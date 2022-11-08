Subscribe
Group Licence
News

KKR invests US$400 million in Serentica to boost Indian renewables development

By Will Norman
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

KKR invests US$400 million in Serentica to boost Indian renewables development

News

Primergy submits permit application for 155MWac PV project in Colorado

News

Daqo New Energy agrees 194,600MT worth of polysilicon supply deals with Chinese solar manufacturers

News

Talesun and ARTSolar begin operations on 325MW PV manufacturing facility in South Africa

News

AES signed 1.6GW of renewables PPAs during Q3, backlog at 11.2GW

News

World Bank provides funding to repurpose South African coal plant using renewables and storage

News

Brookfield Renewable to commission 10GW of clean energy assets in three years

News

US utility-scale solar construction costs fell 8% in 2020 – EIA

News

Solar developer Aspen Power secures US$350 million investment from Carlyle

News

Toledo Solar opens up on European expansion plans, with module production starting at 400MW annually

Features, Interviews, News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
KKR and Serentica Renewables have agreed US$400 million in financing to expand their Indian clean energy developments. Image: Unsplash.

Global investment firm KKR has signed a US$400 million financing deal with Indian-based Serentica Renewables to expand its clean energy projects.

Serentica Renewables is currently developing 1.5GW of solar and wind projects across the Indian states of Karnataka, Rajasthan and Maharashtra and it said that it already has three power purchase agreements in place.

“We are happy to have a like-minded strategic partner in KKR who believes in our model of sustainable development. The world is undergoing a clean energy transition and India is at the forefront of this effort with its ambitious target of 450GW by the year 2030,” Pratik Agarwal, director of Serentica, said.

The company develops round-the-clock (RTC) renewable energy solutions for energy-intensive, hard-to-abate industries in India by combining power production with storage facilities, it said.

RTC energy has been of particular concern in the country of late, and the state-owned Solar Energy Corporation of India sought to contract 2.25GW of RTC renewables supply in September of this year.

Hardik Shah, partner at KKR, said: “Energy-intensive, heavy-industry companies play an important role in society but have traditionally faced more challenges in meeting energy needs sustainably. With Serentica, we look to support these companies in their decarbonisation objectives.”

KKR recently lead another US$450 million investment in India, backing independent power producer Hero Future Energies in September. The firm has deployed over US$15 billion to date in renewable energy investments globally.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
financing, hard-to-abate, india, kkr, renewable energy, serentica renewables

Read Next

First Solar records US$68 million loss in Q3 as it calls 2022 ‘foundational’ year

October 31, 2022
US thin-film manufacturer First Solar recorded an operating loss of US$68 million in Q3 2022, which it put down to ongoing supply chain disruptions.

The world installed 174GW of solar in 2021 and is on track to deploy 260GW by end of 2022 – IEA

October 25, 2022
The world installed around 174GW of solar PV in 2021, a 20% jump on the previous year, and is expected to deploy 260GW this year, barring any major disruptions to international trade.

Mytilineos renewables and storage department records its best ever quarter

October 25, 2022
Developer Mytilineos' renewables and storage department has recorded its best ever sales quarter in Q3 at the same time as posting strong numbers for the first three quarters of the year.

Asian Development Bank finances construction of Bhutan’s first utility-scale solar PV project

October 25, 2022
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a US$18.26 million financing package for the construction of Bhutan’s first utility-scale solar PV plant.

Mondragon Assembly to develop automated PV manufacturing line for BVG India

October 24, 2022
Solar PV equipment provider Mondragon Assembly has received an order from BVG India to develop a multi-gigawatt automated PV manufacturing line.

Reliance Industries’ REC Group lands PV equipment supply deal with Maxwell Technologies for HJT modules

October 13, 2022
REC Group has landed an equipment supply agreement for its HJT PV modules with solar cell and module equipment maker Maxwell Technologies.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Primergy submits permit application for 155MWac PV project in Colorado

News

US utility-scale solar construction costs fell 8% in 2020 – EIA

News

Toledo Solar opens up on European expansion plans, with module production starting at 400MW annually

Features, Interviews, News

Daqo New Energy agrees 194,600MT worth of polysilicon supply deals with Chinese solar manufacturers

News

AES signed 1.6GW of renewables PPAs during Q3, backlog at 11.2GW

News

Brookfield Renewable to commission 10GW of clean energy assets in three years

News

Upcoming Events

Solis introduces new Sixth Generation 3 phase hybrid inverter

Upcoming Webinars
November 8, 2022
11:00 AM (CET)

How can PV module buyers mitigate risk in the solar supply chain?

Upcoming Webinars
November 9, 2022
Free Webinar

PV ModuleTech EMEA

Solar Media Events
November 29, 2022
Malaga, Spain

Energy Storage Summit 2023

Solar Media Events
February 22, 2023
Leonardo Royal Hotel London Tower Bridge

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
March 14, 2023
Berlin, Germany
© Solar Media Limited 2022