Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Meyer Burger CEO Erfurt steps down, company slashes jobs amid ‘strategic realignment’

By Will Norman
Manufacturing, Cell Processing, Markets & Finance, Modules, People
Europe

Latest

Arevon bags another US$351 million for Indiana PV expansion

News

LONGi ships close to 80GW of products in H1 2024, revenues down

News

Meyer Burger CEO Erfurt steps down, company slashes jobs amid ‘strategic realignment’

News

Gautam Solar to build 2GW TOPCon solar cell plant in India

News

Western Australia launches EOI for major transmission projects to unlock renewable energy

News

Coca-Cola secures 100% renewable energy target via 300MW solar PV agreement in Australia

News

Solomon Islands secures finance for new solar PV projects from investors

News

EDF Renewables, KOWEPO and Masdar reach financial close for 1.5GW Al Ajban solar plant

News

Adani Green Energy inks 5GW PPA for Khavda PV project

News

RE+ 2024: Solar soundbites from the biggest week in US renewables

Features, Editors' Blog
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Meyer Burger will also slash its workforce from approximately 1,050 employees to around 850 by the end of 2025. Image: Meyer Burger.

Solar cell and module manufacturer Meyer Burger has announced job cuts and strategic restructuring, as the company’s CEO and CFO have both departed.

The company announced a “strategic realignment” of its operations to “focus on production and technology to ensure [a] return to profitability”. Meyer Burger has two production facilities: a solar cell facility in Thalheim, Germany, which supplies a module assembly plant in Goodyear, Arizona, US.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The company said it will focus on “existing production capacity” and maintaining its technological operations. Meyer Burger produces n-type heterojunction technology (HJT) solar products, a less common technology offering in an industry that has largely shifted to n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) technology.

Meyer Burger will also slash its workforce from approximately 1,050 employees to around 850 by the end of 2025.

In a statement, the company said it has forecast revenues of around CHF350-400 million (US$415-474 million) by 2026, based on “existing production capacity and long-term supply agreements with key customers.” It will also seek to generate additional revenue by selling technology and equipment to “customers in the areas of solar cell production and module technology”.

In the 2023 financial year, Meyer Burger posted net losses of US$330 million, which it attributed to “dumping prices from Chinese suppliers in Europe, coupled with a sharp rise in Chinese production overcapacity and a lack of market protection.”

Last month, Meyer Burger announced that it was abandoning its plans for a 2GW HJT cell production facility in the US as the project was “no longer financially viable”. It simultaneously said that a planned expansion of its Arizona module production facility was “suspended for the time being”.

Gunter Erfurt steps down

Meyer Burger CEO, Gunter Erfurt, and CFO Markus Nikles have also stepped down.

In a post on LinkedIn, Erfurt blamed a lack of political support in Europe and dependence on China for the company’s woes:

“Unfortunately, European politicians were too afraid of China and were not prepared to protect the European solar industry against unfair competition,” he wrote.

“For a second time, an industry of the future has been sacrificed to China, diametrically opposed to the political declarations of intent since the coronavirus pandemic … Europe’s 100% dependence on China in the solar sector, one of the most important energy sources of the future, will one day be regretted.

“I stand by my firm conviction: Europe has both the technology, the trained people and the entrepreneurial creativity to succeed, it just needs industrial policy that not only recognises the signs of the times in speeches, but courageously translates them into action.”

In addition to its Net Zero Industry Act (NZIA), which came into force earlier this year, the European Commission has publicly announced its support for solar manufacturing and acknowledged the “very fragile situation” facing the market. This resulted in the Solar Charter, signed between EU member states and representative solar industry trade groups, which saw members “commit” to supporting the European industry. Nonetheless, European solar manufacturing has floundered.

SolarPower Europe CEO, Walburga Hemetsberger, told PV Tech: “While there’s more political attention on solar supply chains than ever before, solar manufacturing companies are still waiting for substantial support on the ground. The swift implementation of the Net-Zero Industry Act will be critical in the effort to retain and rebuild Europe’s solar manufacturing capacity.”

Erfurt spoke to PV Tech Premium earlier this year and said that the company had been ‘proven right’ in its decision to relocate its module manufacturing to the US. He also said that the company had washed its hands of the EU’s stalling efforts to support solar manufacturing and was “over it”.

UPCOMING EVENT

U.S. & global PV manufacturing & supply, featuring Finlay Colville & Philip Shen

19 September 2024
4pm BST
FREE WEBINAR - Join two of the leading experts in the PV industry today, Finlay Colville of PV Tech and Philip Shen of ROTH, as they address some of the most pressing issues impacting on the PV industry globally today; kicking off with what is happening now with regards U.S. module supply and efforts to get a domestic U.S. silicon-based manufacturing sector off the ground. But don’t just let Finlay and Phil choose their list of topics – have your say. What questions do you want to hear their thoughts on? Once you register you will be sent a link to a survey where you can vote for the topics you would like to hear discussed and add your own suggestions. We will add the most common themes and get Finlay and Phil to address them live on the webinar. Technology, policy, profitability, pricing? China, Europe, India or the U.S.? What is your biggest unknown for the sector from 2025 onwards?
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Challenges of buying PV modules from a globally diversified supply chain

24 October 2024
4pm BST
FREE WEBINAR - Recent changes in legislation around the world have spurred a new wave of factory building globally with new factories in the U.S., Europe and Southeast Asia. Increased ESG requirements in Europe mean that module buyers are applying new criteria to their module selection process and will be considering PV modules from new suppliers and manufacturers located outside of China. This creates new challenges for testing and inspection of PV Modules as they consider new module suppliers and update their due diligence processes.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Renewable Energy Revenues Summit 2025

27 May 2025
London, UK
More Info
c-si manufacturing, europe, european manufacturing, germany, hjt, meyer burger, nzia, pv modules, us

Read Next

Image: Arevon

Arevon bags another US$351 million for Indiana PV expansion

September 18, 2024
Arevon started construction at the 251MW project, located in Gibson County, last month. It will sell the project to NIPSCO once completed.
RE-2024-logo-event-in-Anaheim-California

RE+ 2024: Solar soundbites from the biggest week in US renewables

September 17, 2024
Some key takeaways from the solar industry at this year's RE+ event held in Anaheim, California, including the upcoming election and IRA.
The Samson Solar Energy Center.

Monarch and Invenergy invest US$170 million in phase two of Samson Solar Energy Center

September 17, 2024
Monarch Private Capital and Invenergy have closed US$170 million in financing for the second phase of its Samson Solar Energy Center.
Worker in a solar wafer facility from NexWafe

Scaling the solar supply chain to 50GW annually: challenges and opportunities for US manufacturing

September 17, 2024
Davor Sutija looks at how the US solar industry can build on the momentum from the Inflation Reduction Act to boost further opportunities in manufacturing.
An Encavis solar project.

Encavis, Innovar Solar to develop 500MW solar PV in Germany

September 17, 2024
Development of the projects has already begun according to the companies, which have collaborated in the past.
A Eurowind Energy PV project.

Eurowind Energy to purchase 55MW solar portfolio in Portugal

September 16, 2024
Eurowind Energy has signed a shares purchase agreement for a 55MW solar portfolio, currently under construction in Portugal.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Complete Solar awarded bid in SunPower’s Chapter 11 proceedings

News

EDF Renewables, KOWEPO and Masdar reach financial close for 1.5GW Al Ajban solar plant

News

US finalises Section 301 tariffs, proposes 50% duty on wafers and polysilicon

News

Eurowind Energy to purchase 55MW solar portfolio in Portugal

News

Encavis, Innovar Solar to develop 500MW solar PV in Germany

News

Scaling the solar supply chain to 50GW annually: challenges and opportunities for US manufacturing

Features, Guest Blog

Upcoming Events

U.S. & global PV manufacturing & supply, featuring Finlay Colville & Philip Shen

Upcoming Webinars
September 19, 2024
4pm BST

Unlocking industrial solar projects that were cancelled or undersized due to structural limitations

Upcoming Webinars
September 23, 2024
11am (BST) / 12pm (CET)

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Jolywood Windproof Module: higher reliability for climate challenges

Upcoming Webinars
September 26, 2024

The Battery Show North America 2024

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2024
Huntington Place Detroit, MI
© Solar Media Limited 2024