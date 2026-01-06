Subscribe To Premium
Seven-bank syndicate backs Potentia Energy’s AU$830 million renewables expansion in Australia

By George Heynes
January 6, 2026
Potentia Energy’s Girgarre solar PV plant in Victoria. Image: Potentia Energy (via LinkedIn).

Potentia Energy has raised AU$830 million (US$557 million) in portfolio financing from seven major banks to support its renewable energy operations and new project development across Australia.

The portfolio features more than 600MW of capacity across six assets nationwide.

The financing was provided by a syndicate of seven major Australian and international financial institutions, including Bank of China, BNP Paribas (Australia Branch), HSBC (Sydney Branch), Mizuho Bank, Société Générale, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and Westpac Banking Corporation.

The package consolidates debt across Potentia’s portfolio of wind, solar and hybrid battery energy storage system (BESS) assets.

Potentia Energy, a joint venture between Italian clean energy developer Enel Green Power and Japan-headquartered Inpex Corporation, operates over 800MW of renewable energy assets across Australia.

The financing will support Potentia’s expanding pipeline of utility-scale projects, including several major developments that have received regulatory approval.

Elsewhere, developer Atmos Renewables achieved financial close on its green loan portfolio refinancing in December, consolidating existing asset-level debt across the company’s diversified portfolio of solar, wind and energy storage assets.

Atmos Renewables stated that the refinancing aligns with the Asia Pacific Loan Market Association’s Green Loan Principles and the company’s Green Financing Framework.

The transaction was oversubscribed, reflecting strong appetite from a broad syndicate of domestic and international banks.

The lender group included Bank of China, China Construction Bank (Asia), Bank of Communications, Commonwealth Bank, Rabobank, DBS Bank, Deutsche Bank, DNB, E.Sun Commercial Bank (Sydney Branch), HSBC, ICBC (Asia), ING, Mizuho, NAB, Société Générale and Westpac.

The refinancing provides Atmos with enhanced flexibility to deliver its next phase of project development.

You can read the full article on our sister site Energy-Storage.news.

australia, business, finance, nem, Potentia Energy, pv power plants, solar pv, storage, utility-scale solar

Read Next

Image: Pilot Energy.

Pilot Energy pivots Western Australian solar project to hybrid BESS in AU$10.75 million deal

January 7, 2026
Oil and gas explorer Pilot Energy has entered into a binding head of agreement with SN Energy Australia for the joint development of a new solar-plus-storage project at Three Springs, Western Australia.
Solar PV array system

200MW Colombian PV project given environmental green light

January 6, 2026
The Colombian National Environmental Licensing Authority (ANLA) has granted environmental approval to a 200MW solar PV project in the Chiriguaná area of Northern Colombia.
China’s six ministries hold PV symposium at the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology

China to introduce stronger IP protections for solar PV

January 6, 2026
The Chinese government has released a range of policy measures to strengthen intellectual property (IP) protections in the country’s solar PV industry.
Solar module testing.

UNSW: Up to one-fifth of solar PV modules degrade 1.5 times faster than average

January 6, 2026
Up to one-fifth of solar PV modules degrade 1.5 times faster than average, according to new research from the University of New South Wales.
The 180MW Parque Solar Anchoris in Argentina began commercial operations

Genneia starts operations at 140MW solar PV plant in Argentina

January 5, 2026
Argentinian renewables developer Genneia has reached commercial operations at its 140MW Parque Solar San Rafael in Argentina.
Allon Raveh, Chairman and CEO of Nofar USA

Nofar Energy to buy 1GW US solar portfolio from bankrupt Pine Gate

January 5, 2026
Israeli renewable energy developer Nofar Energy will acquire an almost 1GW US utility-scale solar portfolio from bankrupt IPP Pine Gate Renewables.
