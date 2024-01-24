Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Recurrent Energy bags US$500 million from Blackrock for 20% share takeover

By Will Norman
Markets & Finance, Companies, Financial & Legal
Asia & Oceania, Americas, Europe

Latest

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The North Fork solar project, Recurrent Energy’s first facility in Oklahoma. Image: Recurrent Energy

Recurrent Energy, the solar project development subsidiary of global solar manufacturer Canadian Solar, has secured a US$500 million equity investment from Blackrock, the world’s largest asset manager.

Upon completion of the investment – which came from Blackrock’s Climate Infrastructure business – Blackrock will take a 20% minority ownership stake in Recurrent Energy through outstanding fully diluted shares. Canadian Solar will retain the remaining majority stake.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

In its announcement, Recurrent Energy said that the investment will enable it to begin a shift from being solely a project developer to a developer-cum-owner and operator in select markets “including the US and Europe”. This shift, it said, would create a more diversified portfolio and more stable long-term revenue in “low-risk currencies”.

It also said that the money would support the growth of its project development pipeline, which it said stood at 26GW of solar and 55GWh of energy storage capacity – of which 13GW and 12GWh respectively have interconnections – as of September 2023.

The transaction with Blackrock will cover operations in the US, Canada, Spain, Italy, the UK, France, the Netherlands, Germany, South Africa, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Australia, South Korea and Taiwan; and excludes Canadian Solar’s project development business in Japan and China, and certain assets in Latin America and Taiwan.

“We are now at an inflection point for renewable energy growth,” said Shawn Qu, CEO of Canadian Solar. “The infusion of capital from our partner BlackRock, who is also Canadian Solar’s largest institutional investor, will provide the resources needed to further scale the Recurrent Energy platform and meet record clean energy power demand across the world.”

In October, Canadian Solar issued a US$123 million private placement in Japan to support Recurrent Energy’s global business. Then, last November, Recurrent raised a US$100 million finance package to support the development of a 300MW solar PV project in Brazil.

The PV Downturn in 2024: How will it Play Out?

15 February 2024
What will PV manufacturing and supply look like in 2024? Which manufacturers are best placed to get through what could be a year of manufacturing downturn and loss-making? Will the U.S. implement new investigations into module traceability and supply-chains for products being shipped from Southeast Asia and India to the U.S.? Will Europe be able to accelerate policy to stimulate domestic manufacturing investments? Will the first major capacity expansion investments be made into the technology that will replace TOPCon in 3-5 years? So many questions to consider in 2024. This webinar, featuring PV Tech’s Head of Research and Chair of the PV CellTech and PV ModuleTech conferences, Dr. Finlay Colville, will offer a stimulating insight into all these issues and many more.

PV ModuleTech Europe

26 November 2024
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
blackrock, canadian solar, finance, financing, recurrent energy, solar pv

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Upcoming Events

© Solar Media Limited 2024