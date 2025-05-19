Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

European IPPs navigate rising negative power price challenge with new strategies

By Jadon Guthrie
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal
Europe

Latest

European IPPs navigate rising negative power price challenge with new strategies

News

Lithuania’s Ignitis Group secures funds for 239MW Latvia PV portfolio

News

OX2 obtains consent for 90MW solar-plus-storage site in New South Wales, Australia

News

Australia’s NEM sees approved utility-scale solar PV capacity grow by half a gigawatt in April

News

Elgin Energy bags GPS approval for 150MW solar-plus-storage site in Victoria, Australia

News

PV Price Watch: High inventory levels persist as Chinese polysilicon and wafer prices fall again

News

Sungrow, Juniper Green Energy sign 835MW inverter supply deal in India

News

Italian court partially repeals decree on suitable areas, agriPV ban

News

Google, energyRe ink 600MW REC deal to support data centres

News

Array unveils DuraTrack Hail XP tracker for hail- and wind-prone regions

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Attendees at the 2024 Renewable Energy Revenues Summit.
In response to a surge in negative power prices in Europe, companies have sought to minimise risk in their investments where possible. Image: Gareth Davies, Solar Media.

Independent power producers (IPPs) across Europe are rapidly adapting their business models and approach to structuring power purchase agreements (PPAs) as negative power prices become increasingly prevalent, with industry leaders pointing to a combination of market reforms and technological solutions as the way forward.

According to BloombergNEF’s senior associate of European power markets, Arhnue Tan, the situation has intensified significantly.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

“In Spain, we’ve got 247 hours [of negative prices] last year” Arhnue tells PV Tech. “If our numbers are correct, the entirety of 2024 has been covered already by the first four-plus months of 2025, that’s how severe it is.” Arhnue continued to explain, “Additionally – in Germany, negative hours occurred 5% (456 hours0 of all hours in 2024 and a similar trend is repeating itself year-to-date in 2025.”

A similar picture is taking shape across Europe. This surge in negative pricing events stems from several key factors, including technical limitations of conventional power plants with technical minimums, legacy renewable energy support schemes and the growing penetration of renewable assets onto European grids cannibalising power prices.

In response, companies have sought to minimise risk in their investments where possible.

“We were probably one of the first to not take on negative price risk” explains Aldevinas, CEO of Golden Peaks Capital Trading, which has eliminated merchant risk from all of its PPAs, enabling it to mitigate negative price risk

“Typically, with our PPAs, when negative prices occur, we curtail so we do not contribute to the oversupply in the grid, but then the buyer pays us full strike price at P50. This allows us to maintain our revenue stream.”

Burokas emphasises the broader market implications: “I do not want to cause further oversupply in the grid because I am then just cannibalising my own business. We’re on the rising tide of negative prices.”

New structural solutions

While some IPPs are exploring additional revenue streams through ancillary services, industry experts caution against over-reliance on these opportunities.

“The problem with ancillary services is they’re very difficult to predict and they’re usually a victim of their own success. If there is money available, the industry piles in and before you know it, it’s one to two years and then [the opportunity] is gone,” Toon van de Plas, Head of Energy Transition Origination at SEFE, tells PV Tech.

The industry is moving towards several structural solutions, including:

  • Increased adoption of corporate structures without merchant upside
  • Transition from legacy feed-in tariffs to more market-responsive support mechanisms
  • Integration of energy storage and flexibility technologies
  • Evolution of CfD structures that incentivise self-curtailment based on power prices

European generators argue a key challenge remains educating energy buyers about the fundamental purpose of PPAs from a renewable generator’s perspective. They suggest these agreements are essential for providing steady, predictable revenue streams that developers can use to secure project financing.

Without energy buyers accepting some exposure to negative power price risk, European generators claim the effectiveness of PPAs as a financing tool diminishes.

The European renewable energy sector continues to evolve its approach to negative pricing, with market participants increasingly recognising that collaborative solutions between generators and offtakers will be crucial for sustainable market development.

At the Renewables Procurement & Revenues Summit (21 – 22 May 2025) in London, a collection of corporate and public sector buyers representing over £2.3 billion (US$3.1 billion) in pan-European renewable power procurement budgets will be in attendance.

The event is part of the RPR & Finance Series, which has already highlighted record-breaking investment in the industry, and is backed by a network of leading trade associations and media groups, including Energy UK, Clean Energy Pipeline, Energy Transition Commission, Facilities Management UK and Volta Foundation.

To learn more, visit the RPR Europe website, reach out to Michaela Paul-Smith at [email protected] and use the hashtag #RPR25 on social platforms.

UPCOMING EVENT

Renewables Procurement & Revenue Summit 2025

21 May 2025
London, UK
The Renewables Procurement & Revenues Summit serves as the European platform for connecting renewable energy suppliers to the future of energy demand. This includes bringing together a community of European off-takers, renewable generators, utilities, asset owners, and financiers. The challenges ahead are complex, but through collaboration, innovation, and a shared vision, we can navigate uncertainties and forge a sustainable energy future. Let us harness our collective knowledge to advance the renewable energy agenda.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

The Battery Show Europe 2025

3 June 2025
Messe Stuttgart Stuttgart, Germany
Meet battery manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, thought leaders and decision-makers for a conference and battery tech expo focused on the latest developments in the advanced battery and automotive industries. Stay plugged in for all the latest information on The Battery Show Europe 2024 including: Keynote Speakers & Conference Overview Show Features Floor Plan & Exhibitor News Travel & Transport information
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2025

25 November 2025
Warsaw, Poland
Large Scale Solar Central and Eastern Europe continues to be the place to leverage a network that has been made over more than 10 years, to build critical partnerships to develop solar projects throughout the region.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

2 December 2025
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2026. PV ModuleTech Europe 2025 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2026

10 March 2026
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
europe, events, finance, independent power producer, negative power prices, power purchase agreement, rpr, rpr25

Read Next

Solar park in Latvia from independent power producer Sunly.

Lithuania’s Ignitis Group secures funds for 239MW Latvia PV portfolio

May 19, 2025
Lithuanian government-owned utility and renewables developer Ignitis Group has signed a financing deal with SwedBank to support 239MW of solar PV capacity in Latvia.
A Sungrow project in Italy.

Google, energyRe ink 600MW REC deal to support data centres

May 16, 2025
Google will purchase renewable energy certificates from a 600MW solar and energy storage portfolio in the US state of South Carolina.
Two executives at Canadian Solar and LONGi spoke at an event in China about the state of the solar industry

Canadian Solar financial strife persists despite steady shipments

May 15, 2025
Solar manufacturer Canadian Solar recorded a slight increase in module shipments and endured losses in Q1 amid 'geopolitical complexities.'
The six projects, grouped into the Belinchón and Brazatortas clusters, are expected to be operational in the second quarter of 2026.

Zelestra secures €147 million to build 237MW solar PV projects in Spain

May 14, 2025
Spanish renewables developer Zelestra has secured €146.6 million ($164 million) in funding to develop a solar PV portfolio totalling 237 MW in Castilla-La Mancha, Spain. 
Image: Baywa r.e

‘Rogue’ devices found in Chinese solar inverters raises cybersecurity alarm in Europe

May 14, 2025
US energy officials have found unexplained communication equipment inside some Chinese-made inverter devices.
A Silfab Solar facility.

Silfab Solar raises US$110 million through Section 45X tax credit sales

May 14, 2025
Silfab Solar has raised US$110 million through the sale of Section 45X Advanced Manufacturing Production Tax Credits (PTCs).

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

PV Price Watch: High inventory levels persist as Chinese polysilicon and wafer prices fall again

News

‘Rogue’ devices found in Chinese solar inverters raises cybersecurity alarm in Europe

News

OX2 obtains consent for 90MW solar-plus-storage site in New South Wales, Australia

News

Elgin Energy bags GPS approval for 150MW solar-plus-storage site in Victoria, Australia

News

Australia’s NEM sees approved utility-scale solar PV capacity grow by half a gigawatt in April

News

Lithuania’s Ignitis Group secures funds for 239MW Latvia PV portfolio

News

Upcoming Events

Renewables Procurement & Revenue Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
May 21, 2025
London, UK

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

Solar Media Events
June 17, 2025
Napa, USA

UK Solar Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

Green Hydrogen Summit UK

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2025

Solar Media Events
July 8, 2025
Asia
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.