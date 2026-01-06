Seven-bank syndicate backs Potentia Energy’s AU$830 million renewables expansion in Australia

Cancel anytime during the trial period

Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled

Full premium access for the first month at only $1

The financing was provided by a syndicate of seven major Australian and international financial institutions, including Bank of China, BNP Paribas (Australia Branch), HSBC (Sydney Branch), Mizuho Bank, Société Générale, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and Westpac Banking Corporation.

The package consolidates debt across Potentia’s portfolio of wind, solar and hybrid battery energy storage system (BESS) assets.

Potentia Energy, a joint venture between Italian clean energy developer Enel Green Power and Japan-headquartered Inpex Corporation, operates over 800MW of renewable energy assets across Australia.

The financing will support Potentia’s expanding pipeline of utility-scale projects, including several major developments that have received regulatory approval.

Elsewhere, developer Atmos Renewables achieved financial close on its green loan portfolio refinancing in December, consolidating existing asset-level debt across the company’s diversified portfolio of solar, wind and energy storage assets.

Atmos Renewables stated that the refinancing aligns with the Asia Pacific Loan Market Association’s Green Loan Principles and the company’s Green Financing Framework.

The transaction was oversubscribed, reflecting strong appetite from a broad syndicate of domestic and international banks.

The lender group included Bank of China, China Construction Bank (Asia), Bank of Communications, Commonwealth Bank, Rabobank, DBS Bank, Deutsche Bank, DNB, E.Sun Commercial Bank (Sydney Branch), HSBC, ICBC (Asia), ING, Mizuho, NAB, Société Générale and Westpac.

The refinancing provides Atmos with enhanced flexibility to deliver its next phase of project development.

You can read the full article on our sister site Energy-Storage.news.