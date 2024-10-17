Subscribe To Premium
Rezolv secures €90 million in debt financing for St. George solar park

By JP Casey
Europe

California Community Choice Aggregators ink solar and storage offtake deals

ARCO/Murray contracted for Boviet Solar’s 2GW North Carolina TOPCon module assembly plant

Carbon named as challenger to JA Solar TOPCon patent

Solar stabilisation: in conversation with LevelTen on its latest European PPA report

IEA: Australia tops the globe for low-emission electricity generation

PV and storage feature large in Dominion Energy Virginia resource plan

US DOE finances utility-scale solar PV and BESS in Puerto Rico with US$860 million loan guarantee

Maxeon appoints ex-TCL exec as new CEO

Chile curtailed 3.4TWh of renewable capacity up to September 2024

A Rezolv Energy solar project.
Solar power accounted for 12.3% of Bulgaria’s electricity generation in the last 12 months. Image: Rezolv Energy.

Czech independent power producer (IPP) Rezolv Energy has secured €90 million (US$97.7 million) in debt financing for its planned 225MW St. George solar park in Bulgaria.

The funds were provided by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank, and Raiffeisen Bank International, an Austrian bank. The money will be used to support construction work at the project, which Rezolv said is due to begin “very shortly”, ahead of commissioning in 2025.

Rezolv, which is backed by sustainable investor Actis, expects the construction work to create 200 jobs in the area, and subsequent operations and maintenance (O&M) work at the project to create 30 permanent full-time jobs. The company has also signed a virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) to sell around one-third of the electricity generated at the project to glass manufacturer Ardagh Glass Packaging-Europe, for 12 years beginning in April 2026.

“From the very start, we were all excited by the opportunity that St. George presented to take a decommissioned airfield, which has not been put to any positive use for many years, and convert it into a project to improve air quality and help Bulgaria meet its climate targets,” said Rezolv CEO Alastair Hammond. “Securing this support from the IFC and Raiffeisen Bank International is a big step towards turning that dream into a reality.”

The company brought three companies on board to handle engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) work at the project last month. Such progress at the St. George park is the latest encouraging development for the Bulgarian solar sector, which has seen impressive growth in recent years.

According to figures from LowCarbonPower, solar accounted for 12.3% of the country’s electricity generation in the 12 months from October 2023 to September 2024, a significant increase from the 4.2% reported in 2022.

While much of Bulgaria’s effort to transition away from coal has resulted in investments in nuclear—coal accounted for 27.6% of the country’s electricity generation in the last 12 months, compared with nuclear, which accounted for 41.8%—solar is the largest contributor to a growing renewable power sector, which accounted for 24.3% of the country’s electricity in the last year.

actis, bulgaria, europe, finance, international finance corporation, projects, Raiffeisen Bank International, rezolv energy

