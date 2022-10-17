Subscribe
Schneider Electric extends renewables digital twins into O&M stage

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
New Technology, Operations & Maintenance, Power Plants, Projects
Americas, Europe

Foresight, Shell form joint venture to acquire 370MW renewables project in Australia

Meeting the solar PV cybersecurity challenge

Corporate solar funding drops due to inflation, high interest rates

Daqo signs five-year polysilicon supply deal with solar wafer manufacturer

Eskom signs land lease agreements with IPPs to add 2GW of renewables capacity

Repowering solar plants on the rise in Israel amid land scarcity

Global polysilicon capacities to reach 536GW by year-end 2023 – CEA

JinkoSolar lays claim to n-type TOPCon cell efficiency record of 26.1%

Demand for Europe-made PV production systems up 62% as European demand surpasses Asia

Schneider Electric’s tool now integrates the operation and maintenance stage for renewables projects. Image: Schneider Electric.

French electrical equipment group Schneider Electric has launched a new digital twin tool for renewable energy installations.

According to Schneider, the new technology integration helps grids to avoid wasting renewable electricity and has been extended from the design and engineering stage into the operation and maintenance (O&M) stage.

Called EcoStruxure for Renewables, the solution is designed for developers of renewable projects – including hybridisation of solar, wind and storage – and enables asset managers to leverage the same data and digital twins to operate their renewable installations.

It is also suitable for industrial businesses looking to decarbonise their operations by integrating hybrid power sources such as on-site solar plus traditional gensets, Schneider said.

“With the energy crisis driving an accelerated energy transition, grids of the future are evolving to better accommodate more renewable energy. That means making sure solar and wind farm operations can keep feeding the grid with green electricity and ensuring that industries can feed their operations with sustainable energy sources,” said Frederic Godemel, executive vice president of power systems and services at Schneider Electric.

