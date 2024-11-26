Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Poland to integrate private finance and EU funding to meet solar deployment goals

By JP Casey
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal
Europe

Latest

Poland to integrate private finance and EU funding to meet solar deployment goals

News

Indonesia eyes 75GW of renewable energy generation by 2040

News

Why Europe’s recast green building standard offers new opportunities for BIPV and our planet

Features, Featured Articles, Long Reads

Toyo acquires 2.5GW module assembly plant in Texas

News

Solarcycle to buy US-made raw materials for Georgia solar glass production facility

News

‘Decisive action on climate’: World’s largest solar PV and battery project underway in Philippines

News

RWE to develop 5.5GW US solar, energy storage on retired coal mining land

News

Zelestra begins construction on 162MW Spanish solar PV portfolio

News

EBRD finances 238MW fully merchant Bulgarian PV plant

News

Asian Development Bank signs deals with Solomon Islands and Tonga to bolster Pacific solar PV

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Dr Konrad Wojnarowski, undersecretary of state at the Polish Ministry of Development Funds and Regional Policy, speaks at LSSCEE 2024.
“The key development challenge is to provide the economy, institutions and citizens with optimal and adaptable energy supplies, at an economically acceptable price,” said Dr Konrad Wojnarowski. Image: PV Tech.

Attracting private investments into the Polish solar sector, and effectively integrating EU funding and private finance into the sector, will be essential if Poland is to meet its renewable power goals.

This was the opinion of Dr Konrad Wojnarowski, undersecretary of state at the Polish Ministry of Development Funds and Regional Policy, who opened Solar Media’s Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe event at the Warsaw Presidential Hotel this morning in the Polish capital. Wojnarowski called the need to expand the Polish solar sector as “the greatest investment need in Europe,” highlighting the vital role that securing finance will play in the country’s long-term energy future.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

“September 2024 turned out to be a breakthrough for renewable energy sources in Poland,” said Wojnarowski. “For the first time in history, production electricity from coal fell below 50%, while the position of renewable energy sources was strengthening.

“The key development challenge is to provide the economy, institutions and citizens with optimal and adaptable energy supplies, at an economically acceptable price,” he continued. “Renewable energy sources in October 2024 provided over 30% of electricity demand; the Ministry of Development Funds and Regional Policy supports the energy transformation by directing EU funds to support the energy transition.

Wojnarowski pointed to a number of supportive EU policies, such as the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF), a massive €650 billion (US$683 billion) investment to help make the economies of European countries more sustainable and resilient in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the following energy crisis. The RRF combines both grant and loan finance, and Poland expects to benefit from €23 billion in RRF loans, alongside €7 billion in grants.

However, Wojnarowski noted that securing private investment will be vital if the Polish solar sector is to continue its growth. Earlier this year, figures from Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) noted that the world will need around US$1 trillion of investment into renewable power per year to meet its 2030 renewable power addition goals, but that solar was one of the most financially viable technologies, considering the low levelised cost of electricity (LCOE) in solar.

“It is not strictly about investments in renewable energy sources, but the use of a wider industry to stimulate the economy, including the development of, for example, new PV technologies [so we can] compete with China,” said Wojnarowski, whose comments follow the EU Commission’s approval of a €1.2 billion Polish renewable power manufacturing scheme, and discussions PV Tech Premium has had with European solar manufacturers Holosolis and Carbon in the last year.

Barbara Adamska, president of the Polish Energy Storage Association, speaking at LSSCEE 2024.
“Storage plays a key role in balancing supply and demand,” said Barbara Adamska. Image: PV Tech

‘Storage plays a key role’

Wojnarowski’s introduction followed comments made by Barbara Adamska, president of the Polish Energy Storage Association, who pointed out that, despite the historic strength of wind in the Polish renewable power sector, solar has seen exponential growth in recent years, with around 20GW of installed PV capacity currently in operation.

“Large-scale solar is a significant part of this growth, with over 80 projects, amounting to 9GW, aiming to connect to the Polish transmission grid,” said Adamska, who noted that there is a further 19GW of solar capacity “ready for implementation”, compared to less than 2GW of new wind capacity.

Adamska also noted that one-quarter of this 19GW pipeline of solar capacity is set to feature co-located battery energy storage systems (BESS), an important development for the long-term energy security of Poland.

“This shows not only how quickly PV is growing in Poland, but how much focus there is on integrating energy storage into new projects,” said Adamska. “Storage plays a key role in balancing supply and demand, keeping the grid stable and ensuring solar power is efficient and reliable.”

The government has set ambitious targets for its renewable power sector, with the Energy Policy of Poland, adopted in 2021, aiming to double the country’s operating renewable energy capacity by 2030. Under the latest National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP), renewable power will account for a greater proportion of the country’s energy mix than lignite and hard coal by 2040, with these technologies set to account for 40% and 28% of domestic electricity generation.

PV Tech publisher Solar Media is organising the fourth edition of Large Scale Solar Central and Eastern Europe in Warsaw, Poland 26-27 November 2024. The event will focus on Eastern Europe with a packed programme of panels from industry leaders responsible for the build out of solar and storage projects in Poland, Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary and the Baltics. For more information visit the event website.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Warsaw, Poland
Large Scale Solar Central and Eastern Europe continues to be the place to leverage a network that has been made over more than 10 years, to build critical partnerships to develop solar projects throughout the region.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Renewable Energy Revenues Summit 2025

27 May 2025
London, UK
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

The Battery Show Europe 2025

3 June 2025
Messe Stuttgart Stuttgart, Germany
Meet battery manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, thought leaders and decision-makers for a conference and battery tech expo focused on the latest developments in the advanced battery and automotive industries. Stay plugged in for all the latest information on The Battery Show Europe 2024 including: Keynote Speakers & Conference Overview Show Features Floor Plan & Exhibitor News Travel & Transport information
More Info
eastern europe, eu, europe, events, finance, investment, lsscee, poland

Read Next

sun energy indonesia

Indonesia eyes 75GW of renewable energy generation by 2040

November 26, 2024
Indonesia’s president, Prabowo Subianto, has established a 75GW renewable energy capacity target for the country at the G20 Summit in Brazil.
On-site renewable generation, particularly BIPV, is set for a significant boost under Europe’s updated Energy Performance of Buildings Directive
Premium

Why Europe’s recast green building standard offers new opportunities for BIPV and our planet

November 25, 2024
Earlier this year a revision of Europe’s Energy Performance of Buildings Directive came into force, setting new standards for decarbonisation of the built environment. Dr Silke Krawietz looks at how the updated policy could drive a step-change in the deployment of building-integrated PV.
A Eurowind Energy PV project.

EBRD finances 238MW fully merchant Bulgarian PV plant

November 25, 2024
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has lent up to €50 million to a 237.6MW solar PV plant in Bulgaria.
The Surallah solar plant in the Philippines, which is owned by ib vogt. Image: ib vogt

J&V Energy enters the Philippines utility-scale solar market with 180MW acquisition

November 22, 2024
Taiwan-headquartered developer J&V Energy has entered the utility-scale solar PV sector in the Philippines by acquiring a 180MW power plant in General Santos.
The Dama solar project in Romania.

Maturing PPA market is a ‘real game-changer’ for the Romanian solar sector, says Rezolv

November 21, 2024
Ahead of the Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe event, PV Tech spoke to Rezolv's Alastair Hammond about the company’s work in Romania.
Adani Solar's booth at RE+ 2024 in Anaheim, California.

Gautam Adani charged in US with ‘massive’ US$250 million solar contract bribery scheme

November 21, 2024
Gautam Adani is accused of allegedly paying US$250 million in bribes to Indian officials to secure solar energy contracts.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

US representatives propose amendment to 45X manufacturing tax credit

News

Toyo acquires 2.5GW module assembly plant in Texas

News

Fraunhofer ISE study uncovers ‘critical degradation’ in TOPCon modules

News

RWE to develop 5.5GW US solar, energy storage on retired coal mining land

News

Can India hit 80GW of solar cell capacity by 2026 and emerge as a dominant US supplier?

Features, Editors' Blog, Interviews

Asian Development Bank signs deals with Solomon Islands and Tonga to bolster Pacific solar PV

News

Upcoming Events

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
November 26, 2024
Málaga, Spain

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
November 26, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Cutting-Edge Cell Technology to Help Module Makers Outperform the Competition

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
December 3, 2024
8.30am GMT / 9.30am CET

Maximising the Usable Energy of Home Battery Storage in Harsh Climates: Anker SOLIX’s Modular Design and Innovative Optimiser Technology

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
December 11, 2024
2pm GMT / 3pm CET

The Power Of Stability

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
December 12, 2024
9am GMT / 10am CET
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.