financial arrangements “fit what’s happening in the market”, as environmental, social and governance (ESG) compliance becomes more of a priority for companies. In September, the European Commission noted that, at the end of 2022, the value of green bonds issued by EU governments alone had reached €266 billion (US$284.9 billion), up from €85 billion (US$91 billion) at the end of 2019.

