European IPPs navigate rising negative power price challenge with new strategies

“In Spain, we’ve got 247 hours [of negative prices] last year” Arhnue tells PV Tech. “If our numbers are correct, the entirety of 2024 has been covered already by the first four-plus months of 2025, that’s how severe it is.” Arhnue continued to explain, “Additionally – in Germany, negative hours occurred 5% (456 hours0 of all hours in 2024 and a similar trend is repeating itself year-to-date in 2025.”

A similar picture is taking shape across Europe. This surge in negative pricing events stems from several key factors, including technical limitations of conventional power plants with technical minimums, legacy renewable energy support schemes and the growing penetration of renewable assets onto European grids cannibalising power prices.

In response, companies have sought to minimise risk in their investments where possible.

“We were probably one of the first to not take on negative price risk” explains Aldevinas, CEO of Golden Peaks Capital Trading, which has eliminated merchant risk from all of its PPAs, enabling it to mitigate negative price risk

“Typically, with our PPAs, when negative prices occur, we curtail so we do not contribute to the oversupply in the grid, but then the buyer pays us full strike price at P50. This allows us to maintain our revenue stream.”

Burokas emphasises the broader market implications: “I do not want to cause further oversupply in the grid because I am then just cannibalising my own business. We’re on the rising tide of negative prices.”

New structural solutions

While some IPPs are exploring additional revenue streams through ancillary services, industry experts caution against over-reliance on these opportunities.

“The problem with ancillary services is they’re very difficult to predict and they’re usually a victim of their own success. If there is money available, the industry piles in and before you know it, it’s one to two years and then [the opportunity] is gone,” Toon van de Plas, Head of Energy Transition Origination at SEFE, tells PV Tech.

The industry is moving towards several structural solutions, including:

Increased adoption of corporate structures without merchant upside

Transition from legacy feed-in tariffs to more market-responsive support mechanisms

Integration of energy storage and flexibility technologies

Evolution of CfD structures that incentivise self-curtailment based on power prices

European generators argue a key challenge remains educating energy buyers about the fundamental purpose of PPAs from a renewable generator’s perspective. They suggest these agreements are essential for providing steady, predictable revenue streams that developers can use to secure project financing.

Without energy buyers accepting some exposure to negative power price risk, European generators claim the effectiveness of PPAs as a financing tool diminishes.

The European renewable energy sector continues to evolve its approach to negative pricing, with market participants increasingly recognising that collaborative solutions between generators and offtakers will be crucial for sustainable market development.

