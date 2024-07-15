Subscribe To Premium
Rio Tinto to build 80MW solar PV plant in Western Australia

By Simon Yuen
Unirac positions US-made solar racking for Domestic Content credit

Waaree subsidiary starts operations at 1.3GW module assembly plant in India

Jinko Solar to supply 150MW n-type TOPCon modules to Algerian projects

Climate Impact Corporation reveals plans for Australia’s largest green hydrogen projects using solar

‘There will be consolidation’: Trina Solar on efficient operations at Intersolar Europe 2024

Brookfield buys majority stake in Indian developer Leap Green Energy

China begins investigation into EU’s investment barrier for solar PV

‘Utility-scale market in Ecuador is starting to take off,’ says Zelestra

BKW inks PPA to offer Nestlé power for its German operations

This project could replace up to 11% of the natural gas used for power in Rio Tinto’s Pilbara mining operations. Image: Rio Tinto.

British-Australian multinational mining company Rio Tinto has announced a plan to build a 80MW solar PV plant to supply power to its company’s iron ore operations in the Pilbara region, Western Australia.

The solar PV plant will be built in collaboration with the Ngarluma Aboriginal Corporation. It will be located next to Rio Tinto’s existing Yurralyi Maya Power Station near Karratha.

A feasibility study of the project is expected to be completed in early 2025, while the project will be operational in 2027.

Rio Tinto added that a total of 600MW-700MW of renewables will be required by 2030 to displace the majority of gas use across Rio Tinto’s Pilbara power network. Additional renewables will be required to support widespread fleet electrification, which is expected after 2030.

“Developments like this are about more than reducing emissions – they’re critical for economic opportunities and strengthening our connection with the Ngarluma People,” said Richard Cohen, managing director of rail, port and core services at Rio Tinto.

Earlier this month, Rio Tinto announced a plan to develop two 5.25MW solar farms in the Gove Peninsula of the Northern Territory, Australia. The solar farms will be developed in Gumatj and Rirratjingu country, both Aboriginal communities, on Rio Tinto leases. This is following agreements with the Gumatj and Rirratjingu Traditional Owner Groups.

Rio Tinto also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Aboriginal energy partnership the Yindjibarndi Energy Corporation (YEC) prior to the development of solar and wind projects in the Pilbara region. It added that the MOU will relate to some of the projects in the YEC’s Stage 1 plans for 750MW of combined solar, wind and battery storage projects.

