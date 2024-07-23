Subscribe To Premium
Renewable power generation overtakes fossil fuels in Italy for the first time

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Masdar-owned Infinity Power to develop 1GW of renewables in Sierra Leone

EneCoat Technologies raises US$35 million for perovskite cell research

JA solar to ship TOPCon modules to 240MW Bulgaria project

LevelTen: European solar PPA prices falls 27% as prices remain stable in North America

Western Australia eyes 6.5TWh of solar and wind with new Federal agreement

200MW of German balcony PV installed in H1 2024

Solar PV and carbon border pricing mechanisms, an overview and assessment

JSW Energy’s solar generation drops despite power output growth

Soltec launches 4×4 foundation option for trackers on steep terrain

contour global project in italy
Italy added 3.3GW of new solar PV capacity in the first six months of 2024. Image: Contour Global.

For the first time in Italy, the production of electricity from renewable sources has overtaken fossil fuel generation, according to grid operator Terna.

Solar and wind production combined increased by 14.6% from H1 2023 to H1 2024, with renewable energy accounting for 43.8% of energy demand during the latter six-month period. This is an increase from H1 2023, when renewable energy covered 34.9% of energy demand. According to the Italian grid operator, numbers from H1 2024 were a record high for a half-year basis.

Although much of the growth in renewable energy generation came from hydropower overperforming, most of the added renewable energy capacity during the first six months of 2024 came from solar PV. Developers added 3.7GW of new renewable power capacity in H1 2024, 1GW more than in H1 2023, and solar PV accounted for 3.3GW.

At this rate, Italy is poised to improve on its already impressive performance in 2023, when it added more than 5.2GW of solar PV capacity. Solar PV’s installed capacity for H1 2024 has already surpassed all but two full years since 2010.

Numbers from trade association Italia Solare showed that the utility-scale sector had the biggest increase in Q1 2024, with a 373% increase from Q1 2023. During the first three months of the year, Italy added 1.7GW of solar PV.

After a long period of scarcely any solar PV capacity being installed in Italy between 2014 and 2021, the technology has been on the rise ever since and new capacity additions continue to grow year-on-year.

Moreover, the Italian grid operator recently unveiled its plan to invest €16.5 billion (US$17.9 billion) in the next five years to strengthen and expand the country’s transmission grid. The plan is intended to support Italy’s shift to a decentralised energy system as the volume of PV and other renewable energy sources coming online grows.

However, earlier in the year, the Italian government banned the installation of solar PV on agricultural land, a ban which contains some “contradictions” (Premium access), according to Ginevra Biadico, managing counsel at international law firm Dentons.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV modules made in the U.S. – what’s changed in 2024 & online PV module factory tour!

21 August 2024
5pm BST
FREE WEBINAR -This webinar will feature the perspectives and views of PV Tech’s Head of Research, Dr. Finlay Colville, on how the U.S. PV manufacturing landscape is changing today and when we might expect additions to encompass cells and wafers. This will be followed by a PV Tech special – a look inside one of the first new PV module fabs built in the U.S. this year; SEG Solar’s new site in Texas. Join Jim Wood, CEO at SEG Solar, as he walks around the new factory showing key features and explaining the rational for SEG Solar in making this investment into U.S. PV manufacturing in 2024.
More Info
installed capacity, italy, production capacity, Terna, utility-scale solar

