Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Shoals Technologies to expand US manufacturing capacity with US$80 million investment

By Will Norman
Power Plants, Balance of System, Manufacturing
Americas

Latest

Alas Renewable Energy buys 201MWp Colombia PV plant

News

SunPower secures over US$300 million funding for PV and storage lease programmes

News

MPC Energy Solutions begins construction at 65MWp Guatemalan solar project

News

Shoals Technologies to expand US manufacturing capacity with US$80 million investment

News

US community solar to add 7.6GW of capacity between 2024 and 2028

News

BCSE: US installs record of 35.3GW of solar capacity in 2023

News

Would an increase in PV modules prices impact the European PV market?

Guest Blog, Features

Modernising grids and substantial investments key to ease connection queues

Features

PV Tech Power 38 out now: PV module quality under the spotlight, risk mitigation in floating PV and the likely effect of carbon pricing policies

News

VSUN Solar, OCI ink polysilicon supply agreement

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Shoals has posted strong financial results as demand for its products in the US has grown. Image: Shoals Technologies.

PV balance of system (BOS) solutions provider Shoals Technologies will invest US$80 million into expanding its manufacturing operations in Tennessee, US.

Over the next five years, Shoals will relocate its manufacturing operations to a new, 638,000 square-foot facility in Portland, Tennnessee. The company currently has a smaller location in Portland and another in Muscle Shoals, Alabama.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Prior to this expansion announcement, Shoals posted strong financial results in the first three quarters of 2023. Q3 saw the company post adjusted EBITDA of US$48 million and a backlog of orders of US$633.3 million. This followed a Q2 earnings call that featured a 10GW master supply deal with Minnesota-based engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) firm Blattner Company and Q1 results which saw EBITDA increase by 119% year-on-year.

The company has attributed its recent growth and performance to high demand and favourable conditions in the US solar market. In March 2022, Shoals announced plans to double its US manufacturing capacity in response to a growing backlog of orders from projects in the US.  

As a BOS provider, Shoals produces cabling and wiring products, combiners, trackers and optimisation services for solar PV, battery energy storage and emobility projects.

Global PV manufacturing revival: key players beyond China in the terawatt era?

21 March 2024
This special webinar will look at one of the most important changes impacting PV manufacturing today; how to establish and sustain new facilities around the world. For more than two decades, policy-makers have grappled with the challenges of nurturing domestic manufacturing sectors. Many countries have tried to create domestic sectors: Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, India, Europe and the U.S. But success stories have been rare. Mistakes seem to be repeated. And all the while, Chinese dominance of the industry has only increased. However, in the past 2-3 years, new drivers have emerged that suggest the dream of a global PV manufacturing ecosystem could be a reality. Join us as we shed light on this.

PV ModuleTech USA

21 May 2024
Understanding the PV module supply to the U.S. market in 2024 & 2025. The conference gathers together developers, independent power producers and module suppliers to the U.S. solar market as well as EPCs, banks, investors, technical advisory and testing & certification specialists.

PV CellTech USA

8 October 2024
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.

PV ModuleTech Europe

26 November 2024
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
balance of system, pv power plants, shoals technologies, solar pv, us

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

PV Tech Power 38 out now: PV module quality under the spotlight, risk mitigation in floating PV and the likely effect of carbon pricing policies

News

Three US solar trends to watch in 2024

Features, Guest Blog

Is the solar industry ready for a tidal wave of decommissioning?

Features, Editors' Blog, Long Reads

Modernising grids and substantial investments key to ease connection queues

Features

ANALYSIS: BP world energy review highlights the need for solar to pick up the pace

Editors' Blog

European renewable ambitions on track as green hydrogen era beckons

News

Upcoming Events

Green Hydrogen Summit North America 2024

Solar Media Events
February 28, 2024
Seattle, USA

PV CellTech Europe

Solar Media Events, Industry Events
March 12, 2024
Frankfurt, Germany

Drive your utility solar success with Trina Solar’s Upgraded Vertex N 700W+ modules

Upcoming Webinars
March 13, 2024
9am EDT / 1pm GMT / 2pm CET

Energy Storage Summit USA 2024

Solar Media Events
March 19, 2024
Texas, USA

Global PV manufacturing revival: key players beyond China in the terawatt era?

Upcoming Webinars
March 21, 2024
4pm (GMT)
© Solar Media Limited 2024