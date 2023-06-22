Silicon Ranch promotes Nick de Vries to CTO

After the promotion, de Vries is responsible for the long-term operations and maintenance of the company’s solar projects. Image: Silicon Ranch

US independent power producer Silicon Ranch has promoted Nick de Vries to chief technology officer.

In his new position, de Vries is responsible for the long-term operations and maintenance of each of the company’s solar projects, including its land. He joined the company in 2017 and has played an important role in helping to close the loop on the lifecycle of the company’s solar plants through project design, construction, operations, decommissioning, and sustainable sourcing through increasingly circular practices.

Additionally, Silicon Ranch said that de Vries had helped the company advance domestic manufacturing and industry recycling capabilities, increasing supply chain security and reducing the carbon intensity of the manufacturing of solar materials.

Prior to his promotion, de Vries was SVP of technology and asset management.

“The work we do is all about making a difference and having a positive impact. Thanks to our business model and the values upon which our founders formed this company, I have the privilege of working with my talented team every day to ‘make solar do more’ and continue raising the bar for what is possible as we advance the energy transition together,” said de Vries.

Recently, PV Tech Premium interviewed de Vries who shared insights into how the solar industry can take advantage of agrivoltaics opportunities while navigating construction, operation and maintenance challenges.