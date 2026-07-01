Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

SK, KKR launch US$1.29 billion renewables platform in South Korea

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Financial & Legal, Companies, Markets & Finance
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

Waaree responds after CBP flags potential AD/CVD duty evasion

News

SK, KKR launch US$1.29 billion renewables platform in South Korea

News

China’s largest PV-CSP hybrid project enters commercial operation

News

Vena Energy raises US$970 million to support Australian solar-plus-storage portfolio

News

Boralex secures US$1.65 billion to finance French renewables activities

News

ITC final determination finds Voltage in violation of Shoals trunk bus patents

Features, Editors' Blog, Interviews, Long Reads

Record 25.5% efficiency for CIGS-perovskite tandem solar cell

News

Iberdrola commissions Italy’s largest solar PV project

News

Decision-making delays remain an obstacle to C&I deployment

News

First Solar faces lawsuit over ‘misleading’ claims about impact of US tariffs

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Alongside its existing 1.7GW operational portfolio, it has a development pipeline that the companies said could expand total capacity to 10GW. Image: Unsplash.

Korean renewables developer SK Inc and global investment firm KKR have agreed to establish a KRW2 trillion (US$1.29 billion) renewable energy platform that will combine 1.7GW of operating generation assets and target rising electricity demand from South Korea’s industrial sector.

The platform will integrate the full project lifecycle, covering development, construction, operations and maintenance. Alongside its existing 1.7GW operational portfolio, it has a development pipeline that the companies said could expand total capacity to 10GW.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

The platform will combine SK Group’s solar, onshore and offshore wind, and fuel cell assets to supply growing electricity demand from AI data centres, semiconductor manufacturing and other industrial users.

KKR will hold management control of the platform during its initial phase, while SK will participate as an equity investor. SK retains the option to seek control rights through future discussions between the partners.

The investment will be funded primarily through KKR’s Asia Pacific infrastructure strategy. The firm has previously backed renewable and energy transition platforms, including Serentica Renewables in India, CleanPeak Energy and Zenith Energy in Australia.

Keith Kim, partner at KKR, said: “Korea is one of Asia’s most attractive renewable energy markets, underpinned by strong corporate demand for clean power from the semiconductor, data centre, and manufacturing sectors. Together, we are establishing a leading, scaled renewable energy platform that can supply reliable clean power to Korea’s most demanding industrial users.”

The platform brings together renewable energy businesses from SK Innovation, SK ecoplant and SK eternix as part of SK’s wider portfolio restructuring. The company said the consolidation is intended to improve capital efficiency and strengthen the competitiveness of its renewable energy operations.

The financial terms beyond the valuation and completion timeline were not disclosed.

Earlier this week, KKR agreed to acquire EDF Power Solutions’ renewable energy business in the US and Canada, including assets across wind, solar, battery storage, EV charging infrastructure and microgrids.

asia, development platform, kkr, renewable energy, SK Inc, solar pv, south korea

Read Next

A Waaree manufacturing facility.

Waaree responds after CBP flags potential AD/CVD duty evasion

July 1, 2026
Waaree Energies has issued a clarification in response to a US Customs investigation into possible evasion of AD/CVD duties on crystalline silicon PV cells from Vietnam and Malaysia.
image

China’s largest PV-CSP hybrid project enters commercial operation

July 1, 2026
A 1GW concentrated solar-PV hybrid complex built by China Three Gorges Corporation in Hami, Xinjiang has completed commissioning and entered commercial trial operation.
The financing was backed by a syndicate of 10 banks, including several long-standing financial partners and new lenders joining the platform. Image: Boralex via LinkedIn.

Boralex secures US$1.65 billion to finance French renewables activities

July 1, 2026
Canadian independent power producer (IPP) Boralex and its Swiss investor partner, Energy Infrastructure Partners, have secured €1.45 billion (US$1.65 billion) in financing to support Boralex's renewable energy business in France.
Work with Shoals products at a solar PV project.
Premium

ITC final determination finds Voltage in violation of Shoals trunk bus patents

July 1, 2026
The US ITC has found North Carolina-based Voltage Energy in violation of two patents owned by Tennessee-based eBOS manufacturer Shoals.
Maxeon rooftop solar panels.

Maxeon, Hanwha file ‘joint motion’ to dismiss 2024 patent infringement lawsuit

June 30, 2026
Maxeon and Hanwha have agreed to dismiss a court case in which Maxeon accused Hanwha of patent infringement pertaining to TOPCon technology.
Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum unveils country renewables target by 2030

Mexico targets 12GW of new solar PV additions by 2030

June 30, 2026
The government of Mexico has targeted to install 22GW of new renewables by 2030, of which 12GW will be from solar PV.
Newsletter

Most Read

Iberdrola commissions Italy’s largest solar PV project

News

First Solar faces lawsuit over ‘misleading’ claims about impact of US tariffs

News

SAEL breaks ground on 5GW cell, 5GW module manufacturing facility in Uttar Pradesh

News

EDF agrees to sell North American renewables business to KKR

News

Federal permitting red tape puts 30% of US solar pipeline at risk – Wood Mackenzie

News

EBOS steps into the spotlight

Features, Long Reads

Upcoming Events

PV CellTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
October 13, 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA

PV ModuleTech Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 3, 2026
Málaga, Spain

SolarPLUS Central Eastern Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 24, 2026
Warsaw, Poland

PV CellTech Global

Solar Media Events
April 20, 2027
Istanbul, Türkiye