Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Report: US and China ‘prepared’ for global supply chain disruption following Trump election

By JP Casey
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal, Policy
Americas, Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia, Europe

Latest

Report: US and China ‘prepared’ for global supply chain disruption following Trump election

News

What Trump’s executive orders mean for US solar PV

News

Why experts raised eyebrows when REC Silicon abandoned US polysilicon production

Features, Editors' Blog, Interviews

NSG Group to produce solar glass, supports First Solar expansion strategy

News

Scatec awarded Romania CfD for 190MW solar PV portfolio

News

JA Solar to supply modules for 1GW Abydos II solar-plus-storage project

News

Malaysia opens tender seeking 2GW of large-scale and floating solar PV

News

Masdar selects Jinko Solar and JA Solar to supply modules to 5.2GW solar-plus-storage project

News

PV downturn laid bare in Chinese preliminary 2024 financials

News

Connecting ‘the first in the village’: mini-grids on an upward trajectory

Features, Interviews, Long Reads
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
A Heliene manufacturing plant.
Just 8% of survey respondents in the US said they were “developing onshore manufacturing capabilities”. Image: Heliene.

The majority of American and Chinese companies surveyed have claimed they are “prepared” for global supply chain disruption following the inauguration of US president Donald Trump, but just a fraction of US companies expect to invest in more domestic manufacturing.

These are some of the conclusions to be drawn from ‘Trump’s Trade Tightrope: A Global Supply Chain Outlook’, a report published by analytics firms AIMMS and Iter Consulting, which collected opinions of 1,000 “supply chain leaders” in five key markets: the US, China, Germany, the UK and Sweden. While the report does not specify the industries in which these experts operate, these countries, especially the US and China, represent some of the largest solar markets in the world, and industry sentiment in these regions is likely to reflect the outlook for their respective solar sectors.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

PV Tech has already covered the potential impacts of Trump’s isolationist trade policy on its solar sector, and today published some key conclusions from his first day in office. Despite these disruptions, industry leaders surveyed by AIMMS and Iter suggested that expanding domestic manufacturing was not a priority, with just 8% of respondents saying they were “developing onshore manufacturing capabilities” at present. This response was the least popular among US respondents, and compares to, say 15% which plan to “strengthen supplier contracts”.

This could reflect confidence in the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) in the US, Biden’s landmark piece of legislation that triggered a fourfold increase in US PV manufacturing capacity as of last September. It has been suggested that Trump will struggle to completely repeal the IRA, considering that many of the new manufacturing facilities are located in Republican states, and created both jobs and local economic growth, and this confidence is reflected in the fact that the majority of US respondents described themselves as “prepared” for global supply chain disruption in the AIMMS and Iter report.

The chart above shows how close to three-quarters of US respondents were “prepared” for supply chain disruption. While 43% of Chinese respondents were “very prepared” for such disruptions, perhaps reflecting the fact that for many industries, such as solar, China has a very strong domestic supply chain, a similar percentage of respondents in the US and China described themselves as “neutral” or “not prepared” for supply chain disruption.

However, Chinese companies expressed much greater concern for domestic supply chain challenges than American companies, which were mostly concerned with global supply chain disruption. Of the Chinese companies profiled, 39% described the Chinese economy as presenting “very high” level of risk to their operations, the highest among five “geopolitical factors” that includes events such as the war in Ukraine and trade tariffs.

This compares to the US, where the riskiest factor was said to be “global logistics costs and reliability”, with 37% of respondents identifying this as a “very high” risk, and just 13% describing the Chinese economy as a similarly risky aspect.

Europe to make ‘moderate’ adjustments

The European solar industry is in a difficult position, caught literally and figuratively between the powers of US and China, and this is reflected in many of the report’s European respondents expecting to make adjustments to their supply chains. When asked about the potential impacts of new tariffs, 18.4% of German respondents and 14.7% of Swedish respondents said their operations would require “significant” restructuring.

Of these respondents, 24.2% and 28.4%, respectively, said they expect to make “moderate” adjustments, figures that are around double the number of respondents who expected new tariffs to have “no impact”: 13.2% of German respondents and 14.7% of Swedish respondents.

The impacts of macroeconomic changes have already been seen in the European solar sector, with Swiss leader Meyer Burger moving module capacity from Europe to the US, to take advantage of the favourable economic conditions delivered by the IRA. While Meyer Burger has since endured a number of challenges, including the resignation of CEO Gunter Erfurt and the slashing of around 200 jobs, increased isolationism from the solar industry’s two leaders will do little to overcome the challenges faced by Europe’s solar sector.

These concerns are reflected in the chart above, which shows that industry leaders in Germany and Sweden are considering making “moderate adjustments” to their operations amid geopolitical risks. Of the German respondents, 28.9% expect to make moderate adjustments, the most of any response, while the Swedish respondents were slightly more optimistic with the current status quo, with one-quarter of respondents expecting to make no changes to their work.

Close to half of German respondents suggested that new tariffs, which are expected to come into effect in the new Trump administration, would have a negative impact on their companies’ costs. Of the respondents, 21% expect new tariffs to drive a “significant” cost increase, while 27% expect a “moderate” cost increase. This compares to 15% of respondents who said that tariffs would lead to cost savings.

According to figures from the Ifo Institute for Economic Research, quoted in the AIMMS and Iter report, Germany faces potential economic losses as high as €33 billion (US$34.2 billion), suggesting that the German economy as a whole, not just its solar sector, could struggle in the coming years.

“Many businesses are unprepared for how tariffs will affect their costs, especially if they export to the US,” wrote Tim Richardson, Iter CEO and Paul Van Nierop, AIMMS strategic product owner, supply chain, in their report. “Companies need to model their current costs and test different scenarios to prepare for tariff impacts.”

UPCOMING EVENT

PV manufacturing in Europe – what needs to change & how can the EU learn from the U.S.?

6 February 2025
2:00pm GMT
FREE WEBINAR - Ahead of PV Tech’s flagship manufacturing event, PV CellTech, taking place in Frankfurt, Germany on 11-12 March 2025, this special webinar will evaluate the prospects for manufacturing wafers, cells and modules in Europe. What is stopping investments? Where are the green shoots likely to come from? How can the European PV sector successfully galvanise its established know-how in research and production equipment availability? The webinar will feature contributions from some of the most promising manufacturing developments in Europe today, in addition to expert analysis and perspectives from the U.S. and what is needed to be put in place to stimulate new factory investments and manufacturing profitability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

The Battery Show Europe 2025

3 June 2025
Messe Stuttgart Stuttgart, Germany
Meet battery manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, thought leaders and decision-makers for a conference and battery tech expo focused on the latest developments in the advanced battery and automotive industries. Stay plugged in for all the latest information on The Battery Show Europe 2024 including: Keynote Speakers & Conference Overview Show Features Floor Plan & Exhibitor News Travel & Transport information
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2025

7 October 2025
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 7-8 October 2025 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023 and 2024 were a sell out success and 2025 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

25 November 2025
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2026. PV ModuleTech Europe 2025 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info
aimms, americas, asia, china, data, europe, germany, reports, supply chains, sweden, tariffs, us

Read Next

Donald_Trump_50548265318

What Trump’s executive orders mean for US solar PV

January 21, 2025
President Trump has signed orders to revoke parts of the IRA, examine trade relations with China and withdraw from the Paris agreement.
REC_production_plant_Moses_Lake_02
Premium

Why experts raised eyebrows when REC Silicon abandoned US polysilicon production

January 21, 2025
Experts and shareholders in REC Silicon have raised questions since the company shut down its Moses Lake, WA polysilicon operation.
NSG Group workers at a solar glass production line in the US state of Ohio

NSG Group to produce solar glass, supports First Solar expansion strategy

January 21, 2025
Glass supplier company NSG Group has opened a solar glass production line to support cadmium telluride (CdTe) thin-film PV manufacturer First Solar.
A 13MW floating solar project in Malaysia. Image: Sungrow Floating PV

Malaysia opens tender seeking 2GW of large-scale and floating solar PV

January 21, 2025
Malaysia’s Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (PETRA) has opened a tender seeking 2GW of large-scale and floating solar PV.
jinkosolar

PV downturn laid bare in Chinese preliminary 2024 financials

January 20, 2025
Preliminary financial results from three Chinese manufacturers show a downward trend across the solar manufacturing industry over 2024.
An example of a mini-grid.
Premium

Connecting ‘the first in the village’: mini-grids on an upward trajectory

January 20, 2025
Mini-grids have been a feature of the global electricity system for years, a starting point for larger distribution and transmission networks.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

US attorneys urge leaders to safeguard IRA ahead of Trump inauguration

News

Masdar selects Jinko Solar and JA Solar to supply modules to 5.2GW solar-plus-storage project

News

PV downturn laid bare in Chinese preliminary 2024 financials

News

What Trump’s executive orders mean for US solar PV

News

Malaysia opens tender seeking 2GW of large-scale and floating solar PV

News

Meyer Burger starts M&A process, increases bridge loan

News

Upcoming Events

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
February 4, 2025
London, UK

PV manufacturing in Europe – what needs to change & how can the EU learn from the U.S.?

Upcoming Webinars
February 6, 2025
2:00pm GMT

Energy Storage Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
February 17, 2025
London, UK

How Steel Module Frames and Trackers can Work Together to Achieve Superior Extreme Weather Protection – While Saving you Money

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
February 19, 2025
4pm GMT / 8am PST

PV CellTech Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
March 11, 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.