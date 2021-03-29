Solar Media
News

Solar and wind displace coal in 2020 but transition 'happening far too slowly' – Ember

By Jules Scully
Markets & Finance, Policy
Africa & Middle East, Americas, Asia & Oceania, Europe

Latest

Solar and wind displace coal in 2020 but transition ‘happening far too slowly’ – Ember

News

Massachusetts governor signs climate bill

News

Solar to defy module price, supply chain headwinds on way to 181GW in 2021: IHS

News

O&G major Galp to begin work on maiden solar project in Portugal

News

First Applied Materials continues to push market dominance in PV module films business

News

DOE launches bid to slash utility-scale solar power prices by 60%

Features

Octopus Energy acquires £3.4bn of assets in bid to become European renewable giant

News

BayWa r.e. profits from renewables ‘megatrend’ to post record financial results

News

US residential installer Vision adding 1,000 jobs as growth rates expected to top 168%

News

China ramps up financial supports for solar companies to accelerate deployment

News
Image: Lightsource bp.

Despite additional solar and wind contributing to a record reduction in global coal generation last year, new renewable energy projects are still not being built quickly enough to keep pace with rising electricity demand.

That is according to a new report from think tank Ember, which warns that the world’s transition out of coal power “is happening far too slowly to avoid the climate crisis”, with the world generating more electricity from fossil fuels in 2020 than five years ago.

The Global Electricity Review reveals that solar and wind showed “resilient growth” despite COVID-19, up by 15% (314TWh) last year, meaning that the two technologies now supply almost a tenth of global electricity. Germany and the UK are said to be leading the way, with solar and wind representing 33% and 28% of their electricity production respectively.

Rising renewables capacity as well as a fall in electricity demand as a result of the pandemic last year contributed to the 4% reduction in coal generation in 2020. However, citing figures from the International Energy Agency, Ember said coal power must fall by 14% every year to keep the world on track for 2050 net-zero emissions.

Despite the record fall in coal in 2020, power sector emissions were still around 2% higher in the pandemic year than in 2015 when the Paris Agreement was signed. Meanwhile, 61% of the world’s electricity still came from fossil fuels in 2020, and five G20 countries had more than three-quarters of their electricity supplied from fossil fuels in 2020: Saudi Arabia (100%), South Africa (89%), Indonesia (83%), Mexico (75%) and Australia (75%).

With electricity demand set to pick up again this year, the report said solar and wind deployment needs to “significantly accelerate to ensure that coal continues to fall”.

“Progress is nowhere near fast enough. Despite coal’s record drop during the pandemic, it still fell short of what is needed,” said Dave Jones, Ember’s global lead. “We need to build enough clean electricity to simultaneously replace coal and electrify the global economy. World leaders have yet to wake up to the enormity of the challenge.”

While coal generation in the European Union has almost halved since 2015, has shrunk by 43% in the US and has seen notable falls in markets such as Japan, South Korea, Australia, Canada and Mexico, these reductions were said to be almost entirely by offset by rises in Indonesia, Turkey, China and India. In China, for example, 9GW of coal plants were retired in 2020, but 39GW of additional coal capacity was brought online.

According to Ember, the global electricity transition “is on a crash course with climate targets”, with the slow pace of renewables deployment “locking in reliance on fossil fuels”.

china, coal replacement, ember, energy transition, germany, market research, net zero, paris agreement

Solar to defy module price, supply chain headwinds on way to 181GW in 2021: IHS

March 29, 2021
More than 180GW of solar will be deployed globally this year as the sector defies headwinds including higher module prices and supply chain constraints, IHS Markit has said.

First Applied Materials continues to push market dominance in PV module films business

March 29, 2021
Market leading PV module film material manufacturer, First Applied Materials has reported soaring profits on the back of growing demand, increased capacity and higher average selling prices (ASPs) for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020.

China ramps up financial supports for solar companies to accelerate deployment

March 26, 2021
China is to ramp up its support of domestic solar companies in a bid to fast-track development in the country.

LPKF hit by thin film solar customers delaying orders

March 25, 2021
Thin-film laser systems equipment supplier LPKF Laser & Electronics suffered from delays in receiving new expected orders from two long-stand customers last year.

Solargiga Energy warns of 2020 loss as supply chain issues bite across the solar sector

March 24, 2021
China-based integrated monocrystalline PV manufacturer Solargiga Energy has warned that despite a 37% increase in total revenue for 2020, supply chain issues led to expected losses of around RMB215 million (US$33 million) for the year.

GCL-Poly warns of massive net loss for 2020

March 22, 2021
Major polysilicon and wafer producer GCL-Poly Energy Holdings expects a net loss of at least US$891 million, its largest on record.

China ramps up financial supports for solar companies to accelerate deployment

News

Competitive analysis of major US residential installers in 2020

Editors' Blog

Green hydrogen must happen at a scale ‘larger than ever done before’

Features

Construction starts on Australia’s ‘largest’ hybrid solar and battery energy storage system

News

GCL-Poly warns of massive net loss for 2020

News

Large Scale Solar Europe 2021

Solar Media Events
April 13, 2021

EverythingEV Summit 2021

Solar Media Events
April 20, 2021

Large-format Modules (LFM) and Solar Trackers: Key Considerations and Impact on Plant LCOE

Upcoming Webinars
April 21, 2021
11:00 AM CET

Raising the bar in PV connector technology

Upcoming Webinars
April 28, 2021
4:00 PM CET

Green Hydrogen Summit

Solar Media Events
May 11, 2021
