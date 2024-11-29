Subscribe To Premium
Serbia launches tender for 124.8MW of new solar capacity

By JP Casey
Masdar completes acquisition of Greece’s Terna Energy

Yinson Renewables secures US$59 million financing for 97MW solar plant in Peru

Serbia launches tender for 124.8MW of new solar capacity

Australia opens CIS tender 4, seeks 6GW of renewable energy generation for the NEM

Enertis Applus+ launches mobile laboratory for PV modules in Australia

SolarEdge announces layoffs and closes storage division, shifts focus to PV

Grid challenges and storage potential in a maturing Eastern European solar market

India to add 22.4GW solar capacity in 2024 – JMK Research

Sonnedix commissions 150MW Spanish solar portfolio

Ingeteam, QE-Labs perform electroluminescence drone inspection in Spanish PV plant

A Serbian solar project.
Serbia plans to award 1.3GW of renewable energy capacity across three government auctions. Image: Serbian Ministry of Energy and Mining.

Serbia has launched its second renewable energy auction, seeking 124.8MW of solar capacity alongside 300MW of wind capacity.

The auction is backed by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), and successful bidders will be awarded a contract for difference (CfD) scheme to last 15 years. Solar projects will be able to make bids for as high as €72/MWh (US$76.2/MWh), slightly lower than the €79/MWh (US$83.6/MWh) offered for wind, and applicants will have until 5 February 2025 to make proposals.

This week’s auction is the second phase in a three-stage programme to expand operating renewable energy capacity in Serbia through government-backed tenders. The first auction, completed last year, saw bids made for 400MW of wind, plus 50MW of solar, so the latest round of auctions has seen interest in the solar sector grow.

“We expect that investors will again show significant interest in this auction and that the entire quota will be used, both for wind energy and for solar energy, and we hope for even more competitive and lower prices, because we expect great competition,” said Dubravka Đedović Handanović, Serbian minister of mining and energy.

“This will bring us closer to achieving the goal foreseen in the three-year incentive plan for renewable energy sources (RES), which envisages 1,300MW of new capacity from RES,” the minister added, referring to the overall capacity targets of the three-stage auction plan.

The call for proposals follows cooperation between the EBRD and the Serbian Ministry of Mining and Energy, which received a grant from the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO), as Serbia looks to leverage government support to accelerate its renewable energy plans. At this week’s Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe event, held in Warsaw, Dr Konrad Wojnarowski, undersecretary of state at the Polish Ministry of Development Funds and Regional Policy, said that a combination of public and private finance would be vital if Eastern Europe is to meet its renewables power targets.

The use of CfDs in both the first two rounds of the Serbian auction echoes other calls made at this week’s summit, where speakers suggested that the use of CfDs could help deliver “acceptable” returns for parties involved in offtake agreements. Serbia plans to dramatically alter its energy mix in the coming years, aiming to add 3.5GW of renewable power capacity by 2030 and meet half of its electricity demand with clean energy sources by the end of the decade.

auctions, contract for difference, eastern europe, europe, lsscee, Serbia, tenders

