Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
Premium
News

Solar needs ‘high-resolution data’ to manage weather and grid curtailments, says expert

By Will Norman
February 18, 2026
Power Plants, Operations & Maintenance, Projects
Europe

Latest

Octopus acquires California solar-plus-storage project as part of US$1 billion investment

News

Solar needs ‘high-resolution data’ to manage weather and grid curtailments, says expert

News

Utility-scale solar and wind curtailment exceeds 7TWh in NEM in 2025

News

UL Solutions releases cybersecurity certification programme for PV inverters

News

How can AI enhance solar and storage synergy to tackle the duck curve?

Features, Guest Blog

‘No way around’ AI for European solar

News

Lyra Energy secures PPAs for 255MW Thakadu solar project in South Africa

News

Nextpower signs three-year deal to provide Jinko Solar with US-made steel module frames

News

Fraunhofer ISE achieves two efficiency records for III-V tandem PV modules

News

Intertek bolsters PV inspection capabilities with Aerial PV acquisition

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Weather forecasts are still the biggest limitation in current PV forecasting, said Pierre-Jean Alet. Image: Solar Media

Data collection and analysis in solar PV installations is increasingly sophisticated and granular, particularly relating to grid interaction and weather forecasting.

One less commonly reported aspect of data collection is the Pyranometer, a small device resembling a large egg, which measures solar irradiation in real time at a PV project.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

Pyranometers allow you to understand “What’s actually happening in your PV park,” said Masaaki Hasegawa, general director at EKO Instruments, a Japanese producer of Pyranometers. Speaking at the Solar Quality Summit in Barcelona, he said that data collection from these instruments offers a different profile than satellite-based irradiation data, which he said can vary significantly.

Many PV project operators rely on some averaging of their irradiance data over time intervals, which Hasegawa said can make the variation in irradiance seem flatter or more uniform than it is in reality. He said that effectively deployed data from a Pyranometer can show the spikes and troughs in irradiance that are smoothed out by averaging the sun’s energy over time.

Solar irradiance spikes and dips can affect plant performance, said Hasegawa. Image: Solar Media

“‘These kinds of spikes can impact the operation of a PV park, because it can stress your panels and your inverters,” he said, adding that without knowledge of the details of irradiation, plant managers are unable to respond. If a PV system is paired with storage, “Instead of losing that electricity [resulting from an irradiance spike], you can charge your battery instead,” he added.

Installation and maintenance of Pyranometers and other such equipment is essential for accurate data and forecasts, Hasegawa said. The angle of a Pyranometer in particular, which is sensitive to tilt, is “crucial in order to improve the quality of your data and analysis and forecasting,” he added. “You cannot just assume that having a pyranometer means you can get really good quality data.”

‘Weather is chaotic’

But weather forecasts are still the biggest limitation in current PV forecasting, said Pierre-Jean Alet, group leader of digital energy solutions at CSEM.

“There will never be a perfect weather forecast,” he said. “The challenge is how to manage that uncertainty. We should incorporate uncertainty.”

Managing that uncertainty can come down to both data quality and the forecasting method, Alet explained.

“We need to have high-resolution data, otherwise everything gets smoothed out. Weather is chaotic, and there will remain uncertainties with the best possible forecast. With intra-day forecasting [as well as day-ahead forecasts] you can reduce your uncertainty gradually and take positions on the market [accordingly].”

AI models are used increasingly often for weather forecasting, and Alet said that they are often very useful. However, he said that AI is not yet a replacement for very localised and specific forecasts for a particular PV plant.

“Good weather forecasting for every square meter of the planet” is something that remains “decades” ahead, added Oriol Salto i Bauza, chief data scientist at AleaSoft.

Outside forces

Bauza said that AI has made “great advances in forecasting for weather and PV plant performance, but that there are still limitations; chiefly, grid curtailment.

“There are things that cannot be understood just with AI. Curtailments, for instance,” he said. An operator can know the details of their own plant intricately, even including the weather forecast for the area, “But then there are the outside components; how much of your PV production is the grid going to accept?

“This is something that’s not usually well-identified in the data,” said Bauza, citing instances where an AI system may mislabel or ignore the possibility of curtailment. “If you don’t correctly identify a grid curtailment of a fraction of your power output, it’s going to appear as an error in your forecast,” he said. “Things that are outside your reach are the things that are not correctly identified.”  

data, europe, forecasting, irradiance, pv power plants, pyranometer, weather

Read Next

California governor Gavin Newsome visits Octopus' UK headquarters.

Octopus acquires California solar-plus-storage project as part of US$1 billion investment

February 18, 2026
Octopus Energy has announced an investment of 'nearly' US$1 billion into Californian clean energy, including a solar-plus-storage project.
A solar PV project in Austria.

How can AI enhance solar and storage synergy to tackle the duck curve?

February 18, 2026
'Advanced forecasting tools are already improving solar and demand predictions by over 30%,' writes Schneider Electric's Frédéric Godemel.
Image: Solar Media

‘No way around’ AI for European solar

February 18, 2026
There is ‘no way around AI’ for solar companies or Europe’s solar industry as a whole, according to Walburga Hemetsberger, CEO of SolarPower Europe.
The 255MW Thakadu solar plant will be developed in two phases, with phase one financial close and construction slated for Q1 2026 and phase two later in 2026. Image: Lyra Energy via LinkedIn.

Lyra Energy secures PPAs for 255MW Thakadu solar project in South Africa

February 17, 2026
Lyra Energy has signed PPAs with three commercial and industrial offtakers covering a significant share of its 255MW solar PV project in Thakadu, South Africa.
Rekordwirkungsgrade-Tandem-Photovoltaikmodule

Fraunhofer ISE achieves two efficiency records for III-V tandem PV modules

February 17, 2026
Researchers at Germany’s Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy have claimed two new record efficiencies in tandem PV modules.
image

Intertek bolsters PV inspection capabilities with Aerial PV acquisition

February 17, 2026
Quality assurance provider Intertek has acquired Aerial PV Inspection, a specialist in drone-enabled solar site inspections.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Lyra Energy secures PPAs for 255MW Thakadu solar project in South Africa

News

Axis Energy, GRIDCO partner to develop 5GW of renewables projects in Odisha

News

Sungrow and Huawei achieve AAA rating in new PV InverterTech bankability report

Features, Guest Blog

Australia’s UNSW reveals atomic-scale self-repair mechanism in silicon solar cells

News

From standalone to storage: how Australia’s utility-scale solar sector embraced the hybrid imperative

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

US Treasury’s first interim FEOC guidance met with some relief

News

Upcoming Events

How Radiance Solar Unified Early Design and Engineering in Autocad

Upcoming Webinars
February 18, 2026
9am PST / 5pm GMT

SolarPLUS USA 2026

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Dallas, Texas

SolarPLUS Europe

Solar Media Events
April 15, 2026
Milan, Italy

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA

PV CellTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
October 13, 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA