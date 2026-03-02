Subscribe To Premium
RENA Technologies to ship solar manufacturing equipment to 1.2GW Indian TOPCon cell plant

By Will Norman
March 2, 2026
PPA prices in North America set to rise ‘in the short-term’, according to kWh Analytics

EU puts up €54.9m for solar under third round of cross-border tender

From profit to loss: China’s biggest PV tracker company, Arctech Solar, under pressure

ISC Konstanz partners with Celloraa Energy for 1.2GW TOPCon cell manufacturing facility in India

Ciel & Terre receives certification for Fusio floating solar system

Group Surya commissions 500MW G12R solar module manufacturing facility in India

Edify Energy partners with DT Infrastructure for more than 1GW of solar-plus-storage

Australia utility-scale solar and wind hits 5TWh in February 2026, says Rystad Energy

Singapore raises solar target to 3GW by 2030

CHN Energy starts operations at 2GW phase of Lingwu solar PV project, bringing operational capacity to 4GW

Celloraa said it expects to begin producing cells at the site at the end of the 2026-27 financial year. Image: RENA Technologies

German wet processing equipment manufacturer RENA Technologies will supply its equipment to a planned 1.2GW TOPCon solar cell production facility in India.

RENA signed a deal with Celloraa Energy ltd. to supply advanced wet chemical processing systems to a planned tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar cell facility in the Indian state of Gujarat.

Celloraa said it expects to begin producing cells at the site at the end of the 2026-27 financial year.

It joins a wave of Indian companies currently building solar cell manufacturing capacity, motivated by the Indian government’s financial incentives and demand-side policies to encourage domestic solar manufacturing capacity. Its Production Linked Incentive (PLI) and Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) schemes reward domestic production and fence off state and national auctions for domestic products, respectively, and have resulted in hefty expansions of solar module and cell production capacity.

RENA and Celloraa said this 1.2GW TOPCon facility will be the first advanced solar cell production line in the state of Gujarat. “This partnership with RENA Technologies marks a significant milestone in establishing state of the art and first of its kind, 1.2GW TOPCon manufacturing facility in Surat, Gujarat,” said Brijesh Gondaliya, director of Celloraa Energy.

The companies also said they are working on a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to collaborate on developing RENA’s cell processing technology and pursue next-generation interdigitated back contact (IBC) solar cell technologies.

Solar cell production efficiency

RENA said it will supply Celloraa with its “latest generation” of wet processing equipment, specifically the InEtchSide 4+, BatchPolyClean N600, BatchEtch N600 and BatchTex N600 systems.

It said these systems were “specifically engineered” for maximum water efficiency and could deliver a roughly 50% reduction in water consumption and wastewater. RENA did not say what baseline this reduction was based on.

RENA also said the systems remove the need for hydrogen peroxide in “key wet chemical steps”, which it said offers a number of benefits, including improved operational safety, less need to store hazardous chemicals, simplified logistics and regulatory requirements and less chemical waste.

“By combining high-efficiency processing with environmentally responsible engineering, the systems enable manufacturers to achieve superior cell performance while maintaining competitive production costs,” RENA claimed.

“Our N600 batch platforms and InEtchSide system combine cutting-edge process performance with industry-leading sustainability standards. Together with our local service presence through IMC(International Marketing Corporation), we are committed to ensuring a smooth installation and a successful ramp-up toward production at the end of FY 2026-27,” said Sebastian Kress, deputy CEO & global lead PV at RENA Technologies.

European PV equipment producers like RENA could be well-placed to profit as countries around the world try to build new solar supply chains. Back in early 2024, RENA said it had received “gigawatts” of PV manufacturing equipment orders from the US and India, and last year the company’s head of solar sales told PV Tech Premium that plans to establish solar cell manufacturing capacity in the US offered a big opportunity for European equipment producers.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2026

13 October 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 13-14 October 2026 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023, 2024 and 2025 were a sell out success and 2026 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
