Radial Power secures US$355 million financing for 214MW solar portfolio

The financing injects long-term institutional capital, allowing Radial Power to fully leverage federal tax benefits.

“This financing reflects the depth of our platform and our ability to consistently execute across a national portfolio of distributed assets,” said Matthew Trauber, chief financial officer of Radial Power.

“We are excited to partner with Goldman Sachs on this transformative financing, which enables disciplined capital deployment and efficient tax credit monetization while supporting continued growth across our pipeline.”

The transaction was advised by Marathon Capital, with Latham & Watkins LLP representing Radial Power and Vinson & Elkins LLP advising Goldman Sachs, which acted as sole lender and tax equity investor.

In 2023, the company raised US$80 million in tax equity from Bank of America to develop 96MW of commercial, industrial and community solar projects. The funding supported both asset- and portfolio-level installations across nine US states.