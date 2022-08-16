Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Shoals beats ‘challenging environment’ with record revenue and profit in Q2

By Tom Kenning
Financial & Legal, Projects
Americas

Latest

Shoals beats ‘challenging environment’ with record revenue and profit in Q2

News

Total Eren to develop 1GW green hydrogen project in Australia as the country eyes Indo-Pacific exports

News

Meyer Burger sources European-made wafers from Norwegian Crystals

News

RWE’s renewables unit returns to profitability, company invests US$2 billion in H1  

News

US developers despair at long interconnection queues as they call on FERC to enact stricter penalties

Featured Articles, Long Reads, News

Korsail Energy secures investment to support 2GW solar and storage pipeline

News

US House of Representatives passes US$369 billion Inflation Reduction Act, Biden expected to sign into law imminently

News

How can solar PV projects still make a profit against the backdrop of rising module, land and equipment costs?

News

REC Solar announces major recruitment drive in India as it ramps up HJT capacity growth

News

Jinchen to supply Waaree with 2.5GW module production line, takes total supplied to 10GW

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Shoals’ added four new customers to its Big Lead Assembly product, pictured. Image: Shoals

US solar product manufacturer Shoals Technologies Group saw record revenue and gross profit in the second quarter of 2022 due to strong demand for its combine-as-you-go system and a large number of new customers buying up components.

The firm, a provider of BOS solutions for solar, storage, and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, surmounted the significant problems and uncertainty facing the industry during Q2 to achieve these records whilst also maintaining gross margin within its targeted range.

Only in May, the company had joined other manufacturers in adjusting its guidance for the year, blaming an “increasingly challenging environment” caused by the US AD/CVD investigation, which halted shipments of equipment to the US from certain manufacturers.

Despite this, Shoals, whose technology has been deployed on more than 20GW of solar projects internationally, had backlog and awarded orders of US$327.2 million in Q2, up 63% on the previous year, and up 8% from Q1 this year. These increases were again put down to robust demand for the company’s products.

“Demand for our combine-as-you-go solution continues to grow,” said Jason Whitaker, CEO of Shoals. “During the quarter we converted four additional customers, bringing the total Big Lead Assembly (BLA) [Shoal’s in-line fuse and wire manufacturing technology] customers to 29. Customer interest in our recently introduced products is strong, particularly within battery storage, wire management and EV charging.”

The two-year tariff exemption for solar panels announced by the White House, Whitaker noted, had also been a “turning point” in customer sentiment, that led to the normalising of order patterns.

The company’s revenue increased to US$73.5 million, up 23% on US$59.7 million for the prior-year period, driven by increases of 97% in components and 11% in system solutions, according to its Q2 results.

Components revenue was driven by shipments of both battery storage and solar products to a significant number of new customers. New customers tend to buy components before transitioning to system solutions.

Meanwhile, strong demand for the company’s combine-as-you-go system was the key factor in the growth in system solutions revenue, which represented 77% of the total revenue in the quarter.

Gross profit increased to US$28.6 million, up 9% on US$26.2 million in the prior-year period. Gross profit as a percentage of revenue went slightly down to 38.9% compared to 43.8% in the prior-year period, due to a higher proportion of components sales, which have lower margins than system solutions and higher raw material and logistics costs.

Adjusted EBITDA was US$19.8 million compared to US$20.6 million for the prior-year period.

Looking ahead to the full year, Shoals still expects revenues to be in the range of US$300-325 million, adjusted EBITDA of US$77-86 million and adjusted net income between US$45-53 million.

In March, Shoals said it would double its BOS manufacturing capacity with a new US facility as its backlog and awarded orders reached a record high.

New CFO appointed

In related news, Shoals has appointed Dominic Bardos as CFO, starting from 3 October this year. Bardos has worked in senior finance positions at several companies including at automotive manufacturer Holley, and Tractor Supply Company.

“We are excited to welcome Dominic to our company’s executive leadership team,” said Jason Whitaker, CEO of Shoals. “His extensive experience as a public company finance leader will be instrumental in further supporting Shoals’ continued financial performance and execution of our global growth plans.”

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
big lead assembly, bos, financial results, shoals, shoals technologies, us

Read Next

RWE’s renewables unit returns to profitability, company invests US$2 billion in H1  

August 15, 2022
German energy company RWE’s onshore renewables business has undergone a dramatic change in fortunes on 2021, with 1H 2022 seeing the unit return to profitability following a poor H1 2021 performance, while during the first half of the year the company invested €2 billion (US$2.04 billion) in the expansion of its green portfolio.
PV Tech Premium

US developers despair at long interconnection queues as they call on FERC to enact stricter penalties

August 15, 2022
PV Tech Premium speaks with US developers who are railing against the country's long interconnection queues, which they say are dampening deployment and pushing up the cost of solar PV

US House of Representatives passes US$369 billion Inflation Reduction Act, Biden expected to sign into law imminently

August 15, 2022
The US House of Representatives on Friday passed the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). The largest climate package in US history will now move to the desk of President Joe Biden, where it is expected to be signed into law as early as today.

ACWA Power posts strong H1 results as it continues its renewables expansion

August 12, 2022
ACWA Power posted strong H1 2022 results as it continues to divert its portfolio to renewables and low-carbon technologies.

Array Technologies ‘on the path to restoring historical margins’ as it rebounds from 2021

August 11, 2022
US solar tracker supplier Array Technologies has bounced back from a difficult 2021 by posting strong Q2 2022 financial results mainly due to its acquisition of STI Norland, while upcoming tailwinds could buoy its performance further still moving through the year.

OMERS takes US$100 million stake in ‘world’s largest’ solar O&M business NovaSource

August 10, 2022
OMERS Private Equity has acquired a minority stake in the Arizona-headquartered solar operations & maintenance (O&M) provider NovaSource Power Services.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

RWE’s renewables unit returns to profitability, company invests US$2 billion in H1  

News

US House of Representatives passes US$369 billion Inflation Reduction Act, Biden expected to sign into law imminently

News

REC Solar announces major recruitment drive in India as it ramps up HJT capacity growth

News

Massachusetts governor signs climate bill with support for solar, clean energy mandates

News

How can solar PV projects still make a profit against the backdrop of rising module, land and equipment costs?

News

Korsail Energy secures investment to support 2GW solar and storage pipeline

News

Upcoming Events

Understanding the evolving customer demands of residential solar PV

Upcoming Webinars
September 7, 2022
15:30 AEST (UTC +10)

UK Solar Summit

Solar Media Events
September 14, 2022
London

Designed for success: Bifacial PV power plants built to last and to provide lowest LCoE

Upcoming Webinars
September 15, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA

PV CellTech Online

Solar Media Events
October 11, 2022
Virtual event
© Solar Media Limited 2022